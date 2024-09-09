Apple event 2024 will begin shortly. As we approach the beginning of the Apple Glowtime event for the iPhone 16 launch, Apple's online store is down across the globe. The mega Apple launch event is slated to begin at 10:30 pm IST and it will be livestreamed for users around the world from Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino. Viewers can enjoy the iPhone 16 launch event from any smart device, as it will be streamed live on numerous platforms. If you wish to watch the Apple event 2024 live in India on a big screen TV and that too without ads, we know how that is possible.

Apple September Event 2024 Live in India: How to watch on big screen TV

Apple iPhone 16 launch event will be live on the company's website, Apple TV and YouTube. If you wish to watch the Apple event 2024 live on a big screen TV without advertisements, you can do so via one of these methods.

Method 1: Subscribe to YouTube Premium and watch the event live on Apple's official YouTube channel at 10:30 PM IST.

Method 2: Download the Apple TV app and stream the event for free—no subscription needed. Available on most platforms like Google TV, VIDAA OS, Amazon Fire Stick etc.

Method 3: Open your phone browser on Apple.com and cast the stream to your TV, as long as it supports AirPlay or Chromecast.

Apple has already added an event placeholder on its YouTube channel. If you wish to add the event to your calendar, Apple's Events website offers an option to add a cross-platform reminder. You can also catch all the action from the iPhone 16 series launch here.

Apple launch event 2024: What to expect

At the annual Apple launch event 2024, it is expected that the company will launch the new iPhone 16 series that comprises iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apart from the new-gen iPhone models, the Cupertino-based giant may also launch the Apple Watch Series 10, Apple AirPods 4, Apple Watch SE 3, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and more. The company will announce iOS 18 release date and time.