iOS 16.5 update will bring 2 extremely useful features to your iPhones

Apple has rolled out two beta versions of the iOS 16.5 update. Upon the release of the iOS 16.5 beta version, beta users immediately observed some really useful features that will be available for iPhone users soon. Two of these most highlighted features are expected to be the fresh Siri commands that can initiate or terminate a screen recording on your iPhone. In addition, iOS 16.5 will feature a distinct Sports tab in the Apple News app. Know all details about these useful iOS 16.5 features in your day-to-day life.

iOS 16.5 Sports Tab in Apple News

With the inclusion of a Sports tab in the News app on iOS 16.5, Apple will provide iPhone users with convenient access to news, scores, and schedules for their preferred teams and leagues, MacRumors suggested. While this information was previously accessible via the Today tab, it is now more prominently featured as Apple expands its focus on sports content across its various services.

Screen recording with Siri on iOS 16.5

This can be an extremely useful feature in all kinds of situations. It is an instant screen record Siri command on iPhones. You can command "Hey Siri, start a screen recording." When you use this command, your iPhone's screen will begin recording video of whatever is there automatically, and it will continue recording until you either turn it off by tapping the screen or activate Siri.

iOS 16.5 release

Individuals who have registered their accounts for Apple's no-cost beta testing program can activate the beta version of the iOS 16.5 beta. MacRumors report suggests that it is expected that iOS 16.5 will be available to the public in May, and there is a chance that additional features may be included in subsequent beta releases.

However, it is expected to be a minor upgrade as Apple is mainly focusing on the next big variant - the iOS 17.