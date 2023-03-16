    Trending News

    Home Tech News iPhone user? Your WhatsApp status has just changed forever

    iPhone user? Your WhatsApp status has just changed forever

    WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will let iPhone users set voice notes as their WhatsApp status. Check out the detailed steps on how to use this new feature.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Mar 16 2023, 23:37 IST
    In Pics: Send the best quality WhatsApp photos on iPhone, Android now; Know how
    WhatsApp
    1/5 Why does WhatsApp compress pictures while sharing it? This happens because in the Settings of the application the photo upload quality is set on auto by default, and therefore, the quality of the image while sharing depends on several factors like the internet connection, size of the image, and more. The app therefore, looks to downsize the image, which affects its quality. (PTI)
    image caption
    2/5 How to send the best quality photo on WhatsApp: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device and click on the three dots to go to WhatsApp Settings. From Settings you will have to select Storage and Data. After that you will have to tap on the Photo upload quality and select the Best Quality option and then click on Ok. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    3/5 Meanwhile, you can also check the steps to send photos and videos on WhatsApp here: Go to WhatsApp and open an individual or group chat where you want to send the photo or video. Click on the Attach icon, then follow the steps mentioned below: (PTI)
    image caption
    4/5 On an Android device, click on the gallery to select an existing photo or video from your phone. Tap and hold to select multiple images. You can also add captions to photos and videos. Swipe between photos to add captions to each one and finally click on the send icon. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    5/5 While iPhone users will have to click on the plus icon and then select Photo and Video Library to select a photo or video from your iPhone's photos or albums. After selecting a photo or video, tap Add at the bottom left to select multiple photos or videos at once. (Pixabay)
    WhatsApp
    View all Images
    You can now share voice notes on WhatsApp status. Here’s how. (Bloomberg)

    WhatsApp status for iPhone users is set to change forever! A fancy new feature is all set to be rolled out. The instant messaging app is launching a new feature that will let iPhone users share voice notes as a status update in addition to photos, videos, GIFs, and text. However, there is a limit of only 30 seconds to share a voice message on status. Here's how to post a Voice note on WhatsApp status through your iPhone.

    How to post a Voice note on WhatsApp status through iPhone

    • Open WhatsApp on your iPhone.
    • Now go to the ‘Status' tab which is located at the bottom of the screen.
    • You will find a floating pencil-icon button next to the “My Status” option in the top right corner. Tap on it.
    • To post a voice message, first, you will need to record it just like the way you do to send it in personal messages.
    • Simply tap the microphone icon in the bottom right corner and start recording your message by holding down the microphone icon.
    • However, you must note that you have a 30-second recording time limit.
    • Once you finish recording, release the button and listen to the voice message again.
    • No tap the send icon to share it on your WhatsApp Status.

    When you will get the feature of a voice message on WhatsApp status

    The option to share voice status updates is being gradually rolled out by WhatsApp. It may take a few days for the feature to become available on your iPhone.

    More WhatsApp Status updates

    Meanwhile, WhatsApp released a bunch of new upgrades and features for the Status last month. Some of these features include more privacy options to share your WhatsApp status, a feature to react to status too with emojis, and a ring for status profile updates.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 16 Mar, 23:37 IST
