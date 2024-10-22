iPhone 15 price slashed during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: Check out all offers

The festival of lights, Diwali is just around the corner which means several e-commerce websites will provide huge discounts on items across categories as part of their Diwali sale. Now, Flipkart has also commenced its Big Diwali Sale which will last till October 31, allowing users to get hands-on exciting discounted products. If you are looking for a smartphone upgrade, then Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the popular iPhone 15. This will allow smartphone buyers to get the flagship smartphone at a reasonable price.

iPhone 15 discount

On Flipkart, the iPhone 15 retails for ₹69900 for the 128GB storage variant. However, during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, the smartphone is available at just ₹57999, giving buyers a 17% discount on a flagship smartphone model.

In addition to discounts, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of iPhone 15. Check out other Big Diwali Sale offers to get additional discounts on your purchase.

iPhone 15 bank and exchange offers

Buyers can avail ₹1000 off on all banks' Credit Card non EMI transactions. With SBI Credit Card EMI Transactions, buyers can get 10% off up to Rs.1250 on orders of Rs.4990 and above. Additionally, with the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, buyers can also avail 5% cashback on the purchase of an iPhone 15.

Apart from bank offers, buyers can also take advantage of exchange offers and get up to ₹57200 off on iPhone 15. However, the price will be based on the smartphone's model and working conditions. Therefore, make sure your old smartphone is in good condition to enjoy maximum rebate on the iPhone 15.

Why should you buy the iPhone 15?

The iPhone 15 comes with several upgrades over its predecessor such as a new chipset, improved camera, battery life and others. The iPhone 15 features a dynamic island which was earlier a Pro model feature.

It is powered by the A16 Bionic processor for powerful performance and smooth operation. The iPhone 15 features a 48MP main camera which is a major improvement from the iPhone 14's 12MP camera.

