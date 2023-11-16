Icon
Microsoft Ignite 2023: Top 5 Satya Nadella quotes from keynote

Microsoft Ignite 2023: Top 5 Satya Nadella quotes from keynote

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella made several key announcements at the annual Ignite conference, including rebranding Bing Chat and building custom AI chips.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 16 2023, 12:51 IST
Icon
Satya Nadella
AI can see, hear, and understand our intentions as well as the environment, said Satya Nadella at the Microsoft Ignite 2023. (Microsoft)
Satya Nadella
AI can see, hear, and understand our intentions as well as the environment, said Satya Nadella at the Microsoft Ignite 2023. (Microsoft)

Microsoft kicked off its two-day annual Ignite conference in Seattle on November 15. At the keynote, CEO Satya Nadella made several key announcements, from rebranding Bing Chat and building custom AI chips to a new Windows AI Studio. As evident, artificial intelligence (AI) was the highlight on the first day of the conference, with Microsoft incorporating this technology into its suite of products such as Bing Chat, Copilot, Windows AI Studio, and Copilot Studio.

Astonishingly, the Microsoft CEO revealed that he was up all night watching the enthralling ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final between India and New Zealand, which the Men in Blue won in a thrilling fashion. “Little did we know when we scheduled Ignite that we will schedule it on the day when there is World Cup semifinal going on, in cricket. And I've been up all night, but it finished five minutes ago. I am glad it did. This is the short version of the game, by the way”, he said.

Check out the 5 key takeaways from the Satya Nadella keynote at the annual Microsoft Ignite 2023 conference.

Microsoft Ignite 2023: 5 key takeaways

1. Talking about Copilot, Nadella said, “We're about to enter this fascinating new era of AI, where it's no longer just a novel and fascinating technology. We're getting into the specifics of safety, actual productivity gains, product deployment, and all the issues that arise in the real world. We've reached a turning point. Clearly, we are in the era of copilots."

2. Introducing the Copilot Studio, he said, “You can design unique GPTs, make new plugins, plan workflows, keep an eye on Copilot's performance, organize customizations, and much, much more with Copilot Studio."

3. On generative AI, the Microsoft CEO said, “One of the things I really, really love is that we've collaborated to advance fundamental computer science, like generative AI. I adore that we're working together to create new technologies."

4. Talking about Spatial Audio technology, Nadella said, “For example, spatial audio allows you to experience proximity and directionality exactly as they would in the real world. You can design a space in custom spaces that meets your unique requirements."

5. “Artificial Intelligence is more than just using natural language as an input; it can also see, hear, and understand our intentions as well as the environment. I wish to give you an idea of what can happen when the outside world serves as your prompt and interface. That is the result of combining AI and mixed reality”, Nadella said on the impact of AI.

First Published Date: 16 Nov, 12:50 IST
