iPhone SE 4, M4 MacBook Air, smart display, and more new products expected in 2025

Apple fans are in for an exciting year in 2025, as the company prepares to unveil several new products. After the recent release of the M4 Mac lineup, which includes the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips for the iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro, attention now turns to what Apple has in store for next spring. Although 2024 is nearing its end, Apple's lineup for the upcoming year promises to bring significant updates, including the iPhone SE 4, new iPads, and an updated MacBook Air. Here's a preview of the upcoming devices that Apple is set to introduce in 2025.

iPhone SE 4

The iPhone SE 4 is likely to be one of the biggest announcements for next spring. As the most affordable iPhone in Apple's lineup, the SE 4 will receive its most significant update since its debut in 2016. Expected to feature a modernized design similar to the iPhone 14, the new SE will also be the first to integrate Apple's in-house modem, marking a shift away from Qualcomm's technology. The new iPhone SE will also adopt the USB-C connector, further aligning with Apple's current device standards.

iPad 11

Next spring could see the first update to Apple's base iPad in over two years. The focus will likely be on the integration of Apple Intelligence support, enhancing its performance and usability. While there may not be any drastic changes in design - since the iPad received a major redesign during its last update - the iPad 11 is expected to come with an upgraded A18 chip, although this is not yet confirmed.

MacBook Air with M4

The MacBook Air will receive a modest refresh next spring with the introduction of the new M4 chip. Although there are unlikely to be any major design changes, this update will offer improved performance through the new chip. The MacBook Air models that currently feature the M2 and M3 chips now include 16GB of RAM, so the M4 chip will continue to improve performance without drastically altering the overall design. It's also possible that the MacBook Air will gain the new Center Stage camera found in the latest MacBook Pro models, offering better video call experiences.

M3 iPad Air

Alongside the MacBook Air, the iPad Air will also see a small update. This refresh will likely feature the new M3 chip, boosting the device's power and efficiency. Additionally, Apple could release a new Magic Keyboard designed specifically for the iPad Air, enhancing its functionality and user experience.

Smart Home Display

Apple's first smart home product with a display is expected to launch next spring. This device will bring Apple's home ecosystem to a new level, featuring a 6-inch square display. It will be compatible with Apple Intelligence and can be wall-mounted or attached to speakers. This new product will be a more affordable option compared to existing smart home displays, providing a simple yet effective solution for controlling smart devices.

In addition to these products, Apple is expected to release an updated AirTag model featuring a newer ultra-wideband chipset. While details remain scarce, the update will likely improve performance. Other anticipated products, such as the Mac Studio and Mac Pro, are not expected to debut until mid-2025. Along with the hardware releases, iOS 18.4 is also expected to roll out in spring, including key features announced at WWDC24, such as a revamped Siri experience.