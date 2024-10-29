iPhone users in India get Apple Intelligence with iOS 18.1: How to download

iOS 18.1 release finally brings the much awaited Apple Intelligence features for iPhone users in India and around the globe. Unveiled at the WWDC 2024, Apple Intelligence was supposed to be a part of iOS 18, however, the company was forced to delay the roll out until iOS 18.1 due to several reasons. For those who are unaware, Apple Intelligence is the personal intelligence system that can understand and create language and images, take action across apps, and draw from personal context to simplify and boost everyday tasks. Although all eligible iPhones will get iOS 18.1, Apple Intelligence is only available on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

How to get iOS 18.1 and Apple Intelligence

Apple is rolling out iOS 18.1 as an OTA update and it will be directly available on the iPhones. If you haven't received the notification to update your iPhone, you can head to Settings > General > Software Update > Download and install iOS 18.1.

Once you install iOS 18.1 on the iPhone that supports new Apple AI tools, you will be able to see a new Apple Intelligence & Siri tab in the Settings app. Apple Intelligence is currently only available in the US English language. This means users in India will have to change Siri language from English (India) to US English in order to access the available Apple Intelligence features.

Apple Intelligence is quickly adding support for more languages. In December, Apple Intelligence will be available for localised English in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, and the U.K., and in April, a software update will deliver expanded language support, with more coming throughout the year. Chinese, English (India), English (Singapore), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese, and other languages will be supported.



