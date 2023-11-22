Snapchat is testing a new ad-free subscription tier; check pricing

Over the years, various social media platforms have opted for the subscription model. They are looking to monetize as large a proportion of their users as is possible and for that, they are willing to go the extra mile in providing other, more useful, services and value-adds. Now, a new ad-free subscription plan is being considered by platforms like Snapchat, having already rolled out the Snapchat Plus subscription tier and the carrot that it is dangling is to allow these subscribers to get an ad-free service. However, the question that might arise in your mind is, will users be willing to pay more for ad-free viewing? The jury is still out on that. Check out what the new Snapchat subscription plans say.

Snapchat Plus ad-free subscription plan

Jonah Manzano, an Australian artist shared a post on Threads (via The Verge) showcasing the new ad-free subscription plan priced at AUD 15.99 on a monthly basis. Now, it is being assumed that some Snapchat Plus subscribers will be asked to pay higher for the ad-free version. It is reported that Snapchat is testing the ad-free subscription plan, however, a few months back Android Police also reported the feature being available to Norway users. The new subscription plan is reported to remove ads from story and Lens ads, but they might see some sponsored ads.

As of now, the Snapchat Plus ad-free subscription plan is not available in other major regions such as the US or Canada. However, it seems that getting a Snapchat Plus subscription, which is priced at AUD 5.99, will not be enough to avoid ads from the platform. They may well have to invest in a separate ad-free subscription plan to eliminate watching ads. However, there is no official word on this as yet.

Other platforms like YouTube or X are already charging users for an ad-free experience and now Snapchat may be moving towards the same direction. However, it has not been confirmed when Snapchat will make the feature globally available, therefore, it is speculated that it is only being tested.

Notably, ever since the launch of Snapchat Plus, the app experience has been drastically improved in terms of new exciting features such as custom app icons, chat wallpapers, custom notification sounds, generative chat wallpapers and profile background, story boosts, sending gifts, and much more.

