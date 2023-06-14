Home Wearables News Hammer Fit+ smartwatch priced at Rs. 2399 on launch

HAMMER Fit+ delivers health tracking features along with an enhanced display, gesture control, theatre mode and a skin-friendly design

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 14 2023, 11:23 IST
HAMMER Fit+ smartwatch is available for purchase from June 12, 2023 and is priced at Rs.2399.
HAMMER Fit+ smartwatch has been launched today. The smartwatch is designed to deliver a fitness management experience to the user. The smartwatch features 1.85" large display with a brightness of 500 nits. It offers a strong Bluetooth patching, built-in speakers, and microphone to assist clear calling.

The smartwatch calculates essential health metrics to track breathing, sleep, heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen, and menstrual cycle. Apart from being a gauge to track the the wearer's health it also ensures data privacy.

With in-app GPS, you can track your route and monitor your progress in real-time. It has a strong metallic body that is skin friendly, and built to resist damage with an IP67 Water Resistance rating.

It has detachable silicone straps, 5 menu styles, 4 watch faces, 100+ wallpapers by app to ensure true personalisation.

The features of alarm, calculator, stopwatch, ambient sound, DND, flashlight, and theatre mode are integrated in the new watch.

Other features include vibration Intensity, gesture control on music and camera, compatibility with iOS and Android, and quick access Google Voice Assistant, plus a battery life of 2-3 days, with power saving mode.

Commenting on the launch, Rohit Nandwani, Founder and COO of HAMMER, said, “This latest smartwatch offers a salver of premium smart features like next-level activity tracking, high and low heart rate notifications, seamless call transfer, multi-sequence sports modes, and more, all packaged in a convenient timepiece wearable. ”

First Published Date: 14 Jun, 11:22 IST
