 iPhone tricks: 6 things that you can do to charge your Apple iPhone in less time | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News iPhone tricks: 6 things that you can do to charge your Apple iPhone in less time

iPhone tricks: 6 things that you can do to charge your Apple iPhone in less time

Here are some tricks that you can use to charge your iPhone faster.

By: RICHA FULARA
| Updated on: Aug 06 2024, 17:19 IST
iPhone tricks: 6 things that you can do to charge your Apple iPhone in less time
Users can charge their iPhone faster using these tricks. (Unsplash)

iPhone users often face a situation where they forget to charge their phone at night and wake up to battery levels as low as 1%. In such cases, users either have to put their iPhones on charge or leave the house with a power bank to back up the battery. However, when they don't have a power bank, they have no choice but to wait for an hour or so to charge their iPhones. This situation can be worrisome when there's an important meeting happening in an hour or simply because it's important to make it to the office on time.

In such cases, knowing how to charge your iPhone quickly so that it delivers the best efficiency can make your life easier.

Charging efficiency doesn't depend on whether you charge wired or wirelessly. Users have to consider different factors to get their iPhones to display maximum efficiency in the fastest charging time. Here are some tips users should follow for fast charging:

Use Suitable Charger for Your iPhone

Using a new charger is one of the fastest ways to charge your iPhone. The fast charger should have a 20-watt power adapter alongside a USB-C to USB-C cable for supporting iPhone 15 models.

If you have an iPhone 8 or later, you can quickly charge your phone up to 50% in 30 minutes using a fast charger. The phone can be fully charged in about an hour.

Putting the phone on fast charge for even 10 minutes can significantly boost battery life. Therefore, use this option when you're running late for urgent work. Apple doesn't provide power adapters with new iPhones, but these 20-watt adapters can be purchased from Apple or Amazon.

Apple users can charge their iPhones with fast-charging power bricks. However, a 20-watt brick is required to quickly charge the iPhone 12 or later models.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹114,900₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹151,700₹159,900
Buy now
17% OFF
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999₹119,999
Buy now

Read More: iPhone maker's big shift to AI likely to soften blow from Google's antitrust ruling, here's why

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Use Fast Wireless Charging

You can charge your phone quickly using a MagSafe charger and a 20-watt power adapter from Apple. Users of iPhone 12 or later models will benefit from up to 15 watts of faster wireless charging. This means that if the iPhone battery is dead, a user can achieve up to 30% battery life after half an hour of wireless charging.

Keep in mind that the MagSafe charger provides 15 watts of charging support, while other Qi chargers can only support 7.5 watts. These are faster than 5-watt wall chargers but provide slower charging compared to MagSafe. Magnetic wireless chargers not certified by MagSafe will also provide 7.5 watts of charging support.

Read More: iPhone, Mac and iPad users, update software urgently to avoid getting hacked - Check Indian Government's alert

Avoid Charging iPhone with a Laptop or PC

For many users, the easiest way to charge an iPhone is via their laptops. However, the laptop's charging capability is much slower than that of wall and wireless chargers. Whether the laptop has a large, old USB-A port or a new, small USB-C port, it will not match the power of a wall charger.

Shut Down Your iPhone

When the phone is charging, its screen sleeps, but the phone still functions in the background. Users are advised to shut down their phones for faster charging. If you plug in the iPhone while it's switched off, it may turn on in some cases. It is best to put it on charge before shutting down.

Read More: iPhone users may land in soup due to Apple Intelligence's ‘priority': Know how AI feature can be a big problem

Enable Airplane Mode

You can enable Airplane Mode on your iPhone to make it charge faster without shutting it down. Switching on airplane mode disconnects functions like Wi-Fi that consume battery, which allows the phone to charge faster.

Read More: iPhone maker's growth story fails to impress Buffett, investors urges to stay calm

Make Changes in iPhone Settings

Here are some settings you can enable on your iPhone for faster charging:

-Turn on Low Power Mode to minimize the impact of features like display brightness, auto-lock, and apps working in the background that consume battery.

-Enable Dark Mode while charging, as it saves battery.

-Reduce your screen brightness to minimize power consumption while charging.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Aug, 17:19 IST
Trending: jio launches new smart digital cluster for 2-wheelers, powered by mediatek: all details here samsung begins to revamp apps ahead of one ui 7 launch: check what’s new google play store to enable direct updates for sideloaded apps via new ‘update from play’ feature bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call google rolls out cross device sharing feature for select android phones and tablets- details how to hide your instagram online status from others iphone 15 pro, iphone 15 pro max and other devices that will get apple intelligence: check if your device is eligible wordle 312 answer today: complicated word, but get it through our wordle hints hmd crest, hmd crest max phones launched in india: check design, specifications, price and more
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

anime_1

How to turn selfies into 3D art: Tencent Yuanbao's '3D avatar dream factory
How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide

How to play GTA 5 on Android and iOS smartphones: Stream with steam link - A step by step guide
Want to port mobile number from Jio to BSNL? This guide will walk you through the process. (Representative image)

How to port your SIM from Jio, Airtel or Vi to BSNL: A step-by-step guide
How to record screen on Mac

How to record screen on Mac: Native Apple tools and third party options explained
How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad

How to manage Apple App Store subscriptions on your iPhone and iPad - All details

Editor’s Pick

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained

What is a Copilot+ PC? All models, features, and India availability explained
High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money

High electricity bills scaring you? 4 gadgets from Qubo, Wipro, Ohm to help save money
Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others

Best handheld gaming consoles to buy in India: Asus ROG Ally, Nintendo Switch and others
iPad Air 2024 Review

iPad Air (2024) Review: The most practical tablet that is ‘Pro’ enough
Microsoft Windows

Microsoft rolls out fix for CrowdStrike Windows problem, easy tool to get your PC working - How to get started

Trending Stories

5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio

5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
WhatsApp privacy settings

iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy

Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know

iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption 3

Red Dead Redemption 3 fans split over Rockstar Games' new leaked ‘Project Medieval’ game
GTA 6

GTA 6 might struggle to achieve 60fps on PS5 Pro: Here's why
GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers

GTA 5 available for free for limited time: Know how to download and explore other offers
GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?

GTA 6: Will PC gamers have to wait until 2026 for the highly anticipated release?
GTA 6 scammers exploit hype with fake beta ads; Experts warn of fraudulent schemes

GTA 6 scammers exploit hype with fake beta ads; Experts warn of fraudulent schemes

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
laptops under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60000

Best Laptop Under 60000: 10 High Performance Meets Affordability
10 best laptops under 45000

10 best laptop under 45000: HP, Dell to Lenovo, check out these high-performers
10 best geysers

10 best geysers: 15 to 25-liter vertical storage water heaters on Amazon - a comprehensive guide

    Trending News

    5 reasons you can’t miss playing Red Dead Redemption 2 in 2024
    5_reasons_you_cant_miss_playing_Red_Dead_Redemptio
    iPhone users may soon get this useful AirDrop-style WhatsApp feature: Here’s what we know
    WhatsApp privacy settings
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    Amazon taking strict measures, cracking down on 'coffee badging' to enforce return-to-office policy
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    iPhone SE 4 design leaked, to resemble iPhone 16: Here's everything you need to know
    Bengaluru woman loses 1.2 crore to cyber scam: Here’s what happened
    A Bengaluru woman lost <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.2 crore in a cyber scam involving fake crime branch officials.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets