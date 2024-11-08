iPhone users in India are under ‘high risk’, Indian government warns about ugly…
iPhone users should immediately install the iOS 18.1 update that was rolled out by the company a few days ago.
iPhones are popular around the world due to their reliability and security features. Apple regularly rolls out new iOS versions to keep the users safe and updated with the latest feature. With an aim to offer users a secure and feature rich experience, Apple recommends users to run the latest builds of iOS on their iPhones. Now, multiple vulnerabilities have been spotted in the Apple iOS and the Indian government has issued a warning for iPhone users. As per a latest warning by Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, multiple vulnerabilities have been detected in Apple iPhones with versions prior to iOS 18.1.
Also read: Beats x Kim Kardashian: Studio Pro headphones and Beats Pill speaker launched in India- All details
You may be interested in
- Titanium Black
- 12 GB RAM
- 256 GB Storage
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB Storage
- Blue
- 8 GB RAM
- 128 GB Storage
- Silver
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB SSD
- Gold
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB SSD
- Space Grey
- 8 GB RAM
- 512 GB SSD
- Space Grey
- 8 GB RAM
- 256 GB SSD
Why has Indian government issued warning for iPhone users
According to CERT-In, the newly discovered vulnerabilities in older iOS versions could allow an attacker to get unauthorized access to sensitive user information, denial of service and data manipulation.
What can iPhone users do to stay safe
To keep their data and privacy safe, iPhone users should immediately install the iOS 18.1 update that was rolled out by the company a few days ago. Not only does iOS 18.1 take care of the vulnerabilities, it also brings the first set of Apple Intelligence features to eligible iPhone models.
Also read: iPhone 16 gets useful mirrorless camera-like feature with iOS 18.2 Beta 2: All details
What other Apple product users are at risk
Apart from iPhone users, CERT-In has also issued warnings about vulnerabilities discovered in iPadOS, Safari, tvOS, visionOS, watchOS, macOS Venture, macOS Sonoma and macOS Sequoia. The government body has advised users to install the latest version of operating systems to avoid any swindling.
One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71731036089700