iOS 18.1 release date: iPhone users likely to get Apple Intelligence today at…

iPhone users around the globe, especially iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series users, are desperately waiting for the iOS 18.1 update that will bring the first set of Apple Intelligence features to the users. Last week, an Apple executive revealed that the company will be making a range of big announcements this week and it is believed that iOS 18.1's roll out is a part of the plan. Unveiled at WWDC 2024, Apple Intelligence was supposed to debut with the iOS 18 but the company had to delay the rollout of AI features. As revealed through the beta release, the first set of Apple Intelligence features will arrive with iOS 18.1 and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman predicted that iPhone users will get iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence on October 28. Now, several other reports suggest that iOS 18.1 roll out in India with begin at 10:30 pm IST today (October 28).

Also read: $1000000 bug bounty! Apple challenges researchers to uncover flaws in Its AI privacy system

Apple Intelligence for non-beta users

Gurman believes that the tech giant is taking some extra time to make sure that the roll out is smooth and its AI cloud servers are prepared for a surge in traffic.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Also read: iPhone 17 Pro Max likely to feature Smaller Dynamic Island- Know what to expect

As mentioned earlier, the iOS 18.1 update will bring the first set of Apple Intelligence features to iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The features that iPhone users will get includes enhanced writing tools for rewriting, summarising, and proofreading text, along with new Siri user interface. In addition to this, the report also suggests that users may also get notification summaries for various apps, including Messages and Mail, and a new "Clean Up" tool in the Photos app.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!