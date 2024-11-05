iOS 18.1 released: iPhone users can no longer downgrade to older iOS 18 version

iOS 18.1 with much awaited Apple Intelligence was released by the company last week and as iPhone users around the globe are still fiddling with the big Apple update, the company has stopped signing iOS 18.0.1. This means that iPhone users who have already upgraded to iOS 18.1 can no longer downgrade to iOS 18.0.1 even if they want to.

iPhone users used to jailbreak or downgrade their iOS versions in order to run third party apps, however, Apple tries to keep a maximum number of users on the latest version of its operating system to keep them safe. Vulnerabilities of older iOS versions are exposed and can be exploited by the scammers. That's why Apple recommends and tries to keep the users on the latest iOS version. Apple is known to stop signing older iOS versions within a week or two after a new update is rolled out for iPhone. When Apple stops signing an iOS version, it can no longer be installed on any iPhone.

iOS 18.1 brings first set of Apple Intelligence features

iPhones users, especially iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series users, were desperately waiting to install iOS 18.1 as it brings the much-awaited Apple Intelligence. Unveiled at WWDC 2024, Apple Intelligence was supposed to debut with the iOS 18 but the company had to delay the rollout of AI features.

iOS 18.2 coming soon

iOS 18.2 has been under testing for the past several days and as per a latest report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple will likely begin to roll out iOS 18.2 for iPhones in the first week of December. The Cupertino-based tech giant already confirmed that the iOS 18.2 update will arrive in December, the report by Mark Gurman gave us a specific timeframe.



