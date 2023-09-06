Home Tech News Noida traffic advisory: With G20, Moto GP looming, Google Maps execs meet Noida Police officers

Noida traffic advisory: With G20, Moto GP looming, Google Maps execs meet Noida Police officers

Noida traffic advisory: To ensure smooth movement of traffic during the G20 Summit, Moto GP India and the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show, Noida Police on Tuesday met with officials from Google Maps India.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 06 2023, 10:13 IST
Noida traffic advisory
View all Images
Noida traffic advisory: Places of interest, hospitals and major parking spots will be marked on Google Maps. (Bloomberg)

Noida traffic advisory: The Delhi Police recently issued a traffic advisory for movement in the city during the G20 Summit which takes place on September 9 and 10. While the police on Tuesday clarified that the whole city is open, only a handful of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) areas will have restrictions on movement. Concurrently, the Moto GP India Grand Prix is also scheduled to take place later this month, along with the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show.

To ensure smooth movement of traffic during these events, Noida Police on Tuesday met with officials from Google Maps India.

Noida traffic advisory

According to a PTI report, the meeting was held to review the plans for issuing the Noida traffic advisory focussing on routes and diversions during the upcoming events in Noida and Greater Noida where the Moto GP and Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show would be held. A blueprint for the movement of traffic, all the routes and reroutes is also being prepared. The report further states that major parking spots, places of interest and hospitals would be marked on Google Maps to ensure easy access for the public during rush hour.

“It has been agreed upon that places of interest, major parking spots like for MotoGP 2023 the North Zone, West Zone, South Zone and East Zone of the venue (Buddha International Circuit), and major hospitals are also plotted on Google Map,” the statement said.

The meeting, held at the office of traffic police in Sector 14A, took place on the orders of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh and was attended by DCP (Traffic) Anil Yadav as well as Google Maps India officials Kanwardeep Singh and Jitendra.

“A detailed discussion was held about the diversions and traffic advisories to be issued during the G20, the Moto GP 2023 and the UP International Trade Show 2023 events so that the general public does not have to face traffic problems during these important and international programs. At the same time, the traffic system should remain as smooth as possible. For this, important suggestions were given on all points,” according to the statement.

However, the work isn't done yet. The police are now set to meet officials from Apple Maps and Map My India apps after which they will prepare the complete traffic advisories and decide on routes and reroutes for the upcoming events.

First Published Date: 06 Sep, 10:12 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets