 iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: May not be cheapest Apple Intelligence device | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: May not be cheapest Apple Intelligence device

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: May not be cheapest Apple Intelligence device

iPhone SE 4 launch will likely take place in March 2025. iPhone SE 4 will succeed the iPhone SE 3 that was launched back in 2022.

By: AYUSHMANN CHAWLA
| Updated on: Oct 22 2024, 08:22 IST
iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: May not be cheapest Apple Intelligence device
Mark Gurman said that he expects iPhone SE 4 with Apple Intelligence features to arrive in March 2025 and the entry-level iPad with AI capabilities will follow "later in the year." (Apple)

iPhone SE 4 is one of the most talked about smartphones around the globe since the launch of iPhone 16 series last month. Expected to launch in March 2025, the iPhone SE 4 will succeed the iPhone SE 3 that was launched back in 2022. Over the past few days, we have seen several rumours suggesting how the affordable iPhone will look like. It was also believed that iPhone SE 4 will be the most affordable product of the company with support for Apple Intelligence. However, a latest report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests otherwise. As per Gurman, Apple will likely launch an updated model of its most affordable iPad with Apple Intelligence capabilities in late 2025.

Also read: iPhone 17 Air: RAM, camera, and other features tipped- Here's what to expect

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
13% OFF
Apple iPhone 13
  • Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹51,999Original price:₹59,900
Buy now

iPad with Apple Intelligence arriving in late 2025

In his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman said that he expects iPhone SE 4 with Apple Intelligence features to arrive in March 2025 and the entry-level iPad with AI capabilities will follow "later in the year."

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

It's been quite a while since the last refresh of the entry-level iPad back in October 2022. This delay in updates might be due to the challenges of adding AI features to a budget-friendly device priced at $349. However, at this price point, the iPad will be the cheapest Apple Intelligence device as the iPhone SE 4 is expected to cost over $450.

Also read: WhatsApp may bring chat memory feature for Meta AI: Know how it will work

The current 10th-generation iPad is powered by the A14 chip, which first appeared in the iPhone 12, and it's starting to feel a bit dated. A sensible upgrade would be to use the A16 chip found in the iPhone 15 models. However, if Apple aims to make its AI capabilities as accessible as possible, they may need to consider the A17 Pro or A18 chip for the next iPad.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Oct, 08:22 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 launch event live in India [Video]

Apple Event 2024: When and how to watch iPhone 16 ‘Glowtime’ launch live in India [Video]
Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far

Apple Watch 10 launching on September 9: display, specs, features, and everything we know so far
iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update

iOS 18 release: Only these iPhone users in India will get Apple’s big update
iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…

iPhone 16 launch: iPhone 15 to get massive price cut in India, expected to cost just Rs…
Bluetooth 6.0 Launched

Bluetooth 6.0 launched: What's new in this major update after version 5

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 fans enthralled by Indie open world game concept set in Scottish town Paisley
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for October 21: Check out Diwali Lucky Draw event
Grand Theft Hamlet

Grand Theft Hamlet: Fan made film blends Shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 speculation ignites as Rob Wiethoff drops hints about future directions
GTA 6

GTA 6 may face intense rivalry as former Rockstar founder’s MindsEye enters gaming arena

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets