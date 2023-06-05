iOS 16 vs iOS 17: Ahead of WWDC, know what is likely to change for iPhone users?

One of the biggest attractions for Apple WWDC 2023 is the announcement of iOS 17. The keynote session of the event will unveil the new features and upgrades Apple will be bringing to iPhones this year. Last year, iOS 16 was announced at WWDC 2022 and it brought some big changes to the lock screen of iPhones as well as always-on display and improvements to many apps. Compared to that, will Apple be able to deliver on the expectations of iPhone users and Apple enthusiasts? We may not know all the iOS 17 features for sure, but the leaked features are already out. So, let us see how the upcoming operating system fare compared to its predecessor.

iOS 16 vs iOS 17: What's changing?

Last year, through iOS 16, Apple brought the biggest change to the iPhone lock screen since iOS 7. It offered customizable fonts, colors and elements that can be added to the desired position. The lock screen also began supporting widgets which was a major boost to iPhones.

As per leaks, iOS 17 builds up on that and brings lock screen improvements. Users will be able to share their lock screens with the rest of the community. On top of that, users will be able to add more widgets, including third-party widgets, new clock styles, and notification preferences.

Similarly, iOS 16 brought the always-on display to iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This year, Apple will introduce the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max which will see an improved version of the always-on display that turns the smartphone into a smart home display when kept in landscape orientation and charging. The new display will present information such as calendar appointments, the weather, and notifications in the style of a smart-home display. The text will be brightened and the background further darkened in order to improve the legibility of the information.

Top iOS 16 features

New features available with iOS 16:

Lock Screen.

Focus.

iCloud Shared Photo Library.

Edit Messages.

Smart search corrections for mail.

Safari-Shared Tab Groups and more.

Passkeys-save from phishing.

Live Text in videos.

Siri shortcuts, emoji.

Dictation.

Wallet key sharing.

Health-track medicines.

Fitness app.

New features in iOS 17

But iOS 17 does not only improve previously introduced features but also introduces new features of its own. Let us take a look.

Control Center redesign: The Control Center on iOS has remained largely unchanged since the introduction of the iPhone X and iOS 11. Rumours suggest that Apple is planning significant updates to the Control Center for iOS 17.

Journaling app: iOS 17 is also expected to bring a new journaling app that enables users to record their daily activities. Plus, iOS will also bring UI changes to the Health app, including the "Favorites" interface.

Updates in Find My and Wallet app: The Find My app and the Wallet app will get major updates with iOS 17. These will include some user interface tweaks and enhancements.

iPhone to speak in your voice! iOS 17 will also bring a 'Personal Voice' feature for those who may have lost the ability to speak. This will help iPhone to clone the voice within 15 minutes.

Point and speak feature: Apple is also said to introduce Point and Speak in Magnifier which makes it easier for visually challenged persons to interact with physical tools.

Siri updates: Some earlier leaks suggested that Siri is set to relocate from the bottom of the iPhone screen to the Dynamic Island. Moreover, activating the personal assistant on an iPhone might only require users to say just "Siri" instead of "Hey Siri."

Sideloading of apps: Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that iOS 17 is also expected to permit alternative app stores on the iPhone in Europe, as mandated by the Digital Markets Act.

If all of this got you excited, then you would want to know when is WWDC 2023. Well, it starts today, June 5, at 10 AM PT/10:30 PM IST.