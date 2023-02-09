    Trending News

    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Microsoft Teams to shut down soon!

    Microsoft Teams to shut down soon!

    The current free version of Microsoft Teams could soon be shut down. What does this mean for existing users?

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 09 2023, 19:20 IST
    The best 6 Microsoft Teams features in 2022 that you should be using
    Microsoft
    1/6 Here is the list of six best features of Microsoft Teams in 2022. The first one in the list is Virtual Whiteboard, it helps participants in the meeting to actively collaborate and ideate with one another using sketches, graphs, icons, and more. Users can draw, erase, and share content in real-time. People without a pen or touchscreen can contribute by typing. (Microsoft )
    image caption
    2/6 The second feature in the list is Remix Ringtone , Microsoft Teams added a catchy remix of its classic Teams ringtone as a custom option.  (Microsoft )
    image caption
    3/6 The third in the list is Instant Polls, By the help of it users can create quick polls with binary answer options (yes/no, thumb up/thumb down, heart/broken heart) and get immediate answers to their spoken poll question. (Microsoft)
    image caption
    4/6 Live Captions and transcriptions for Teams meetings on Web is fourth in the list of best features. It helps in real-time captioning and transcription are available for web users in Teams meetings in 27 languages. (Microsoft)
    image caption
    5/6 Fifth in the list is Inline message translation. It allows users to chat in their native tongue and translate messages into English. (Microsoft)
    image caption
    6/6 The last Microsoft Teams feature in the list is Schedule Messages. It helps users to delay sending the chat messages. You can find the option to schedule messages in the chat window.   (Microsoft)
    Microsoft Teams
    View all Images
    Users can upgrade to a newer version of Teams for free. (Microsoft)

    Microsoft Teams has become ever popular during the pandemic which drastically changed work culture around the world. As more and more people shifted to working from home, apps like Microsoft Teams paved the way for a new way of communication. With the hybrid work atmosphere, Microsoft Teams provides a seamless and efficient meeting experience. But that may soon be in jeopardy as Microsoft is aiming to shut down the free Microsoft Teams app.

    Now that Microsoft Teams Premium has launched, Microsoft is planning to shut down the classic version of Microsoft Teams which was used freely till now. According to a report by Windows Central, users and small businesses using the app will have to shift to a different version of Microsoft Teams. The current version is referred to as Microsoft Teams Free (classic) which will shut down on 12 April 2023. After that, the legacy app will no longer be available.

    What does this mean for existing users?

    Individual users and small businesses will be able to use Microsoft Teams freely by migrating to the new app. However, those expecting to have their data migrated from the current version to the new version are in for a disappointment. According to the report, data will not transfer from the current free version of Teams to the new free version.

    In a response to a FAQ on Microsoft Teams support page “can I continue using Teams for free”, Microsoft states, “Although you'll no longer have access to your current Teams Free (classic) account after April 12, 2023, you have the option to sign up for the new free version of Teams.”

    “After the switch, however, you'll have access to a different set of features than you did with Teams Free (classic), and your data won't be retained (including data for existing channels, chats, and recurring meetings). If you want to keep your data and continue using Teams, consider upgrading to Teams Essentials,” the post explained further.

    To keep chats, files, teams, and meetings that have been created and stored on Microsoft Teams Free (classic), you will have to upgrade to a paid plan of MS Teams. For small businesses, Microsoft recommends upgrading to the Teams Essentials plan which costs $4 per user monthly or the higher Microsoft 365 Business Basic plan costing $6 per user monthly. Only then organizations will be able to migrate their data to the new free version of MS Teams.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 09 Feb, 19:20 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    iPhone Calculator
    Hidden Calculator tricks every iPhone user needs to know
    iPhone
    Top 5 hidden iOS 16 features you need to try on your iPhone right NOW!

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    ChatGPT vs Google Bard
    Google Bard vs ChatGPT: What are the Differences between Google and Microsoft AI Chatbots?
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Modern Warfare II
    Activision’s ‘Call of Duty’ Sets It Apart as EA and Take-Two Stumble
    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges
    Video game
    Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way