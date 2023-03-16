iPhone user? Your WhatsApp status has just changed forever

WhatsApp status for iPhone users is set to change forever! A fancy new feature is all set to be rolled out. The instant messaging app is launching a new feature that will let iPhone users share voice notes as a status update in addition to photos, videos, GIFs, and text. However, there is a limit of only 30 seconds to share a voice message on status. Here's how to post a Voice note on WhatsApp status through your iPhone.

How to post a Voice note on WhatsApp status through iPhone

Open WhatsApp on your iPhone.

Now go to the ‘Status' tab which is located at the bottom of the screen.

You will find a floating pencil-icon button next to the “My Status” option in the top right corner. Tap on it.

To post a voice message, first, you will need to record it just like the way you do to send it in personal messages.

Simply tap the microphone icon in the bottom right corner and start recording your message by holding down the microphone icon.

However, you must note that you have a 30-second recording time limit.

Once you finish recording, release the button and listen to the voice message again.

No tap the send icon to share it on your WhatsApp Status.

When you will get the feature of a voice message on WhatsApp status

The option to share voice status updates is being gradually rolled out by WhatsApp. It may take a few days for the feature to become available on your iPhone.

More WhatsApp Status updates

Meanwhile, WhatsApp released a bunch of new upgrades and features for the Status last month. Some of these features include more privacy options to share your WhatsApp status, a feature to react to status too with emojis, and a ring for status profile updates.