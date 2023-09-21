Icon
Home Tech News iPhone users get a permanent mini player and swipe controls with AirPlay in YouTube Music

iPhone users get a permanent mini player and swipe controls with AirPlay in YouTube Music

YouTube Music is making it easier for iPhone users to control their music with a new permanent mini-player and swipe controls.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 21 2023, 16:54 IST
Icon
YouTube music mini-player
Enhanced YouTube music mini-player for iPhone makes music control effortless. (Pexels)
YouTube music mini-player
Enhanced YouTube music mini-player for iPhone makes music control effortless. (Pexels)

YouTube Music has been working hard to catch up with other music apps like Spotify and Apple Music. These apps have had a lot of features for a while now that have received much praise from users. YouTube has been lagging, but it is not giving up! Now, introducing a handy new way to switch songs in its mini-player.

Effortless Song Navigation

You know that little player at the bottom of the app when you're playing music? Most music apps have buttons to pause and skip songs there. But YouTube Music is doing something a bit different. Instead of a skip button, they've put an option to cast the music to another device. If you want to change the song without going to the full-screen player, just swipe left or right on the track. Swipe one way to go to the next song and the other way to go back to the previous one. Also read: Fitbit in your skull! 10 things you should know about Neuralink, Elon Musk's Brain-Computer firm

iPhone Gets a Permanent Mini-Player Upgrade

This new feature came to Android in June, and now it's available on iPhone and iPad. The mini-player is now permanent and can't be removed. They have also added AirPlay for iPhone users. Instead of a "next song" button, you'll see AirPlay (and Cast) in the mini-player. This opens a menu that used to be in the top-right corner of the screen, making the app look cleaner with just a search bar and your account picture, according to a 9to5Mac report.

The play button is now on the far right, which might take some time to get used to. But the best part is that you can swipe left and right to change songs, something you couldn't do before. It's much faster!

One thing to note is that you can't swipe down on the mini-player to clear your playlist anymore. To do that, go to "Now Playing" and look for "Dismiss queue" at the top (it used to be at the bottom on Android). It's a bit more complicated now, but you'll get used to it.

This new mini-player for iPhone is rolling out today with version 6.20 of YouTube Music. If you don't see it yet, try closing the app from multitasking, and it might show up.

Enjoy the new way to control your music on YouTube Music!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Sep, 16:54 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 series: How to pre-order Apple’s newest iPhone online

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Cyberpunk 2077 2.0
Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update: Release time, new features, more
GTA 6
GTA 6: Nefarious things players can do to earn money in Grand Theft Auto 6
Starfield
Starfield becomes Bethesda’s biggest ever launch with 10 million players
Xbox Series X
Biggest leak in Xbox history reveals digital Xbox Series X, next-gen console, games, and more
Microsoft
Microsoft Mistakenly Posts Secret Game Plans to Government Site
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon