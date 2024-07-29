 Samsung begins to revamp apps ahead of One UI 7 launch: Check what’s new | Tech News
Recently, Samsung redesigned the icons of existing apps including Clock app and Internet browser app, as the company nears the launch of new One UI 7 update.

By: RICHA FULARA
Jul 29 2024, 20:11 IST
Samsung One UI 7 is going to launch on July 29. Reportedly, Samsung is upgrading apps before releasing the new software update. Reddit user Lord_Drizzleshizz pointed out the release of the Overhauled Clock app. The user reported that he got the official 12.4.00.9 updated version from the Galaxy Store. The app is also officially available to download via APKMirror. The app has a tweaked design, new widgets similar to notifications tabs. The new Clock app comes with redesigned icons besides the world clock, alarm, stopwatch and timer test. 

Apart from the Clock app, redditor witnessed the latest version of Samsung Internet Browser as the part of new UI 7 beta update. Although one cannot see any difference in appearances between the old and the new versions, one can notice the Samsung Internet app icon in a new colour variant. If one takes a closer look, the icon appears in a dark hue with the planet leaning towards an alternate direction. 

These newly spotted updates make it highly likely that Samsung will bring more updates to its apps in the upcoming week ahead of the release of Samsung One UI 7. Speculations and leaks suggest the revamping of app icons including camera, round shaped UI features and distinct quick panels for settings and notifications bar. 

The Samsung One UI 7 is on its way to launch a set of new features and upgrades to Samsung Galaxy devices. The new interface is set to release a new look with refreshed elements. The leaks suggest that the new icons will have a modernized and glossy design suggesting prominent visual changes. The new update is likely to feature redesigned app icons as well as the overall look of the interface so that it appears more clean and user centric. 

As per the leaked pictures shared by German site All Around PC, the new icons happen to be colourful, rounded and bolder than before. Another leaked render suggests that users may get to choose between two options of icon styles: Classic or normal sized and Bold or big sized icons without names.

Tipster Chun Bhai speculated that Samsung's new UI 7 update may feature Dynamic Island feature and Live Activities by writing on X, “One UI 7 has Samsung's version of Apple's Dynamic Island and Live Activities,”

First launched by Apple, the Dynamic Island feature is a pill sized notification tab that enables users to keep a track of phone calls, messages, alarms etc.at the same time while using any app. The Live Activities feature gives users the real time updates from apps like Uber, Swiggy and so on. 

 

 

First Published Date: 29 Jul, 20:11 IST
