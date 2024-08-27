 How love emoji reaction on Facebook post ‘forced’ student to leave India | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News How love emoji reaction on Facebook post ‘forced’ student to leave India

How love emoji reaction on Facebook post ‘forced’ student to leave India

The SP claimed that many people expressed their anger to see such a post, where she reacted with a 'love' emoji.

By:PTI
| Updated on: Aug 27 2024, 13:25 IST
How love emoji reaction on Facebook post ‘forced’ student to leave India
The student was just sent back in consultation with Bangladesh authorities. (Image used for representative purpose) (Facebook)

A Bangladeshi student studying at the National Institute of Technology, Silchar in Assam was sent back to her country after she reacted with a 'love' emoji to an anti-India post on social media, police said on Tuesday.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta claimed that it was "not deportation" but was just sent back in consultation with Bangladesh authorities.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
22% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹108,670₹139,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
8% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹146,999₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

The SP said that Maisha Mahajabin, a student of fourth semester at Electronic and Communication department of NIT Silchar, was sent back to Bangladesh on Monday through the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Karimganj district.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

"This is not a case of deportation... She reacted with a love symbol in one anti-India post on Facebook by her senior and NIT Silchar alumnus Sahadat Hussain Alfi, who left India around six months back after completing his course. He now lives in Bangladesh," Mahatta told PTI.

The SP claimed that many people expressed their anger to see such a post, where she reacted with a 'love' emoji.

Mahatta also stated that Mahajabin requested the NIT Silchar authorities to allow her to go to her country.

Asked if she will return to complete her course, the SP said: "She has not finished her course yet. Whether she will be back again to complete her study, nothing can be said about it now."

A total of 70 Bangladeshi students are presently studying at NIT Silchar as per the understanding of Indian and Bangladeshi governments.

Mahatta said that out of them, there are around 40 Hindu students from Bangladesh at NIT Silchar.

"I have personally met the students and requested them not to do any wrong work or indulge in any anti-India activities," he added.

Meanwhile, Hindu Rakkhi Dal Spokesperson Suvasish Choudhury told PTI that they noticed the anti-Indian post of the former student and informed the police to take necessary steps.

"We forwarded some anti-Indian posts, which originated from University of Rajshahi in Bangladesh. She (Mahajabin) supported one such post with a love symbol," he added.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Aug, 13:25 IST
Tags:
Trending: bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it apple iphone 16 ‘glowtime’ event set for september 9: apple watch ultra 3, airpods 4, and everything you can expect google play store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘update from play’ feature google keep rolls out new useful ai-backed feature for android users: what is it and how it works how to disable ‘people you may know’ friend suggestions on facebook whatsapp disappearing messages: 5 things you need to know zomato’s new feature: order food online today and get delivery after 2 days how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window windows 11 system requirements a pain? know the hack to bypass them will your friends find out your secret if you make a facebook dating profile? know now
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Garena Free Fire MAX

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for August 27: Get a chance to win exclusive rewards for free
Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets new fight club mod; New arena and brutal brawls available for download
Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years

Red Dead Redemption 2: Player unveils hidden Micah easter egg in newspaper after six years
GTA 6

GTA 6 expected PC requirements: Prepare your system for the anticipated blockbuster release
GTA 6

GTA 6 fan imagines PC version with creative steam page concept: Here’s how it looks like

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives

Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives:Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus alternatives: Top 5 options from iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 5G to Vivo X100
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
iPhone 15

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus price cut on Amazon! Check offers, discounts on 256GB variants
Help me Buy

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024

    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know

    WhatsApp privacy settings

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened

    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets