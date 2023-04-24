Home Tech News iOS 16.5 update will bring 2 extremely useful features to your iPhones

iOS 16.5 update will bring 2 extremely useful features to your iPhones

Apple is set to release two useful features for iPhone users with iOS 16.5 update soon. This is what you may get.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 24 2023, 18:18 IST
Sports live to screen recording, here is what iOS 16.5 first public beta focuses on
iOS 16
1/5 iOS 16.4 update has been released for the iPhone users, and now Apple has started focusing on the next update- iOS 16.5. The company has even rolled out the first public beta of iOS 16.5 for testers. "Apple today (March 30) seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 updates to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test out the software head of its official launch. The public betas come two days after Apple provided the betas to developers," a report by MacRumors stated. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 In order to test the iOS 16.5 update, people who have signed up for Apple's free beta testing program can go to the Settings of their phone. Then click on General, select Software Update. Meanwhile, here is what the iOS 16.5 will bring to your iPhone. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 My Sports tab in Apple News: It seems like with iOS 16.5 Beta 1, a new Sports tab can be found at the bottom of the screen which will let users keep up to date with the news and performance of their preferred sports teams. (Unsplash)
iOS 16.5
4/5 Screen recording by Siri: According to 9to5Mac, this update is expected to allow Siri to start screen recording without any manual intervention. All you need to do is simply say "Hey Siri, start screen recording", and it will start capturing what's on your screen. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
5/5 Sports multi-view on Apple TV: The iOS 16.5 Beta 1 can allow users to stream up to four different sports simultaneously, giving users an opportunity to catch all the action live. (Unsplash)
iOS 16.5 update
View all Images
iOS 16.5 update for iPhone users will be available by the next month. (Pixabay)

Apple has rolled out two beta versions of the iOS 16.5 update. Upon the release of the iOS 16.5 beta version, beta users immediately observed some really useful features that will be available for iPhone users soon. Two of these most highlighted features are expected to be the fresh Siri commands that can initiate or terminate a screen recording on your iPhone. In addition, iOS 16.5 will feature a distinct Sports tab in the Apple News app. Know all details about these useful iOS 16.5 features in your day-to-day life.

iOS 16.5 Sports Tab in Apple News

With the inclusion of a Sports tab in the News app on iOS 16.5, Apple will provide iPhone users with convenient access to news, scores, and schedules for their preferred teams and leagues, MacRumors suggested. While this information was previously accessible via the Today tab, it is now more prominently featured as Apple expands its focus on sports content across its various services.

Screen recording with Siri on iOS 16.5

This can be an extremely useful feature in all kinds of situations. It is an instant screen record Siri command on iPhones. You can command "Hey Siri, start a screen recording." When you use this command, your iPhone's screen will begin recording video of whatever is there automatically, and it will continue recording until you either turn it off by tapping the screen or activate Siri.

iOS 16.5 release

Individuals who have registered their accounts for Apple's no-cost beta testing program can activate the beta version of the iOS 16.5 beta. MacRumors report suggests that it is expected that iOS 16.5 will be available to the public in May, and there is a chance that additional features may be included in subsequent beta releases.

However, it is expected to be a minor upgrade as Apple is mainly focusing on the next big variant - the iOS 17.

First Published Date: 24 Apr, 18:18 IST
