Home Tech News Realme, follows OPPO and vivo, to exit German market after run-in with Nokia

Realme, follows OPPO and vivo, to exit German market after run-in with Nokia

The lucrative German smartphone market is now even more under Nokia's sway as Realme exits.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 22 2023, 09:14 IST
Realme
Realme has confirmed its exit from the German smartphone market (Realme)
Realme
Realme has confirmed its exit from the German smartphone market (Realme)

In a recent statement by Realme, the Chinese company confirmed its exit from the German smartphone market and restricted all business there, NextPit reported. Realme cited "sales slowdown" as the cause for the company's impending departure from the German market and it closely aligns with the path taken by other brands vivo and OPPO.

Now, Nokia has clear sway over the German market with 3 major smartphone makers Oppo, vivo, and Realme exiting from this market.

OPPO and vivo on Nokia

Vivo's take on not renewing the patent-licensing agreement with Nokia had backfired. Regarding the issue, Nokia took legal action in Germany, resulting in the Mannheim Regional Court declaring Nokia as the only German patent in the lawsuit against vivo.

According to Nokia Power User, Vivo might plan to appeal the court's decision or continue negotiating with Nokia. But for now, it is set to leave the market.

Just like vivo, OPPO suffered a setback at the hands of the Mannheim Regional Court as it took the decision on patents in favor of Nokia and found that the Chinese company was violating Nokia's SEPs which cover 4G and 5G technology.

Following a successful legal battle, OPPO was found to have violated Nokia's SEP Patents. In response, Nokia has also initiated a similar lawsuit against OPPO in Australia and other markets where the infringement happened. Oppo is also facing a similar situation in UK court. Nokia has put the same charges against Oppo in the UK court.

In 2021, Nokia made patent infringement allegations against OPPO, filing complaints in multiple markets across Europe and Asia.

Disagreements apart, Nokia has successfully entered into royalty-bearing licensing agreements with prominent companies such as Lenovo, Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, LG, and Blackberry.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Jun, 09:14 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen
Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets