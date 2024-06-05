 No one wants half-baked AI on iPhones (except investors) | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News No one wants half-baked AI on iPhones (except investors)

No one wants half-baked AI on iPhones (except investors)

Tim Cook has the luxury of time and can avoid the trap of rolling out underdeveloped features to protect its market position and satisfy Wall Street.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Jun 05 2024, 20:23 IST
No one wants half-baked AI on iPhones (except investors)
Amid high expectations for Apple's WWDC, investors anticipate AI advancements to boost iPhone sales. (Apple)

Lately, I've been seeing headlines like this one from the long-running tech news site CNET: “Will Siri Become More Like ChatGPT?”

If you're an iPhone user, I'll bet your instinctive answer to that question is: “I sure hope not.” Or maybe: “I don't care — I don't use Siri anyway.” Both are reasonable reactions. The iPhone is too important to our day-to-day lives to be bogged down with experimental AI that is just as likely to hallucinate as it is to help. 

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹127,990₹134,900
Buy now
11% OFF
Apple iPhone 15
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹71,499₹79,900
Buy now
9% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 256GB
  • Black
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹82,000₹89,900
Buy now
OPPO Find X7 Pro 5G
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.7 inches Display Size
₹108,990
Check details

Regardless, the question is being asked because next week is Apple's yearly Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC), the forum in which Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook is widely expected to detail his company's most significant moves in artificial intelligence to date.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

This wouldn't be saying much. The company is seen as being drastically behind its peers, so much so that, if reports are correct, getting Apple up to speed will require some kind of partnership with OpenAI, or perhaps Google, to get cutting-edge functionality on to the iPhone in some shape or form.

The desire to do all this comes less from users and more from Wall Street. With Apple's share price flagging so far this year compared with those of its tech rivals, investors hope Apple might flip the narrative by offering a grand vision of AI it has kept hidden (or didn't have) until now. There's an “AI driven iPhone 16 supercycle now on the horizon,” according to analysts at Wedbush Securities, calling WWDC the most important Apple event in a decade. 

Now, Wedbush is one of the more excitable tech watchers on Wall Street. Still, the level of broad expectation is palpable. Investors hope AI might give consumers a reason to upgrade their smartphones sooner than they might have otherwise — an antidote to faltering iPhone sales. 

Front of mind, as that CNET headline suggested, is the hapless Siri. The voice assistant, which has long been a great idea in need of better execution, is set for an “overhaul,” according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, “a move that will let users control individual app functions with their voice.”

Will a smarter Siri send people rushing out to buy a new iPhone? I wouldn't count on it. According to a recent poll by Bloomberg Intelligence, just 7% of 568 US-based respondents said AI features were a factor in deciding their next device. The age-old headaches like battery life (45%) and price (40%) are still paramount. The same survey indicated that consumers are holding on to their phones for longer than ever thanks to “inflation and high product quality.” On the plus side for Apple, when existing iPhone owners decide to upgrade, they overwhelmingly stay with the company — 94%, according to BI.

This all means “there's no rush” for Apple to bring AI features to its users, says tech analyst Carolina Milanesi, from Creative Strategies. In fact, it could do more harm than good. A company built on “it just works” and promises around privacy could find that current AI applications run counter to both of those hard-earned pillars of their reputation. AI is often buggy, sluggish and, for the more sophisticated queries, requires sending data away for heavy lifting in the cloud. “Apple may have found that they're behind the market,” concurred Ben Wood, analyst with CCS Insight. “But they don't need to have a knee-jerk reaction.”

A knee-jerk reaction would risk looking a lot like Meta Platforms Inc.'s AI bot, crammed clumsily into apps like WhatsApp and Messenger and described by many as irritating. Or it could end up like Google's AI Overviews, rolled back just a week after producing what Google described as “odd and erroneous” results to search queries.

The launch of these products was motivated at least in part by the need to keep Wall Street happy, helping to justify copious levels of spending on new infrastructure. Google employees I've spoken to recently speak about a culture of near panic as the company worries its search dominance is threatened by AI. 

Cooler heads must prevail at Apple, where such threats are not a concern — at least not on any near-term horizon. The iPhone is the competitive moat to end all moats, the “Hotel California” of tech products, joked Wood (antitrust regulators find it less funny). Users won't hurry to abandon years of loyalty to jump ship for AI. What is being offered so far by the likes of Google and Samsung is just not transformative enough to warrant the effort.

So, Apple has the luxury of time, and it need not fall into the trap of rolling out half-baked ideas to protect its position. Instead, its priority should be careful and incremental AI updates to enhance existing features and use cases. There's no doubt the potential for AI on Apple products is immense. With a delicate touch, Apple can become the most important AI company in the world, bringing the innovation to the masses just as it did with the smartphone. Investors shouldn't rush the company just to get a quick victory.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Jun, 20:23 IST
Trending: wifi ac explained: control cooling from anywhere with smart acs from haier, panasonic, lg, and more bored of your instagram explore feed? here’s how you can change, reset it apple may not introduce any hardware at wwdc 2024 with ai, ios 18 in spotlight ios 18 ai features to be released as “beta” or “preview”: apple analyst 5 big things in ai that happened this week: openai launched chatgpt edu, google ai overviews generated odd results, more how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch apple airtags are now misbehaving, sending false alarms to iphone users panchayat season 2 all episodes released by amazon prime video! that too before official release date how to hide your instagram online status from others
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption PC: Know how to play the popular game on Xbox One and Windows 10
GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope

GTA 6 PC launch: Rockstar Games hints at delay but there’s some hope
Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview

Next GTA title in line? Take-Two CEO hints at potential GTA 7 in recent interview
PlayStation State of Play May 2024

PlayStation State of Play May 2024: Major game updates and new releases announced- All details
GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event

GTA 6 trailer 2 expected at PlayStation's State of Play event; Fans buzz with excitement

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

New vivo Y200 5G variant

New vivo Y200 5G storage rolled out; vivo T2 5G and vivo Y27 prices undergo changes
Vivo Y200 Pro 5G

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G launched at 24,999: Check specs, bank offers and more
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
laptops under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60000

Best Laptop Under 60000: 10 High Performance Meets Affordability
best camera phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30000

Phones under Rs. 30,000 with best camera: Top 10 picks for picture-perfect moments

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets