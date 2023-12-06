Icon
Home Tech News Microsoft Copilot: GPT-4 Turbo, Code Interpreter, and other AI features coming; how you will benefit

Microsoft Copilot: GPT-4 Turbo, Code Interpreter, and other AI features coming; how you will benefit

The new Microsoft Copilot update is expected to arrive soon. From GPT-4 Turbo, and Code Interpreter to the new DALL-E 3 model, check out what’s coming to Microsoft Copilot.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 06 2023, 14:18 IST
Icon
Microsoft Windows 12 launch: Know when you will likely get your hands on it
Microsoft Copilot update
1/5 Various rumors and speculations are surfacing around regarding the launch of Microsoft Windows 12. Earlier speculation about Windows 12 launch was sparked  by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite presentation about the same. Now, a new report is indicating that Windows 12 will be unveiled in 2024. (Microsoft)
Microsoft Copilot update
2/5 As reported in the NotebookCheck, Taiwan's Commercial Times (CTEE) report says that Windows 12 is scheduled to arrive "by June 2024". These speculations are made based on comments made by Barry Lam, the founder and chairman of PC contract manufacturer Quanta, and by Junsheng (Jason) Chen, the chairman and chief executive of Acer.  (Microsoft)
Microsoft Copilot update
3/5 Reports also indicate that Microsoft aims to emphasize AI capabilities further in the coming year. Microsoft has already introduced Azure Maia AI Accelerator and Azure Cobalt CPU. So, it is expected that in Windows 12, there will be many more AI features introduced. (Microsoft windows)
Microsoft Copilot update
4/5 However, there is an uncertainty surrounding the 2024 launch date and it is adding an element of anticipation to it all for all the users who would be looking to get their hands on the new OS. Also, as Windows 11 development continues, speculations related to  Windows 11 24H2 have also surfaced. It indicates that this update is slated for the second half of the coming year. (REUTERS)
image caption
5/5 Whether Windows 12 will launched before or coincide with this update remains uncertain. It leaves the tech community waiting in anticipation for further announcements from Microsoft. (AP)
Microsoft Copilot update
icon View all Images
Microsoft Copilot update will bring OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo. Know details (Microsoft)

In the last few years, Microsoft has been on a mission to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into its suite of products such as Microsoft 365, Microsoft Edge, and Windows. As part of its efforts to create an AI-assisted future, the tech giant in recent months has unveiled a vast range of products and services that leverage the power of AI, including Bing Chat, Microsoft's very own AI chatbot. All these AI services have been brought under one brand - Microsoft Copilot. However, the advancements in AI are far from over for Microsoft, and it is planning to roll out a plethora of AI features soon, it has announced. From GPT-4 Turbo, and Code Interpreter to the new DALL-E 3 model, check out what's coming to Microsoft Copilot.

Microsoft Copilot update: All the upcoming features

1. GPT-4 Turbo - In a blog post, Microsoft announced that it will incorporate OpenAI's latest model, GPT-4 Turbo, which will enable users to tackle not only longer, but more complex tasks. At present, it is in the testing phase with a select number of users but will be widely integrated into Microsoft Copilot in the coming weeks.

2. Dall-E 3 model - The updated Dall-E 3 model has been introduced and users can create images that are even higher quality and more accurate to the prompt. These features are already available to users which they can access by asking the Copilot to create an image or by simply visiting bing.com/create.

3. Inline Compose - With this feature, Microsoft Edge users can select a text on a website and ask Copilot to change it. The AI tool will rewrite the selected text. Microsoft has announced that this feature will be available to all Edge users soon.

4. Multi-Modal with Search Grounding - Microsoft has announced that it is combining the power of GPT-4 with vision with Bing image search and web search data. This will enable it to deliver a better image understanding for the user's queries. This feature will also be available soon.

5. Code Interpreter - Like ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot will also get a Code Interpreter, allowing users to perform complex tasks such as more accurate calculations, coding, data analysis, visualization, and math. The Code Interpreter is currently being tested by a select number of users and rollout on a wider scale is expected soon.

6. Deep Search - Finally, Microsoft will also be bringing Deep Search to Copilot, powered by GPT-4. It will deliver optimized search results for complex topics. It does not replace Bing Search but offers an option for a deeper and richer exploration of the web. Microsoft says, “Deep Search uses a variety of signals to determine the relevance and quality of each result, considering factors like how well the topic matches, whether it's at the appropriate level of detail, how credible and trustworthy the source is, how fresh and popular it is, and so on.”

All these features will be coming to Microsoft Copilot soon, aiming to enhance the user experience by leveraging the power of AI.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Dec, 14:18 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23 camera hacks: Take selfies with palm gestures and voice commands; know how
Messages app
Tired of getting spam texts on your Apple iPhone? Know how to block them
iPhone
iPhone photography tips: Master exposure control for stunning image quality - check guide
Samsung Galaxy S23
Lost your Samsung smartphone? Track it down quickly with the Find My Mobile feature
iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Grand Theft Auto VI: What we learned from the trailer - 5 GTA 6 Questions Answered
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer release: 5 things we learned from the first Grand Theft Auto 6 preview
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer is OUT; The first female protagonist, Vice City setting to launch date - know all about it
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 5 unveils LEGO skins, Peter Griffin, and more in "Underground" season
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: PS5 Pro users could enjoy Grand Theft Auto 6 a year ahead of PC release
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon