iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: May not be cheapest Apple Intelligence device

iPhone SE 4 is one of the most talked about smartphones around the globe since the launch of iPhone 16 series last month. Expected to launch in March 2025, the iPhone SE 4 will succeed the iPhone SE 3 that was launched back in 2022. Over the past few days, we have seen several rumours suggesting how the affordable iPhone will look like. It was also believed that iPhone SE 4 will be the most affordable product of the company with support for Apple Intelligence. However, a latest report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests otherwise. As per Gurman, Apple will likely launch an updated model of its most affordable iPad with Apple Intelligence capabilities in late 2025.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air: RAM, camera, and other features tipped- Here's what to expect

iPad with Apple Intelligence arriving in late 2025

In his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman said that he expects iPhone SE 4 with Apple Intelligence features to arrive in March 2025 and the entry-level iPad with AI capabilities will follow "later in the year."

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

It's been quite a while since the last refresh of the entry-level iPad back in October 2022. This delay in updates might be due to the challenges of adding AI features to a budget-friendly device priced at $349. However, at this price point, the iPad will be the cheapest Apple Intelligence device as the iPhone SE 4 is expected to cost over $450.

Also read: WhatsApp may bring chat memory feature for Meta AI: Know how it will work

The current 10th-generation iPad is powered by the A14 chip, which first appeared in the iPhone 12, and it's starting to feel a bit dated. A sensible upgrade would be to use the A16 chip found in the iPhone 15 models. However, if Apple aims to make its AI capabilities as accessible as possible, they may need to consider the A17 Pro or A18 chip for the next iPad.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!