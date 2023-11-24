Icon
Home Tech News Microsoft Security Copilot: Know all about this AI assistant that can help you fight cyberattacks

Microsoft Security Copilot: Know all about this AI assistant that can help you fight cyberattacks

Microsoft Security Copilot helps analysts respond to cyberattack incidents faster. The AI assistant also provides solutions.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 24 2023, 13:07 IST
Icon
New Microsoft Teams features rolled out - know how you can collaborate effectively
Microsoft Security Copilot
1/5 Microsoft believes that the introduction of AI in the workplace brings several benefits in terms of saving time and enhancing creativity, productivity, content and team collaboration. Keeping this in mind, Microsoft had announced new AI features for Microsoft Teams which aim to “revolutionize the way users work and communicate” (Microsoft )
Microsoft Security Copilot
2/5 Copilot in meetings and Whiteboard: Starting 2024, Copilot will have the ability to create participants' spoken ideas into visuals. It will be able to organize and create visuals of discussions in the Teams Whiteboard which can also be shared with all the meeting participants. It will also have the ability to suggest ideas and help teams collaborate on the Whiteboard. (Microsoft )
Microsoft Security Copilot
3/5 Copilot in Collaborative Notes: Copilot during team meetings can take live notes so the participants can focus on the discussions without getting distracted by creating notes manually. Copilot will be able to create real-time collaborative notes for the participants which can also be shared.  (Microsoft )
Microsoft Security Copilot
4/5 Intelligent recap integration with Copilot: The Intelligent recap is now integrated with Colipot which enables users to get a summarised form of the whole meeting discussions. With Colipot, users will be able to ask specific questions about the meeting to clear their doubts or the points they have missed. Additionally, it will provide a summary of key points, action items, and decisions.  (Microsoft)
Microsoft Security Copilot
5/5 Custom channel announcement background: Channels are a space where teams can share workplace knowledge. Now with custom backgrounds, users will be able to create personalized announcement backgrounds with images and descriptions. If you do not have the time to create announcements from scratch, then worry not because AI will do it for you and provide you with a creative backdrop. (Microsoft)
Microsoft Security Copilot
icon View all Images
Microsoft Security Copilot provides various measures against digital threats. This AI assistant helps securityteams to tackle cyberattack incidents efficiently. (Microsoft)

In the times when everything has gone digital, the most valuable things are stored in our computer information systems. Advancements in various technologies have given power to the anti-social elements who seek to attack these systems to get crucial data. This rise in cyberattacks, including password attacks is happening at a rate of over 4,000 per second, according to Microsoft. These attackers also gain access through successful phishing attacks within 72 minutes. This calls for an urgent need for advanced cybersecurity measures. Microsoft has always been proactive in providing security measures. This time it has introduced a new generative AI solution called Microsoft Security Copilot. This AI assistant provides various measures against digital threats and helps security teams. Check here to know how Microsoft Security Copilot can be useful for security measures:

Outpace adversaries:

If you are an analyst then the Microsoft Security Copilot will help you respond to and provide solutions for cyberattack incidents faster. Security Copilot provides increased speed and efficiency which will allow you to refocus on other critical security tasks, including more time spent on proactive initiatives like implementing Zero Trust principles.

Enhancing team expertise

Security Copilot helps junior security analysts complete more complex tasks with skills like natural language to Kusto Query Language (KQL) translation and malicious script analysis.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Simplification

With Microsoft Security Copilot, analysts do not write complex scripts or KQL. They can simply ask questions in English and the AI assistant will provide the script. This saves a lot of time, introduces junior security analysts to more complex skills, and helps to boost productivity in organizations.

Catch minute details:

Microsoft Security Copilot uses generative AI to analyze data from multiple sources. This includes Microsoft Security products and Microsoft's unrivaled threat intelligence. This in turn helps analysts to catch even the minute threat that could have been missed otherwise.

Cut through the noise:

The AI assistant synthesizes data and detects “important” signals better than ever before. This allows security and IT professionals to access, summarize, and act on insights from their tools quickly.

 Increasing the hiring pool horizon:

Security Copilot lets Tier 1 analysts complete more complex tasks. This allows organizations can recruit and develop talent from wide resources.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 Nov, 13:07 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

HP esports study
Gaming industry in India is booming with new career opportunities and good income: HP esports study
Fortnite
Eminem joins Fortnite's big bang finale: Grab exclusive skins and special rewards
GTA 5
5 GTA 5 features we don’t want to see in GTA 6: Inaccessible buildings, static NPCs, and more
GTA 5
5 interesting facts about GTA 6: AI NPCs, dual protagonists, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Rockstar reportedly scraps BIG feature from Grand Theft Auto 6
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon