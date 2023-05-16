Home Tech News SAP and Microsoft to deepen collaboration on generative AI in recruiting

SAP and Microsoft to deepen collaboration on generative AI in recruiting

SAP and Microsoft to deepen collaboration on generative AI in recruiting.

By:REUTERS
Updated on: May 16 2023, 07:48 IST
SAP will deepen collaboration with Microsoft on joint generative AI projects. (REUTERS)

SAP will deepen collaboration with Microsoft on joint generative AI projects in the field of personnel recruiting, the German software maker announced on Monday.

SAP's SuccessFactors solutions will be integrated with Microsoft's 365 Copilot and Azure OpenAI Service to access language models and generate natural language, it added.

"We're very excited about the opportunities generative AI unfolds for our industry and our customers," SAP's Chief Executive Christian Klein said.

In late April, Klein said the firm would embed Microsoft-backed OpenAI's ChatGPT in its products

First Published Date: 16 May, 07:47 IST
