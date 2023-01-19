    Trending News

    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News iOS 16.3 release date confirmed! Here's what's new coming to your iPhone

    iOS 16.3 release date confirmed! Here's what's new coming to your iPhone

    Apple has confirmed that iOS 16.3 update is coming next week for iPhone users. Here’s what it has for you.
    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Jan 19 2023, 16:27 IST
    From Airdrop, 5G in India to Freeform, check out what’s new in iOS 16.2
    iOS 16.2
    1/6 5G for India – Despite the rollout for 5G services in India, iPhones were among a very few devices left without support for 5G. That has changed with the iOS 16.2 update and users can now take advantage of blazing-fast network speeds, thanks to 5G options now being available. Users can select between always on and auto-switching settings for 5G.  (Amritanshu / HT Tech)
    Apple Freeform
    2/6 The Freeform App - The new Freeform app is a productivity tool which can be used by the iPhone users to add post-it notes, shapes, files, links, scans, photos and videos, audio, typed text, and more. Users can plan projects, brainstorm ideas, create inspiration boards, and more using the intuitive app.  (Apple)
    image caption
    3/6 Apple Music Sing – If you enjoy singing along to music, then this latest feature could be a boon for you. Apple Music Sing introduces a karaoke-like option in the Apple Music app. It gives you the option to turn down vocals with the track playing in the background.  (Apple)
    iPhone 14 Pro
    4/6

    Always on Display- Currently only the iPhone 14 Pro models are available with the Always on display. With the iOS 16.2 update, two new toggles have arrived for disabling wallpaper and notifications when the always on display feature is activated, giving your iPhone a more subtle look.

    (Apple)
    image caption
    5/6 Change to Lock Screen - The iOS 16.2 update has brought Sleep Widget and Medication widget. The Sleep Widget utilizes data collected by the Health app and your Apple Watch to track your sleep cycle. It has also introduced shortcut actions to the Lock Screen including wallpapers for Lock Screen and set Wallpaper Photo.  (Apple)
    image caption
    6/6 Airdrop - With the latest iOS 16.2 update, Apple has timed the AirDrop's ‘Everyone' option and restricted it to only 10 minutes once it is turned on.Once the iPhone user selects the ‘Everyone for 10 minutes', the AirDrop will turn off after 10 minutes and switch back to ‘Contacts only' to receive only media from the contacts.  (Apple)
    iOS 16
    View all Images
    Your iPhones will soon get new features with the rollout of iOS 16.3 update. (Unsplash)

    Apple has finally, confirmed the release of the next iOS 16 update. In a press release, Apple declared that iOS 16.3 will be available for iPhone users in the next week and it will bring some new features and enhancements. Apart from this, MacRumors suggests that iOS 16.3 will be accompanied by iPadOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3, and presumably tvOS 16.3.

    “The Unity 2023 watch face will be available next week and requires Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 9.3, and iPhone 8 or later and iPhone SE (2nd generation) or later running iOS 16.3. The new Unity iPhone wallpaper for the Lock Screen will also be available next week and requires iPhone 8 or later running iOS 16.3,” Apple mentioned in the press release.

    As per a MacRumors report, iOS 16.3 will bring a bunch of new features in comparison to the iOS 16.2 update in addition to just focusing on bug fixes. Here's what's new so far in the iOS 16.3 update for iPhone users.

    iOS 16.3 expected features

    • New HomePod Handoff Prompt: The report suggests that the iOS 16.3 update will add a new feature that will basically prompt an iPhone user to transfer or hand off music to HomePod.
    • Updated words in Emergency SOS Settings: Another feature noted by MacRumors in iOS 16.3 is the recording in the Emergency SOS settings on iPhone. These settings will be even clearer. The report mentioned that "Call with Hold" is now "Call with Hold and Release," while "Call with 5 Presses" will be read as "Call with 5 Button Presses."
    • Support for security keys for Apple IDs: The Security Keys for Apple ID features allow you to use hardware security keys to further protect your account. Once you enable this feature, Security Keys strengthens the two-factor authentication.

    How to update your iPhone to iOS 16.3

    • First of all, ensure that your phone is eligible to get the iOS 16 update.
    • Then go to Settings and tap on General.
    • Here, you will find Software Update.
    • Tap on Automatic Updates and then turn on Download iOS Updates.
    • Turn on Install iOS Updates. Your device will automatically update to the latest version of iOS 16.3 whenever it will arrive.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 19 Jan, 16:05 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Phone typing
    SECRET typing hack! Type with just one hand on your phone; do it this way
    iPhone
    iPhone battery life booster shot will do wonders for you! Here is how to do it in brief
    iOS 16
    Your iPhone or Android phone camera is spying on you? Stop nasty surprises, check this way
    KIBYARVLWJOSLALSC236CIOE5A
    Is your Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14 fake? Find out this way
    Google Maps
    Hate your home showing on Google Maps Street View? Kill it THIS way

    Editor’s Pick

    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro
    Lenovo Legion 5i Pro (2022) Review: ‘Stylish’ gaming laptop

    Trending Stories

    AI
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    Wireless charger
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    NetEase
    NetEase Rejected Game License Extension Offer, Blizzard Says
    Video game
    'The Last of Us' -- a new test for video game adaptations
    Xbox
    Microsoft Rolls Out Automatic Energy-Saving Mode for Select XBox Users
    PS Plus games
    Free PlayStation Plus Games for January 2023: Star Wars Jedi, Fallout 76 and more
    Video Game
    War-themed Arma 3 video game fuels wave of misinformation