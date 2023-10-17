Icon
Waiting for iPads? No launch today, but check out the newly unveiled affordable Apple Pencil

Waiting for iPads? No launch today, but check out the newly unveiled affordable Apple Pencil

Apple has rolled out the new Apple Pencil today. Check price, availability, and more now.

By: HT TECH
Oct 17 2023, 20:18 IST
The Apple Pencil is priced at just under Rs. 8000. (Apple)

After huge expectations were built up among fans by tipsters over the last few days about the launch of iPads, Apple ended up actually rolling out just the Apple Pencil. It is meant for the purpose of enhancing everyday productivity and creativity, including note-taking, sketching, annotating, journaling, and more. While it adds great value, among the most notable features of the Apple Pencil is that it works with all iPad models that have a USB-C port.

Get up close and personal with the Apple Pencil

The Pencil has a matte finish and a flat side that magnetically attaches to the iPad for storage. A sliding cap reveals a USB-C port, enabling users to use a USB-C cable to connect to the new Apple Pencil for pairing and charging. When magnetically attached to the iPad for storage, the new Apple Pencil enters into a sleep state to preserve battery life.

What the Apple Pencil works with

The new Apple Pencil works with iPadOS features like Scribble, Quick Note, and when collaborating with others in Freeform. When used with M2 models of iPad Pro, the new Apple Pencil supports hover, allowing users to sketch and illustrate with even greater precision.

The new Apple Pencil is ideal for iPad (10th generation) users and also works with all iPad models that have a USB-C port, including iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini.

The Apple Pencil is available separately for purchase and is priced at Rs. 7900. However, it will not be available immediately. Apple says that you can get it from early November.

The launch of the Apple Pencil comes within just weeks of the rollout of the iPhone 15 series (iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max) at the Apple Wanderlust event on September 12, 2023. Apple may well not be done for the year when it comes to launches as iPads and Macs may well still be on the agenda in the days or weeks to come.

First Published Date: 17 Oct, 19:55 IST
