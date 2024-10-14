 4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone | Mobile News

4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone

While protecting your smartphone is essential, failing to execute these measures correctly can actually damage your device.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Oct 14 2024, 14:48 IST
4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone
You could be unknowingly damaging your smartphones instead of protecting it. (AFP)

Smartphones are quite expensive these days, with top-end flagships from the likes of Apple and Samsung costing well over a lakh. This prompts users to protect them and keep them looking new by opting for basic steps like buying a case and screen protectors. However, while these measures are necessary, not executing them properly can damage your device, leading to a drop in resale value when you sell it and even functional issues. Here, let me tell you about four such mistakes you may be making—to help you keep your phone looking brand new for years to come. Read on.

Also Read: iPhone 16 Pro demand meets expectations, standard iPhone 16 faces slump

1. Not Checking For Dust, Debris Between Your Phone And Your Case

Chances are, you use a case with your phone, which serves as the first line of defence against scratches and drops. However, depending on the type of case you buy, it can end up harming your phone rather than protecting it in the long run. This occurs when dust particles and debris enter the space around your device frame and settle between the back of your phone and the case. As a result, due to pressure, the debris can rub against your phone, causing marks to appear. This is quite common with plastic-backed phones but can also happen with glass-backed phones, including those with matte finishes. To prevent this, remove the case every once in a while and wipe the phone and the case with a microfiber cloth to eliminate any debris that may have found its way there.

2. Not Using A Microfiber Cloth To Clean Your Tech

How many times have you simply wiped the grime off your screen or the phone's body using your T-shirt or trousers? Most of us have done this, but it ends up causing micro-scratches on the display and the body. Unlike a microfiber cloth, your clothing pushes dirt inwards rather than lifting it. What you can do is invest in an affordable microfiber cloth (Amazon Basics is a good option) and clean your tech with it. I have been using microfiber cloths for years now, and most of my tech remains scratch-free.

B013R7Y1SE-1

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Ring pre-order starts in India, official launch expected soon

3. Applying Cheap Vinyl Skins

This is a significant trend that has gained momentum over the years, with people opting for vinyl skins to cover their phones and other gadgets. This not only changes the aesthetics of the devices but also protects them. However, many users end up buying cheap vinyl skins with poor-quality glue, which can cause more harm than good. When you eventually remove the skin, it typically leaves a stubborn residue that is hard to remove. To eliminate this residue, you often have to rub vigorously, which causes a lot of wear on the device, especially if it has a glossy, plastic back.

What you should do is invest in quality vinyl skins, preferably those made with 3M materials.

4. Buying Cheap Hard Plastic Cases

Another major factor contributing to wear and tear is often cheap cases. These cases are usually made of hard plastic and can rub against the phone's chassis, leaving permanent marks. So, while your spend a lot less initially, you end up harming your resale in the long term. It is advisable to go for a reliable case brand that offers good certified drop protection to safeguard against any unwarranted falls.

Also Read: OnePlus 13 could launch with custom Snapdragon 8 Elite chip: Check launch date, expected specs and more

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Oct, 14:48 IST
Tags:
Trending: xiaomi to launch redmi note 14 pro 4g with mediatek chip for global market soon- all details apple making it easier to remove batteries, iphone 17 pro models to come with… samsung galaxy s24 fe vs samsung galaxy s24: know which smartphone to buy honor 200 lite vs moto g85: which smartphone to buy under rs.20000 iphone se 4 launch likely in march: why it may be the best option for most buyers apple october event 2024: ipad mini 7 expected to launch with new features and updates- all details iphone se 4 launch inching closer: lg, boe to make displays for apple mid-ranger iphone 16 pro models beat standard models in sales, ai features may shift the tide millions of indians are buying used mobiles over new ones: 5g and iphone effect? vivo v40e vs realme 13 pro: here’s comparison between popular smartphones
Home Mobile Mobile News 4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption PC Port

Red Dead Redemption PC Port set to bring new mods, features, and exciting possibilities this October
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaks hint at exciting new ‘Co-Op’ gameplay feature yet to be confirmed
You don’t own your digital PC games—You’re just licensing them, Steam says

You don’t own your digital PC games—You’re just licensing them, Steam says
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 14: Diwali Event 2024 are here

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 14: Diwali Event 2024 are here
Red Dead Redemption PC Port

Red Dead Redemption PC Port to launch soon at $49.99; Is It worth the price for gamers?

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
Vivo V40 Pro alternatives

Vivo V40 Pro alternatives: From Moto Edge 50 Ultra, Honor 200 Pro to Xiaomi 14 Civi
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games

GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games
Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives

Motorola Edge 50 Pro alternatives: Nothing Phone 2a, Poco F6, and more

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets