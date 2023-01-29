    Trending News

    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    ChatGPT alternatives
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News iPhone Sales, Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Bet, Spotify Pricing: Earnings to Watch

    iPhone Sales, Zuckerberg’s Metaverse Bet, Spotify Pricing: Earnings to Watch

    Around 25% of S&P 500 companies have reported so far this earnings season, with almost half beating sales estimates and over 70% exceeding earnings consensus.
    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Jan 29 2023, 10:09 IST
    The latest iOS 16.3 update for iPhones will transform your experience
    image caption
    1/6 iOS 16.3 has some amazing new features including the Security Keys for Apple IDs. Apple has introduced the Security Keys feature, which allows you to strengthen the security of your account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign-in process.  ( HT Tech)
    iPhone
    2/6 Apple has introduced the Black Unity Wallpaper for iPhones to honour Black history and culture. (Pixabay)
    iPhone
    3/6 Advanced-Data Protection will be available globally with the iOS 16.3 update providing you a choice to activate end-to-end encryption for additional apps such as Notes, Photos, Message backups and more. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 12
    4/6 Apart from these, Apple has rolled out support for the recently launched 2nd Gen HomePod. Moreover, the update also fixes several bugs and issues such as the accidental, issue of the horizontal lines on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the black wallpaper bug, and Siri issues in CarPlay have also been addressed. (Unsplash)
    iPhone
    5/6 Who is eligible to get the update? Anyone with an eligible iPhone. That means anyone with an iPhone 8 or later will be able to download the iOS 16.3 update. (Unsplash)
    iOS 16
    6/6 How to install the latest iOS 16 update: Just open Settings and tap General. Now go to the Software Update and check for the latest available update. (Unsplash)
    iPhone
    View all Images
    Apple (AAPL US) will release results after the close. While the iPhone maker has so far steered clear of announcing layoffs like its big tech peers, its fiscal first-quarter revenue will be marred by supply-chain issues in China due to now-lifted Covid restrictions. (Bloomberg)

    The US economy grew faster than expected in the last quarter of 2022, but the mixed GDP report also showed consumer spending that was slower than forecast, suggesting that the burden of rising prices and higher borrowing costs will continue to pressure demand as this year progresses. Following the ongoing trend, investors will look to companies reporting earnings next week to provide further insight into their expectations surrounding the impact of worsening economic conditions on their target customers.

    Around 25% of S&P 500 companies have reported so far this earnings season, with almost half beating sales estimates and over 70% exceeding earnings consensus. Next week, Big Tech — including Apple, Alphabet and Meta Platforms — will be expected to offer details on their growth outlook, particularly in light of the recently announced layoffs that slashed more than 52,000 jobs and ongoing supply chain hiccups. Intel's shares slumped in extended trading Friday on one of its most dire forecasts, fueling worries over chipmakers' earnings prospect ahead of NXP Semiconductors' report due next week.

    Highlights to look for next week:

    Monday: NXP Semiconductors (NXPI US) reports after the close. Overshadowed by weakening vehicle demand, the supplier of chips to the automotive industry is expected to post the slowest quarterly sales growth in at least two years, according to Bloomberg consensus. That said, the chipmaker has beaten revenue estimates for the past ten quarters, and some analysts are more bullish on the outlook. Wells Fargo sees a recovery in light vehicle production in the near term and believes new vehicle designs will boost the use of the component over the long run.

    Tuesday: Spotify (SPOT US) will report before the opening bell, following an announcement earlier this week trimming the size of its workforce by 6%. Even though fourth-quarter monthly active users could grow at a similar pace to the last few quarters, Wall Street analysts have been projecting a triple-digit year-on-year decline for adjusted EPS — the biggest fall since it went public in 2018. Consensus estimates for the profit metric in the current period were also revised down by about 5% in the past four weeks, a signal that the pain could stretch into 2023. The music streaming giant could consider following Apple Music to raise prices on its US plans to improve its margin, Bloomberg Intelligence wrote. Caterpillar (CAT US) is due before market open. The heavy machinery maker is likely to report improved profitability and margins in the fourth quarter due to strong pricing and positive volume growth across all businesses, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Signs of demand slowing, pricing and its China outlook will be a focus as the company is often seen as a global economic bellwether. Consensus estimates for the full year show Caterpillar sustaining double-digit, albeit slower, EPS growth, with BI citing an extended backlog, favorable end-market exposure and increased infrastructure and public sector investments. Wednesday: Meta Platforms (META US) is due after-market. Shares of the Facebook parent saw its worst yearly decline last year and toward the end of the year gave its disappointing fourth-quarter revenue forecast and capex plans, which some analysts say are “too aggressive” in a downturn. Even with its cost-cutting measures from reducing jobs to cutting back New York office space and lobbying spending, free-cash-flow view for the year remains limited by top-line pressure, Bloomberg Intelligence analysts said, who also cited losses in its Reality Labs division which could amount to ~$4 billion in the quarter. Gross margin could miss consensus as the lower-priced Reels ad inventory may “cannibalize” the higher-priced ad formats on its feeds and stories.

    Thursday: Apple (AAPL US) will release results after the close. While the iPhone maker has so far steered clear of announcing layoffs like its big tech peers, its fiscal first-quarter revenue will be marred by supply-chain issues in China due to now-lifted Covid restrictions as well as a strong dollar, BI said. Such challenges will fade going into the year and the company is still expected to post mid-single-digit revenue growth in the medium term with the help of product-refresh cycles and sales of additional services. Alphabet (GOOGL US) is also due after the close. The Google parent's ad pricing likely held up better than Internet rivals, BI said, but as evidenced with its 6% slash to global workforce, it is operating in a tough environment that's likely to translate to deceleration in earnings growth, and consensus estimates expect EPS to contract year-over-year for a third quarter. That said, YouTube sales may improve with new exclusive rights to live sports, including a recent addition of the NFL Sunday Ticket package; the uptick in YouTube premium and TV subscribers could also exceed expectations in its Google Other segment. Friday: Regeneron (REGN US), due to give fourth-quarter results before market open, is poised for a third consecutive year-over-year shrinkage in both sales and adjusted earnings per share. Focus will likely remain over the company's main revenue drivers, Eylea and Dupixent, with the former raising concerns over underperforming US sales that undercut consensus by 8% based on a preliminary announcement. Investors will look for assurances from management that the miss was due to a transient disruption of copay assistance, which led customers to switch to off-label medication, and not from a more permanent shift in demand, said Bloomberg Intelligence.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 29 Jan, 10:09 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    WhatsApp
    Don't lose your WhatsApp chats while switching to iPhone 14; here's how
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp search gets a massive makeover; check out the latest benefit
    iPhone
    No need for measuring tape! Measure your height with iPhone app
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    iPhone tricks: Tired of spam calls? Block pesky numbers easily; Do it this way
    Instagram
    Instagram Dynamic Profile Photo: Make your Insta avatar now! Know how to use it

    Editor’s Pick

    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G
    Realme 10 Pro+ 5G Review: Packs curved display and is a little pricey. But is the phone worth it?
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7
    Lenovo Yoga 9 14IAP7 Review: As a convertible laptop, it breaks through all the negativity
    Dynamic Island
    Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro gets more useful; Should all phones have it?

    Trending Stories

    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    ChatGPT alternatives
    5 ChatGPT alternatives that you can try - ChatSonic, DeepL Write, YouChat and more
    Instagram
    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Indus
    Forget Free Fire, PUBG, Indian battle royale game Indus is set for launch
    Call of Duty Mobile India POVA Cup
    Call of Duty India POVA Cup: Everything you need to know
    WWE 2K23
    WWE 2K23 release date OUT; To feature John Cena on the cover! Know its price and new features
    Assassin's Creed
    Assassin’s Creed developer Ubisoft is pushing all the wrong buttons
    World of Warcraft
    World of Warcraft China Shutdown Cuts Off Millions of Gamers