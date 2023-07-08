Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Pre-bookings start for new launches

Samsung has officially announced that the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event is scheduled for July 26, 2023. The company has confirmed that it will be unveiling new foldable phones at the event,. It is believed that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be introduced on that date. Samsung also announced pre-bookings of next gen Galaxy foldables for several markets , which includes South Korea, the US, Europe, and India.

In India, Samsung has stated that customers who pre-order the phones by paying ₹2,000 will receive benefits worth ₹5,000 when they make their purchase.

Expected Availability

In India, the upcoming Galaxy foldable phones will be available through various channels, including Samsung India's website, Amazon, Flipkart, Samsung Exclusive Stores, and retail outlets. The pre-reservations page for Galaxy Unpacked also hints at the introduction of new tablets and smartwatches during the same event. The rumours suggest that the flagship Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets and the Galaxy Watch 6 series will be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5 on July 26.

Expected Features of Galaxy Z Flip 5

According to these reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 may come with a larger 3.4-inch cover display compared to its predecessor's 1.8-inch display. When unfolded, the smartphone is expected to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED display. It is also rumored to receive an upgrade to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The camera setup may remain the same, with a dual-camera configuration consisting of a 12MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide sensor. The front camera is expected to be 12MP. Powering the device could be a 4400mAh battery with either 15W or 25W fast charging capabilities.