Microsoft Security Copilot: Know all about this AI assistant that can help you fight cyberattacks

In the times when everything has gone digital, the most valuable things are stored in our computer information systems. Advancements in various technologies have given power to the anti-social elements who seek to attack these systems to get crucial data. This rise in cyberattacks, including password attacks is happening at a rate of over 4,000 per second, according to Microsoft. These attackers also gain access through successful phishing attacks within 72 minutes. This calls for an urgent need for advanced cybersecurity measures. Microsoft has always been proactive in providing security measures. This time it has introduced a new generative AI solution called Microsoft Security Copilot. This AI assistant provides various measures against digital threats and helps security teams. Check here to know how Microsoft Security Copilot can be useful for security measures:

Outpace adversaries:

If you are an analyst then the Microsoft Security Copilot will help you respond to and provide solutions for cyberattack incidents faster. Security Copilot provides increased speed and efficiency which will allow you to refocus on other critical security tasks, including more time spent on proactive initiatives like implementing Zero Trust principles.

Enhancing team expertise

Security Copilot helps junior security analysts complete more complex tasks with skills like natural language to Kusto Query Language (KQL) translation and malicious script analysis.

Simplification

With Microsoft Security Copilot, analysts do not write complex scripts or KQL. They can simply ask questions in English and the AI assistant will provide the script. This saves a lot of time, introduces junior security analysts to more complex skills, and helps to boost productivity in organizations.

Catch minute details:

Microsoft Security Copilot uses generative AI to analyze data from multiple sources. This includes Microsoft Security products and Microsoft's unrivaled threat intelligence. This in turn helps analysts to catch even the minute threat that could have been missed otherwise.

Cut through the noise:

The AI assistant synthesizes data and detects “important” signals better than ever before. This allows security and IT professionals to access, summarize, and act on insights from their tools quickly.

Increasing the hiring pool horizon:

Security Copilot lets Tier 1 analysts complete more complex tasks. This allows organizations can recruit and develop talent from wide resources.

