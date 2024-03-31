boAt thinks it's better than Apple and wants you to think differently. Social media reacts

In the world of tech, where giants like Apple reign supreme, it takes courage for a smaller player to step up and challenge the status quo. That's precisely what Indian audio brand boAt did with its recent advertisement, sparking a heated debate on social media.

The advertisement, shared on social media platforms X, featured boAt's earbuds alongside an Apple, with the caption "Think better" and a call to action: "Don't be a Fanboy, be a boAthead." It was a clear shot fired at Apple, aimed at encouraging consumers to rethink their loyalty to the tech giant.

Unsurprisingly, the ad garnered mixed reactions from social media users. Some praised boAt for its audacity and willingness to challenge industry giants. They saw it as a refreshing change and applauded boAt for promoting Indian brands and offering competitive alternatives to global players.

However, not everyone was impressed. One user pointed out that while confidence is admirable, boAt still has a long way to go before it can match to Samsung let alone Apple. Comparisons were drawn to other industries, with one user relating boAt's jab at Apple to Maruti trolling Mercedes—a comparison that didn't sit well with everyone.

Others questioned the effectiveness of the ad, suggesting that it might come off as cringe-worthy or even desperate. However, some defended boAt, praising the company's founder, Aman Gupta, for his marketing savvy. They speculated that the controversial ad was a strategic move to position boAt as a viable alternative to Apple for consumers who value performance over brand cachet.

Interestingly, some users shared their personal experiences, revealing that they own both Apple and boAt products and find little difference in quality between the two. For them, brand loyalty is secondary to functionality and affordability, making boAt a compelling choice.

