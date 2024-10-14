4 ways you might be unknowingly damaging your smartphone

Smartphones are quite expensive these days, with top-end flagships from the likes of Apple and Samsung costing well over a lakh. This prompts users to protect them and keep them looking new by opting for basic steps like buying a case and screen protectors. However, while these measures are necessary, not executing them properly can damage your device, leading to a drop in resale value when you sell it and even functional issues. Here, let me tell you about four such mistakes you may be making—to help you keep your phone looking brand new for years to come. Read on.

1. Not Checking For Dust, Debris Between Your Phone And Your Case

Chances are, you use a case with your phone, which serves as the first line of defence against scratches and drops. However, depending on the type of case you buy, it can end up harming your phone rather than protecting it in the long run. This occurs when dust particles and debris enter the space around your device frame and settle between the back of your phone and the case. As a result, due to pressure, the debris can rub against your phone, causing marks to appear. This is quite common with plastic-backed phones but can also happen with glass-backed phones, including those with matte finishes. To prevent this, remove the case every once in a while and wipe the phone and the case with a microfiber cloth to eliminate any debris that may have found its way there.

2. Not Using A Microfiber Cloth To Clean Your Tech

How many times have you simply wiped the grime off your screen or the phone's body using your T-shirt or trousers? Most of us have done this, but it ends up causing micro-scratches on the display and the body. Unlike a microfiber cloth, your clothing pushes dirt inwards rather than lifting it. What you can do is invest in an affordable microfiber cloth (Amazon Basics is a good option) and clean your tech with it. I have been using microfiber cloths for years now, and most of my tech remains scratch-free.

3. Applying Cheap Vinyl Skins

This is a significant trend that has gained momentum over the years, with people opting for vinyl skins to cover their phones and other gadgets. This not only changes the aesthetics of the devices but also protects them. However, many users end up buying cheap vinyl skins with poor-quality glue, which can cause more harm than good. When you eventually remove the skin, it typically leaves a stubborn residue that is hard to remove. To eliminate this residue, you often have to rub vigorously, which causes a lot of wear on the device, especially if it has a glossy, plastic back.

What you should do is invest in quality vinyl skins, preferably those made with 3M materials.

4. Buying Cheap Hard Plastic Cases

Another major factor contributing to wear and tear is often cheap cases. These cases are usually made of hard plastic and can rub against the phone's chassis, leaving permanent marks. So, while your spend a lot less initially, you end up harming your resale in the long term. It is advisable to go for a reliable case brand that offers good certified drop protection to safeguard against any unwarranted falls.

