iPhone users in India are under ‘high risk’, Indian government warns about ugly…

iPhones are popular around the world due to their reliability and security features. Apple regularly rolls out new iOS versions to keep the users safe and updated with the latest feature. With an aim to offer users a secure and feature rich experience, Apple recommends users to run the latest builds of iOS on their iPhones. Now, multiple vulnerabilities have been spotted in the Apple iOS and the Indian government has issued a warning for iPhone users. As per a latest warning by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, multiple vulnerabilities have been detected in Apple iPhones with versions prior to iOS 18.1.

Also read: Beats x Kim Kardashian: Studio Pro headphones and Beats Pill speaker launched in India- All details

Why has Indian government issued warning for iPhone users

According to CERT-In, the newly discovered vulnerabilities in older iOS versions could allow an attacker to get unauthorized access to sensitive user information, denial of service and data manipulation.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

What can iPhone users do to stay safe

To keep their data and privacy safe, iPhone users should immediately install the iOS 18.1 update that was rolled out by the company a few days ago. Not only does iOS 18.1 take care of the vulnerabilities, it also brings the first set of Apple Intelligence features to eligible iPhone models.

Also read: iPhone 16 gets useful mirrorless camera-like feature with iOS 18.2 Beta 2: All details

What other Apple product users are at risk

Apart from iPhone users, CERT-In has also issued warnings about vulnerabilities discovered in iPadOS, Safari, tvOS, visionOS, watchOS, macOS Venture, macOS Sonoma and macOS Sequoia. The government body has advised users to install the latest version of operating systems to avoid any swindling.



One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!