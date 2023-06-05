Mac Studio announced at WWDC; brings Apple silicon to Mac Pro

Apple today introduced the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro. While these were not expected even days ago, but Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had indicated that they were likely coming. Now that they are out, here is what it is all about.

Mac Studio with M2 Ultra has been touted as the fastest computer in its category by Apple. Notably, Apple says that Mac Studio HDMI has higher-bandwidth and that with M2 Ultra it can can support 6 XDR displays.

Not just that Mac Studio update include the M2 Max chip and this will provide a 25% performance boost over the M1 Max. Amazingly, graphics rendering will be as much as 50% faster.

The new Mac Studio and Mac Pro are available to order today on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app. They will start to arrive to customers beginning Tuesday, June 13.

Mac Studio price starts at $1,999 (U.S.) and $1,799 (U.S.) for education.

Available in both tower and rack-mounted enclosures, Mac Pro (Tower Enclosure) starts at $6,999 (U.S.) and $6,599 (U.S.) for education. Mac Pro (Rack Enclosure) starts at $7,499 (U.S.) and $6,999 (U.S.) for education.

With M2 Max and the new M2 Ultra, Mac Studio will get a performance boost and that too in a compact design, while the new Mac Pro combines the powerful M2 Ultra with PCIe expansion and completes the Mac transition to Apple silicon.

Mac Studio features M2 Max and the new M2 Ultra, delivering a huge boost in performance and enhanced connectivity.

Mac Studio is up to 6x faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac,1 and up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio with M1 Ultra.

Mac Pro, now featuring M2 Ultra, combines the performance of Apple's most powerful chip with the versatility of PCIe expansion. Mac Pro is up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Intel-based model.

It features up to 192GB of unified memory, Mac Studio with M2 Ultra and Mac Pro have far more memory than the most advanced workstation graphics cards, taking on demanding workloads other systems can't even process.

The new Mac Pro completes the Mac transition to Apple silicon and, together with the rest of Apple's pro systems, gives users a capable lineup of pro products.

“The new Mac Studio and Mac Pro with Apple silicon are the two most powerful Macs we've ever made,” said John Ternus, Apple's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

Mac Studio: Connectivity

Mac Studio empowers pros with its groundbreaking performance and connectivity in a compact form. With M2 Max and M2 Ultra, the new Mac Studio provides a big boost in performance versus the previous generation and a massive leap for users coming from older Macs. Mac Studio with M2 Max is up to 50 percent faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio4 and 4x faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac.1 It features a 12-core CPU, up to a 38-core GPU, and up to 96GB of unified memory with 400GB/s of memory bandwidth.

Mac Studio: Enhanced Connectivity

It has higher-bandwidth HDMI, enabling up to 8K resolution and 240Hz frame rates. With M2 Ultra, Mac Studio supports up to six Pro Display XDRs — driving over 100 million pixels — allowing for a vast amount of screen real estate for pro workflows. Additionally, it now features advanced built-in wireless technologies. Wi-Fi 6E delivers download speeds that are up to twice as fast as the previous generation, while Bluetooth 5.3 allows users to connect to the latest Bluetooth accessories. On the back, Mac Studio includes four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10Gb Ethernet port, an enhanced HDMI port, and two USB-A ports. It also conveniently has two USB-C ports and an SD card slot on the front to easily import photos and video.

Apple Silicon Comes to Mac Pro

Mac Pro delivers the groundbreaking performance of M2 Ultra, plus the versatility of PCIe expansion, taking the most demanding workflows to the next level. While the Intel-based Mac Pro started with an 8-core CPU and could be configured up from there, every Mac Pro has Apple's most powerful 24-core CPU, an up to 76-core GPU, and starts with twice the memory and SSD storage. The new Mac Pro can also be configured with up to a massive 192GB of memory with 800GB/s of unified memory bandwidth.

This is far more memory than the most advanced workstation graphics cards. Now every Mac Pro has the performance of not just one but seven Afterburner cards built in. It also features the same industry-leading media engine as Mac Studio with M2 Ultra. Both can play an unprecedented 22 streams of 8K ProRes video.

macOS: The World's Most Advanced Desktop Operating System

Designed to take full advantage of Apple silicon, Mac Studio and Mac Pro come with macOS Ventura, delivering breakthrough performance and productivity. Features like Stage Manager make focusing on tasks and moving between apps and windows easier and faster than ever, while Continuity Camera, Handoff in FaceTime, Safari passkeys, and the Freeform app help users be more productive and expressive. Powerful gaming features like MetalFX Upscaling help accelerate gameplay performance with stunning graphics and optimizations for Apple silicon, while pro apps like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro enable users to tackle more complex projects, all at blazing speeds.

Arriving this fall, macOS Sonoma adds features and productivity tools that unlock new ways to get things done on Mac. Dynamic video conferencing features, including Presenter Overlay, elevate the presence of users when showcasing their work during video calls by including them on top of the content they're sharing.

Designed to enable hybrid in-studio and remote pro workflows, macOS Sonoma brings a new high performance mode to the Screen Sharing app, which leverages the advanced media engine in Apple silicon to deliver incredibly responsive remote access, including low-latency audio, high frame rates, and support for reference color.

Users can place widgets right on the desktop, interact with them with just a click, and through the magic of Continuity, use iPhone widgets while they work. Now it's easy to complete powerful tasks — like running Shortcuts — right from widgets on desktop. Big updates come to Safari, taking productivity on the web to the next level with profiles, which keeps browsing separate between multiple topics or projects, and web apps on Mac, which provide faster access to favorite sites.