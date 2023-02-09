Microsoft Teams to shut down soon!

Microsoft Teams has become ever popular during the pandemic which drastically changed work culture around the world. As more and more people shifted to working from home, apps like Microsoft Teams paved the way for a new way of communication. With the hybrid work atmosphere, Microsoft Teams provides a seamless and efficient meeting experience. But that may soon be in jeopardy as Microsoft is aiming to shut down the free Microsoft Teams app.

Now that Microsoft Teams Premium has launched, Microsoft is planning to shut down the classic version of Microsoft Teams which was used freely till now. According to a report by Windows Central, users and small businesses using the app will have to shift to a different version of Microsoft Teams. The current version is referred to as Microsoft Teams Free (classic) which will shut down on 12 April 2023. After that, the legacy app will no longer be available.

What does this mean for existing users?

Individual users and small businesses will be able to use Microsoft Teams freely by migrating to the new app. However, those expecting to have their data migrated from the current version to the new version are in for a disappointment. According to the report, data will not transfer from the current free version of Teams to the new free version.

In a response to a FAQ on Microsoft Teams support page “can I continue using Teams for free”, Microsoft states, “Although you'll no longer have access to your current Teams Free (classic) account after April 12, 2023, you have the option to sign up for the new free version of Teams.”

“After the switch, however, you'll have access to a different set of features than you did with Teams Free (classic), and your data won't be retained (including data for existing channels, chats, and recurring meetings). If you want to keep your data and continue using Teams, consider upgrading to Teams Essentials,” the post explained further.

To keep chats, files, teams, and meetings that have been created and stored on Microsoft Teams Free (classic), you will have to upgrade to a paid plan of MS Teams. For small businesses, Microsoft recommends upgrading to the Teams Essentials plan which costs $4 per user monthly or the higher Microsoft 365 Business Basic plan costing $6 per user monthly. Only then organizations will be able to migrate their data to the new free version of MS Teams.