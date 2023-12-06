Microsoft Copilot: GPT-4 Turbo, Code Interpreter, and other AI features coming; how you will benefit

In the last few years, Microsoft has been on a mission to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into its suite of products such as Microsoft 365, Microsoft Edge, and Windows. As part of its efforts to create an AI-assisted future, the tech giant in recent months has unveiled a vast range of products and services that leverage the power of AI, including Bing Chat, Microsoft's very own AI chatbot. All these AI services have been brought under one brand - Microsoft Copilot. However, the advancements in AI are far from over for Microsoft, and it is planning to roll out a plethora of AI features soon, it has announced. From GPT-4 Turbo, and Code Interpreter to the new DALL-E 3 model, check out what's coming to Microsoft Copilot.

Microsoft Copilot update: All the upcoming features

1. GPT-4 Turbo - In a blog post, Microsoft announced that it will incorporate OpenAI's latest model, GPT-4 Turbo, which will enable users to tackle not only longer, but more complex tasks. At present, it is in the testing phase with a select number of users but will be widely integrated into Microsoft Copilot in the coming weeks.

2. Dall-E 3 model - The updated Dall-E 3 model has been introduced and users can create images that are even higher quality and more accurate to the prompt. These features are already available to users which they can access by asking the Copilot to create an image or by simply visiting bing.com/create.

3. Inline Compose - With this feature, Microsoft Edge users can select a text on a website and ask Copilot to change it. The AI tool will rewrite the selected text. Microsoft has announced that this feature will be available to all Edge users soon.

4. Multi-Modal with Search Grounding - Microsoft has announced that it is combining the power of GPT-4 with vision with Bing image search and web search data. This will enable it to deliver a better image understanding for the user's queries. This feature will also be available soon.

5. Code Interpreter - Like ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot will also get a Code Interpreter, allowing users to perform complex tasks such as more accurate calculations, coding, data analysis, visualization, and math. The Code Interpreter is currently being tested by a select number of users and rollout on a wider scale is expected soon.

6. Deep Search - Finally, Microsoft will also be bringing Deep Search to Copilot, powered by GPT-4. It will deliver optimized search results for complex topics. It does not replace Bing Search but offers an option for a deeper and richer exploration of the web. Microsoft says, “Deep Search uses a variety of signals to determine the relevance and quality of each result, considering factors like how well the topic matches, whether it's at the appropriate level of detail, how credible and trustworthy the source is, how fresh and popular it is, and so on.”

All these features will be coming to Microsoft Copilot soon, aiming to enhance the user experience by leveraging the power of AI.