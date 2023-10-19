Icon
Home Tech News Operation Chakra-2: CBI raids 76 locations after Microsoft, Amazon lodge cases against cybercrime network

Operation Chakra-2: CBI raids 76 locations after Microsoft, Amazon lodge cases against cybercrime network

CBI has raided 76 locations across the country in an operation called Chakra-2, to tear down the organized cybercrime network existing in India. The raids were conducted after Microsoft and Amazon filed complaints about these crimes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 19 2023, 18:12 IST
Icon
Cybercrime
The Crime Investigation Bureau (CBI) has conducted raids in as many as 76 locations in India to bring down organized cybercrime networks after Microsoft and Amazon filed complaints. (Pexels)
Cybercrime
The Crime Investigation Bureau (CBI) has conducted raids in as many as 76 locations in India to bring down organized cybercrime networks after Microsoft and Amazon filed complaints. (Pexels)

On Thursday, October 19, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at 76 different locations across the nation as part of Operation Chakra-2, as per officials. The crackdown was done after the CBI registered 5 different cases, of which two were Microsoft and Amazon, involving online financial fraud.

One of these cases involves an organized network that was involved in online scams to extract Rs. 100 crore from innocent victims through a cryptocurrency scam, as per a report by PTI. The case was filed based on information provided by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

CBI conducts Operation Chakra-2, raids 76 locations

In two other cases, the accused individuals were reported to have operated call centers, masquerading as technical support agents for Amazon and Microsoft, with the aim of targeting foreign nationals. The CBI conducted searches at nine call center locations as part of this operation, as per the report. CBI did not disclose specific details about the remaining two cases due to the operation still being underway.

The CBI collected intel from agencies such as FIU, FBI, Interpol, and others, and swiftly acted upon the information received. The search operations took place in various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Delhi, and West Bengal, PTI mentioned as quoted by the officials.

Operation Chakra-2 follows up after the CBI's previous raid on call centers running financial scams in October 2022. The entire crackdown witnessed raids at 100 different locations against cyber criminals. This was the first Operation Chakra.

The CBI revealed after conducting the operation for the first time last year, that Operation Chakra was launched to track down cyber criminals who are involved in financial crimes and fraud. It was launched in coordination with the Interpol, FBI, and police forces of multiple nations with a common objective of stopping cybercrime, especially the financial scams, from spreading.

"The operation intends to dismantle the infrastructure of these international cybercrime gangs in India and bring these perpetrators to justice. India's fight against transnational organized cybercrime has thus achieved a major milestone," a statement from the agency had said, as per a report by PTI.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Oct, 17:37 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
Roblox
Big hit! Roblox PlayStation downloads cross 10-million mark
Sony PlayStation 2
From PlayStation 2 to Nintendo Switch, 10 best-selling video game consoles of all time
GTA 6
Fake Rockstar channel running GTA 6 access scam on Twitch gets banned
Minecraft
Top 10 best-selling video games of all time: Minecraft, GTA 5, and more
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon