 boAt thinks it's better than Apple and wants you to think differently. Social media reacts | Tech News
Home Tech News boAt thinks it's better than Apple and wants you to think differently. Social media reacts

boAt thinks it's better than Apple and wants you to think differently. Social media reacts

boAt stirred up social media by challenging Apple in an advertisement. The ad urged people not to be loyal "Fanboys" of Apple but to become "boAtheads" instead.

By: MOHAMMAD REHAN KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 31 2024, 22:19 IST
Icon
boAT ad
Social media reacts to boAT's ad, with opinions divided on whether it's a smart marketing move or an awkward attempt to compete with Apple. (boAT)
boAT ad
Social media reacts to boAT's ad, with opinions divided on whether it's a smart marketing move or an awkward attempt to compete with Apple. (boAT)

In the world of tech, where giants like Apple reign supreme, it takes courage for a smaller player to step up and challenge the status quo. That's precisely what Indian audio brand boAt did with its recent advertisement, sparking a heated debate on social media.

The advertisement, shared on social media platforms X, featured boAt's earbuds alongside an Apple, with the caption "Think better" and a call to action: "Don't be a Fanboy, be a boAthead." It was a clear shot fired at Apple, aimed at encouraging consumers to rethink their loyalty to the tech giant.

Also read: Top earbuds under Rs. 2000: A brief look at boat Airdopes Atom 8, pTron Bassbuds Duo and more

Unsurprisingly, the ad garnered mixed reactions from social media users. Some praised boAt for its audacity and willingness to challenge industry giants. They saw it as a refreshing change and applauded boAt for promoting Indian brands and offering competitive alternatives to global players.

However, not everyone was impressed. One user pointed out that while confidence is admirable, boAt still has a long way to go before it can match to Samsung let alone Apple. Comparisons were drawn to other industries, with one user relating boAt's jab at Apple to Maruti trolling Mercedes—a comparison that didn't sit well with everyone.

Others questioned the effectiveness of the ad, suggesting that it might come off as cringe-worthy or even desperate. However, some defended boAt, praising the company's founder, Aman Gupta, for his marketing savvy. They speculated that the controversial ad was a strategic move to position boAt as a viable alternative to Apple for consumers who value performance over brand cachet.

Interestingly, some users shared their personal experiences, revealing that they own both Apple and boAt products and find little difference in quality between the two. For them, brand loyalty is secondary to functionality and affordability, making boAt a compelling choice.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 31 Mar, 21:24 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Apple WWDC 2024
Apple WWDC 2024 set to kick off on June 10 at Apple Park; advancements in iOS, macOS confirmed
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Google flood prediction
Google researchers leverage AI technology to forecast floods in India, potentially saving lives
Google DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman
Microsoft onboards former Google DeepMind co-founder to head AI products including Copilot and Bing
MrBeast
MrBeast goes even BIGGER! Announces ‘Beast Games’, biggest reality competition ever, offers $5 mn as prize money

Trending Stories

Week Plan app
Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
USB charger scam
Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
GTA 6
GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
Apple
Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
Nothing Phone 2a
Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
GTA 5 modders introduce 100 new missions: All details to get new challenges
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 may be soon available on Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux; Thanks to modders
Android games
Top 5 must-try high graphics Android games: Genshin Impact, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Rally Horizon and more
GTA 6
Red Dead Redemption Is Now Free For PS5, Xbox: All Details
artificial intelligence
5 things about AI you may have missed today: Indian IT sector to get AI boost, US govt puts up safeguards and more

    Trending News

    Week Plan app: From setting goals to scheduling, know how this productivity tool benefits users
    Week Plan app
    Govt Warning: Don’t use public USB ports to charge your smartphones
    USB charger scam
    GTA 6 release still ‘on schedule’ for 2025, with reports of delay being rebuffed; Know when it could come out
    GTA 6
    Apple sued by US Department of Justice: Why claims of iPhone monopoly don’t make sense
    Apple
    Nothing Phone 2a Review: Definitely turns heads but does it live up to the hype?
    Nothing Phone 2a

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets