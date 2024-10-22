iOS 18.1 release next week: Apple confirms AI features, improvements, and more

Apple launched the iOS 18 update in September with a new user interface, features, and more. However, the release missed Apple Intelligence which left users to wait for future updates. Now, after weeks, Apple has finally confirmed the rollout of the iOS 18.1 update next week as it revealed the pre-release version of the software. The iOS 18.1 consists of several details regarding its new features, bug fixes, and AI. Apart from the iOS 18.1, Apple will also release a major upgrade for AirPods Pro 2. Know what's new coming to iPhones next week.

iOS 18.1 release and new features

The iOS 18.1 update is rolling next week, however, the exact release date was not revealed by Apple. Recently, Apple shared a release note showcasing all new features and fixes that are coming to all compatible iPhone models. Bloomberg earlier reported that the update will likely make a public release on October 28, therefore, we may have to keep an eye on updates to know when the iOS 18.1 update is available on our devices.

Also read: iOS 18.1 releasing soon: To fix this major issue for iPhone 16 series users

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

In terms of features and enhancements, iOS 18.1 will include several Apple Intelligence features such as writing tools, allowing users to rewrite, proofread, and summarise text. The software update will also enhance Siri's interface and capabilities. Apple revealed that the voice assistant will come with new edge-screen animation, the Type to Siri feature, improved language understanding, and provide users with more natural responses.

Several iPhone apps are also slated to get new features, such as Photos will have the ability to search images via text prompts, it will have an AI-powered Clean Up feature and memory movies. The Mail and Messages app will also get smart replay and priority message features. Apart from this, Apple Intelligence will also include notifications summaries, transcription summaries, Call recordings and transcriptions, spatial photo and video recording, and much more.

Also read: iPhone 15 price slashed during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Check out all offers

AirPods Pro 2 update

Apart from iPhone's Apple Intelligence, AirPods Pro 2 will also get new hearing health features. These features will include enhanced hearing aid functionality, a hearing test, and improved hearing protection. These new health features can be accessed in several different modes including noise cancellation, transparency, and adaptive audio modes, enabling users to be aware of their hearing health and capabilities.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!