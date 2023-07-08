Home Tech News Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Pre-bookings start for new launches

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Pre-bookings start for new launches

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Pre-bookings for next gen Samsung Galaxy foldables have started.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 08 2023, 22:05 IST
From Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 to Galaxy Tab S9: Know the expected launches at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023
Samsung Unpacked event
1/5 Samsung is gearing up for the launch of the “next generation of its foldable series”, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. It could launch other products such as tablets and watches too. (Samsung)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
2/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 - Samsung’s top-end foldable smartphone is expected to get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 which could give it a performance boost while also increasing the efficiency. Reports claim that it will maintain the same form factor as its predecessor but have a lighter and thinner design with a new hinge. It could also get a price decrease and undercut the Pixel Fold. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 - The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 could also see the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the smartphone, and it could benefit from a major redesign on the outside. According to reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 could get a giant 3.5-inch display on the outside which is nearly double the 1.9-inch cover display on its predecessor. It could also get the new hinge that is being developed for the Galaxy Z Fold 5. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 - While there is no confirmation about the Galaxy Watch 6, Samsung could unveil it like last year, at its Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event. According to reports, the Galaxy Watch 6 could feature curved glass and improved battery life. Samsung could add blood glucose monitoring to its smartwatches. (Representative Image) (Unsplash)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7
5/5 Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 - Samsung could also launch 3 tablets as part of its Tab S9 lineup that includes a standard version, a Plus version, and a top-end version, as per a WinFuture report. It could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 under the hood along with OLED displays, The Tab S9 series could be identical to its predecessor but feature improved cameras taken from the Galaxy S23 series. (Representative Image) (Samsung)
the flagship Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets and the Galaxy Watch 6 series will be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 on July 26.
the flagship Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets and the Galaxy Watch 6 series will be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 on July 26.

Samsung has officially announced that the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for July 26, 2023. The company has confirmed that it will be unveiling new foldable phones at the event,. It is believed that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be introduced on that date. Samsung also announced pre-bookings of next gen Galaxy foldables for several markets , which includes South Korea, the US, Europe, and India.

In India, Samsung has stated that customers who pre-order the phones by paying 2,000 will receive benefits worth 5,000 when they make their purchase.

Expected Availability

In India, the upcoming Galaxy foldable phones will be available through various channels, including Samsung India's website, Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and retail outlets. The pre-reservations page for Galaxy Unpacked also hints at the introduction of new tablets and smartwatches during the same event. The rumours suggest that the flagship Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets and the Galaxy Watch 6 series will be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 on July 26.

Expected Features of Galaxy Z Flip 5

According to these reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 may come with a larger 3.4-inch cover display compared to its predecessor's 1.8-inch display. When unfolded, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display. It is also rumored to receive an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The camera setup may remain the same, with a dual-camera configuration consisting of a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The front camera is expected to be 12MP. Powering the device could be a 4400mAh battery with either 15W or 25W fast charging capabilities.

First Published Date: 08 Jul, 22:05 IST
