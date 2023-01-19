iOS 16.3 release date confirmed! Here's what's new coming to your iPhone

Apple has confirmed that iOS 16.3 update is coming next week for iPhone users. Here’s what it has for you.

Apple has finally, confirmed the release of the next iOS 16 update. In a press release, Apple declared that iOS 16.3 will be available for iPhone users in the next week and it will bring some new features and enhancements. Apart from this, MacRumors suggests that iOS 16.3 will be accompanied by iPadOS 16.3, watchOS 9.3, and presumably tvOS 16.3.

“The Unity 2023 watch face will be available next week and requires Apple Watch Series 4 or later running watchOS 9.3, and iPhone 8 or later and iPhone SE (2nd generation) or later running iOS 16.3. The new Unity iPhone wallpaper for the Lock Screen will also be available next week and requires iPhone 8 or later running iOS 16.3,” Apple mentioned in the press release.

As per a MacRumors report, iOS 16.3 will bring a bunch of new features in comparison to the iOS 16.2 update in addition to just focusing on bug fixes. Here's what's new so far in the iOS 16.3 update for iPhone users.

iOS 16.3 expected features

New HomePod Handoff Prompt: The report suggests that the iOS 16.3 update will add a new feature that will basically prompt an iPhone user to transfer or hand off music to HomePod.

Updated words in Emergency SOS Settings: Another feature noted by MacRumors in iOS 16.3 is the recording in the Emergency SOS settings on iPhone. These settings will be even clearer. The report mentioned that "Call with Hold" is now "Call with Hold and Release," while "Call with 5 Presses" will be read as "Call with 5 Button Presses."

Support for security keys for Apple IDs: The Security Keys for Apple ID features allow you to use hardware security keys to further protect your account. Once you enable this feature, Security Keys strengthens the two-factor authentication.

How to update your iPhone to iOS 16.3