iOS 18.2 public beta rolling out: iPhone users get new set of AI features

Apple has started to roll out the much awaited iOS 18.2 public beta for eligible iPhone users. iOS 18.1 was recently rolled out for eligible iPhone users around the globe and the update brought the much awaited Apple Intelligence features to iPhone users. Now, as the first set of the AI tools are available for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series users, iPhone users can now try out the next set of features with the new iOS 18.2 public beta. iOS 18.2 will bring tons of users around the world to Apple Intelligence. For those who are unaware, Apple Intelligence is currently available in US English only. This means the feature can be accessed only by users to switch their language to US English. However, iOS 18.2 will expand Apple Intelligence to localised English in the U.K., Ireland, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Apart from this, iOS 18.2 will allow iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series users to access Apple Intelligence features including Genmoji that allows to create custom emoji along with Image Playground for generating custom cartoon-like images. iOS 18.2 will also allow users to transform a rough sketch into a full image in the Notes app via Image Wand. In addition to this, Siri will also get support for ChatGPT integration. If you are keen to install the public beta of iOS 18.2 on your iPhone, you need to enroll in Apple's beta testing program.

It is recommended that you should install a new public beta on a secondary device or back up your current iOS setup as betas are still unstable versions and can contain bugs. Having a back up ensures that you can revert to iOS 18.1 if needed without much hassle. Once you have enrolled in Apple's beta testing program, you can follow the steps below to install iOS 18.2 on your iPhone.

iOS 18.2: How to download and install

Open the Settings app on your Apple iPhone.

Scroll down and tap on General.

Tap on Software Update.

Tap on iOS 18.2 Public Beta to begin the download and installation process.

iOS 18.2's stable version will be officially rolled out in the coming weeks. Apple iPhone Xs and later are eligible to get the latest iOS version.

Here's a complete list of iPhone models that will receive the iOS 18 update in the next couple of months - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and iPhone SE (second generation or later).



