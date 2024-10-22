 iPhone 15 price slashed during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Check out all offers | Mobile News

iPhone 15 price slashed during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Check out all offers

Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale is here with huge discounts on electronic products. Check out these amazing offers on iPhone 15 and get it at a reasonable price.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 22 2024, 12:22 IST
iPhone 15 price slashed during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Check out all offers
iPhone 15 price drops amid Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, check details. (Apple)

The festival of lights, Diwali is just around the corner which means several e-commerce websites will provide huge discounts on items across categories as part of their Diwali sale. Now, Flipkart has also commenced its Big Diwali Sale which will last till October 31, allowing users to get hands-on exciting discounted products. If you are looking for a smartphone upgrade, then Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the popular iPhone 15. This will allow smartphone buyers to get the flagship smartphone at a reasonable price. 

iPhone 15 discount

On Flipkart, the iPhone 15 retails for 69900 for the 128GB storage variant. However, during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, the smartphone is available at just 57999, giving buyers a 17% discount on a flagship smartphone model. 

Buy Now
More about Apple iPhone 15
17% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹65,900Original price:₹79,600
Buy now
See full Specifications

Also read: iPhone 17 Air: RAM, camera, and other features tipped- Here's what to expect

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

In addition to discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of iPhone 15. Check out other Big Diwali Sale offers to get additional discounts on your purchase. 

iPhone 15 bank and exchange offers

Buyers can avail 1000 off on all banks' Credit Card non EMI transactions. With SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions, buyers can get 10% off up to Rs.1250 on orders of Rs.4990 and above. Additionally, with the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, buyers can also avail 5% cashback on the purchase of an iPhone 15. 

Also read: Diwali 2024: Best mobile deals under 50,000 on Amazon, Flipkart from Samsung, Google and Apple

Apart from bank offers, buyers can also take advantage of exchange offers and get up to 57200 off on iPhone 15. However, the price will be based on the smartphone's model and working conditions. Therefore, make sure your old smartphone is in good condition to enjoy maximum rebate on the iPhone 15. 

Why should you buy the iPhone 15?

The iPhone 15 comes with several upgrades over its predecessor such as a new chipset, improved camera, battery life and others. The iPhone 15 features a dynamic island which was earlier a Pro model feature. 

Also read: iPhone SE 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models

It is powered by the A16 Bionic processor for powerful performance and smooth operation. The iPhone 15 features a 48MP main camera which is a major improvement from the iPhone 14's 12MP camera.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Oct, 08:18 IST
Trending: iphone se 4 dummy units leaked ahead of launch, with apparent two models iphone se 4 launch inching closer: why it may be a big deal for apple iqoo neo 10 and neo 10 pro with snapdragon 8 gen 3, dimensity 9400 expected to launch soon- all details motorola razr 50 review: a perfect smartphone for first-time foldable user samsung galaxy z fold 6 special edition launch confirmed: know what’s coming samsung galaxy s24 fe vs iphone 16: know how this flagship mid-ranger changes latest iphone iphone 16 review: solid design, performance with a few unmet expectations vivo v40e vs nothing phone 2a plus: know which mid-ranger is worth buying tecno phantom v fold 2 india launch officially confirmed: here’s what to expect samsung galaxy s25 ultra camera design tipped ahead of launch- here what’s new
Home Mobile Mobile News iPhone 15 price slashed during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Check out all offers
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 fans camp outside Rockstar Games offices: What lengths will fans go for leaks?
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22: Luck Royale Bolly Boli event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 22: Luck Royale Bolly Boli event
GTA 6

GTA 6 fans enthralled by Indie open world game concept set in Scottish town Paisley
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event
Grand Theft Hamlet

Grand Theft Hamlet: Fan made film blends Shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets