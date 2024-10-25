iPhone 17 Pro Max likely to feature Smaller Dynamic Island- Know what to expect

Apple in September launched the iPhone 16 series which grabbed much attention in the flagship smartphone market. However, even before the launch of the iPhone 16, the iPhone 17 series was popularised with rumours of significant upgrades in performance, design, and other features. While the entire series is expected to get upgrades, people have more hopes for the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Now, in a recent leak, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumoured to come with a redesigned Dynamic Island.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Dynamic Island

According to technology analyst Jeff Pu, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to feature a narrower Dynamic Island, that is said to improve the user experience. In May, a similar rumour came forward as Apple was rumoured to be working on refining the Dynamic Island and it was also leaked via the iPhone roadmap shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

In a separate report by investment bank Haitong International, Apple is expected to include a new “metalens” for the Face ID system which claims to significantly reduce the size of iPhone's Dynamic Island. According to a MacRumors report, the metalens is said to have flat lenses that consist of microscopic patterns to capture light effectively. However, this change may not be reflected in the iPhone 17 Pro or the standard iPhone 17 models.

iPhone 17 Pro Max leaks

iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to come with a new button which may combine the functionalities of volume and Action buttons. It is also rumoured to come in a Teal Titanium shade, however, the exact shade is yet to be determined. The iPhone 17 Pro Max will likely get an upgraded 48MP telephoto camera and a 24MP front-facing camera, showcasing some major camera upgrades.

The smartphone will likely be powered by an A19 Pro chipset coupled with 12GB RAM, which may allow the smartphone to function more efficiently. This upgrade could also improve on-device AI-related tasks. Now, to know what Apple has planned for the new generation iPhone, we may have to wait a little longer, since the devices are not launching until the second half of 2024.

