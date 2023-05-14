iOS 16.5 update coming! Just check out the iPhone features Apple may roll out

Apple has been rolling out iOS 16 updates at a fast and furious pace since its launch. We were left impressed by the iOS 16.4 update that came with loads of new features for iPhones. Now, the iOS 16.5 update is also on its way. In fact, it is expected to be released for all iOS 16-supported iPhone users in the next week, 9to5Mac reported. Although, only a limited number of new features are expected, but importantly, there will be many security patches and other improvements that will likely be rolled out, which will make it worth updating your iPhone to the latest iOS as soon as it is released. What is expected to roll out with the iOS 16.5 update? Read on.

Pride Celebration wallpaper

Apple has likely added two fresh preloaded Pride Celebration wallpapers to the latest iOS 16.5 beta 4 release. These wallpapers will be located within a dedicated Pride wallpaper section, specifically crafted with the vibrant colours of the Pride flag to honour and commemorate the LGBTQ+ community. To explore this exciting collection, you simply need to navigate to Settings and visit the Wallpaper section. Here, tap on +Add New Wallpaper and you will find all here.

Sports Tab in Apple News

A Sports tab will likely be added in the News app on iOS 16.5, Apple will provide iPhone users with convenient access to news, scores, and schedules for their preferred teams and leagues. While scrolling down to the Apple News app, you will soon find a new Sports tab with iOS 16.5 update. Moreover, within Apple News, the Sports score and schedule cards have been enhanced to provide a seamless experience for users.

Screen recording with Siri

This can be an extremely useful feature in all kinds of situations. It is an instant screen recording Siri command on iPhones. You can command "Hey Siri, start a screen recording." When you use this command, your iPhone's screen will begin recording video or whatever is there automatically, and it will continue recording until you either turn it off by tapping the screen or via Siri.

Bug fixes

Not just these features, but iOS 16.5 will also bring some crucial bug fixes to some existing issues such as when Spotlight may become unresponsive. Moreover, it will fix an issue where Podcasts in CarPlay may not load content and Screen Time settings may reset or not sync across all devices.