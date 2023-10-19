Operation Chakra-2: CBI raids 76 locations after Microsoft, Amazon lodge cases against cybercrime network

On Thursday, October 19, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted raids at 76 different locations across the nation as part of Operation Chakra-2, as per officials. The crackdown was done after the CBI registered 5 different cases, of which two were Microsoft and Amazon, involving online financial fraud.

One of these cases involves an organized network that was involved in online scams to extract Rs. 100 crore from innocent victims through a cryptocurrency scam, as per a report by PTI. The case was filed based on information provided by the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

CBI conducts Operation Chakra-2, raids 76 locations

In two other cases, the accused individuals were reported to have operated call centers, masquerading as technical support agents for Amazon and Microsoft, with the aim of targeting foreign nationals. The CBI conducted searches at nine call center locations as part of this operation, as per the report. CBI did not disclose specific details about the remaining two cases due to the operation still being underway.

The CBI collected intel from agencies such as FIU, FBI, Interpol, and others, and swiftly acted upon the information received. The search operations took place in various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Delhi, and West Bengal, PTI mentioned as quoted by the officials.

Operation Chakra-2 follows up after the CBI's previous raid on call centers running financial scams in October 2022. The entire crackdown witnessed raids at 100 different locations against cyber criminals. This was the first Operation Chakra.

The CBI revealed after conducting the operation for the first time last year, that Operation Chakra was launched to track down cyber criminals who are involved in financial crimes and fraud. It was launched in coordination with the Interpol, FBI, and police forces of multiple nations with a common objective of stopping cybercrime, especially the financial scams, from spreading.

"The operation intends to dismantle the infrastructure of these international cybercrime gangs in India and bring these perpetrators to justice. India's fight against transnational organized cybercrime has thus achieved a major milestone," a statement from the agency had said, as per a report by PTI.