Latest Tech News Tech Tech News iPhone SE 4, M4 MacBook Air, smart display, and more new products expected in 2025

iPhone SE 4, M4 MacBook Air, smart display, and more new products expected in 2025

Apple's spring 2025 lineup promises exciting updates, from a revamped iPhone SE to new iPads and a smart home display. Here’s what’s coming next year.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 02 2024, 17:01 IST
Icon
iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 reasons why it's worth the wait
Apple spring 2025 products lineup
1/5 iPhone SE 4 launch is expected to take place in March 2025, and as the debut of Apple’s powerful mid-range phone approaches, more details about its features are surfacing. The device is likely to adopt the design language of the upcoming iPhone 16, incorporating an OLED display, Face ID, and a full-screen design that eliminates the Home Button. This design shift will increase the display size from 4.7 inches to 6.06 inches. (X.com/MajinBuOfficial)
image caption
2/5 iPhone SE 4 is also expected to be the first iPhone to feature Apple’s in-house 5G modem. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple’s proprietary 5G chip will eventually replace Qualcomm's modems, and the iPhone SE 4 could be the first to showcase this major transition when it launches in 2025. (IceUniverse)
image caption
3/5 Additionally, the iPhone SE 4 will be the first mid-range Apple smartphone to feature a USB-C port. Apple is phasing out the Lightning port across its devices, and the iPhone SE 4 will be among the first to adopt USB-C charging, making it a key player in Apple's transition to the new standard.
image caption
4/5 Another significant feature of the iPhone SE 4 could be the introduction of Apple Intelligence. Although Apple Intelligence was initially expected to debut with the iPhone 16 series in September, it was instead introduced with iOS 18.1 in late October. As Apple Intelligence requires at least 8GB of RAM to function, the iPhone SE 4 is likely to come equipped with 8GB of RAM, marking a notable upgrade for the mid-range model. (AppleTrack)
image caption
5/5 With its new design, powerful chipset, OLED display, advanced AI features, and USB-C charging, the iPhone SE 4 is shaping up to be a highly compelling option for Apple fans seeking a premium mid-range experience. (Ming-Chi Kuo)
Apple spring 2025 products lineup
icon View all Images
Apple plans to launch iPhone SE 4, updated iPads, MacBook Air, and smart home products in 2025. (Apple)

Apple fans are in for an exciting year in 2025, as the company prepares to unveil several new products. After the recent release of the M4 Mac lineup, which includes the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips for the iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro, attention now turns to what Apple has in store for next spring. Although 2024 is nearing its end, Apple's lineup for the upcoming year promises to bring significant updates, including the iPhone SE 4, new iPads, and an updated MacBook Air. Here's a preview of the upcoming devices that Apple is set to introduce in 2025.

iPhone SE 4

The iPhone SE 4 is likely to be one of the biggest announcements for next spring. As the most affordable iPhone in Apple's lineup, the SE 4 will receive its most significant update since its debut in 2016. Expected to feature a modernized design similar to the iPhone 14, the new SE will also be the first to integrate Apple's in-house modem, marking a shift away from Qualcomm's technology. The new iPhone SE will also adopt the USB-C connector, further aligning with Apple's current device standards.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 256GB
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,900
Check details
Apple iPhone 16
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹79,900
Buy now
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹89,900
Buy now
13% OFF
Apple iPhone 13
  • Blue
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹51,999Original price:₹59,900
Buy now

Also read: iPhone 17 Air may fast track plans for Apple's Foldable future- Know how

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

iPad 11

Next spring could see the first update to Apple's base iPad in over two years. The focus will likely be on the integration of Apple Intelligence support, enhancing its performance and usability. While there may not be any drastic changes in design - since the iPad received a major redesign during its last update - the iPad 11 is expected to come with an upgraded A18 chip, although this is not yet confirmed.

Also read: iPhone SE 4 vs OnePlus 13R: What to expect from the next big smartphone launches

MacBook Air with M4

The MacBook Air will receive a modest refresh next spring with the introduction of the new M4 chip. Although there are unlikely to be any major design changes, this update will offer improved performance through the new chip. The MacBook Air models that currently feature the M2 and M3 chips now include 16GB of RAM, so the M4 chip will continue to improve performance without drastically altering the overall design. It's also possible that the MacBook Air will gain the new Center Stage camera found in the latest MacBook Pro models, offering better video call experiences.

M3 iPad Air

Alongside the MacBook Air, the iPad Air will also see a small update. This refresh will likely feature the new M3 chip, boosting the device's power and efficiency. Additionally, Apple could release a new Magic Keyboard designed specifically for the iPad Air, enhancing its functionality and user experience.

Also read: WhatsApp to soon discontinue support for these iPhones models: Check if yours in this list

Smart Home Display

Apple's first smart home product with a display is expected to launch next spring. This device will bring Apple's home ecosystem to a new level, featuring a 6-inch square display. It will be compatible with Apple Intelligence and can be wall-mounted or attached to speakers. This new product will be a more affordable option compared to existing smart home displays, providing a simple yet effective solution for controlling smart devices.

In addition to these products, Apple is expected to release an updated AirTag model featuring a newer ultra-wideband chipset. While details remain scarce, the update will likely improve performance. Other anticipated products, such as the Mac Studio and Mac Pro, are not expected to debut until mid-2025. Along with the hardware releases, iOS 18.4 is also expected to roll out in spring, including key features announced at WWDC24, such as a revamped Siri experience.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 02 Dec, 17:01 IST
Trending: hisense c2 ultra 4k mini laser projector launched in india: check features, availability and more reliance jio rolls out affordable isd plans starting at 39 with new benefits and offers - all details bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it ios 18.1 release date india: here’s when iphone users may get apple intelligence jio financial services launches revamped app with host of features ios 18.1 releasing soon: ios 18, iphone 16 users complain of battery drain how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window elon musk’s optimus ai robot wows guests by serving drinks; to cost around 25 lakh big relief! your google storage plan increased to a fantastic 1tb for free air purifiers to buy in india for healthy and clean air- here are top 5 picks
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5

GTA 5 faces unexpected rival on PS Plus Extra; November’s surprising leader revealed
GTA 6

GTA 6 vs GTA 5: 4 reasons the next game could set new standards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 2: Know about Nagi Ring Event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 2: Know about Nagi Ring Event
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaks hint December 3 trailer 2 release date; PlayStation partnership speculated
Elon Musk AI gaming studio

Elon Musk to launch AI gaming studio to challenge big corporations and redefine video game industry- Details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets