Icon
Home Tech News Snapchat is testing a new ad-free subscription tier; check pricing

Snapchat is testing a new ad-free subscription tier; check pricing

Snapchat is rumoured to be testing ad-free subscription plans for its Plus users. Check out what the instant messaging app is planning.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 22 2023, 13:59 IST
Icon
Snapchat
Check out the new ad-free subscription plan for Snapchat Plus users. (REUTERS)
Snapchat
Check out the new ad-free subscription plan for Snapchat Plus users. (REUTERS)

Over the years, various social media platforms have opted for the subscription model. They are looking to monetize as large a proportion of their users as is possible and for that, they are willing to go the extra mile in providing other, more useful, services and value-adds. Now, a new ad-free subscription plan is being considered by platforms like Snapchat, having already rolled out the Snapchat Plus subscription tier and the carrot that it is dangling is to allow these subscribers to get an ad-free service. However, the question that might arise in your mind is, will users be willing to pay more for ad-free viewing? The jury is still out on that. Check out what the new Snapchat subscription plans say.

Snapchat Plus ad-free subscription plan

Jonah Manzano, an Australian artist shared a post on Threads (via The Verge) showcasing the new ad-free subscription plan priced at AUD 15.99 on a monthly basis. Now, it is being assumed that some Snapchat Plus subscribers will be asked to pay higher for the ad-free version. It is reported that Snapchat is testing the ad-free subscription plan, however, a few months back Android Police also reported the feature being available to Norway users. The new subscription plan is reported to remove ads from story and Lens ads, but they might see some sponsored ads.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join

As of now, the Snapchat Plus ad-free subscription plan is not available in other major regions such as the US or Canada. However, it seems that getting a Snapchat Plus subscription, which is priced at AUD 5.99, will not be enough to avoid ads from the platform. They may well have to invest in a separate ad-free subscription plan to eliminate watching ads. However, there is no official word on this as yet.

Other platforms like YouTube or X are already charging users for an ad-free experience and now Snapchat may be moving towards the same direction. However, it has not been confirmed when Snapchat will make the feature globally available, therefore, it is speculated that it is only being tested.

Notably, ever since the launch of Snapchat Plus, the app experience has been drastically improved in terms of new exciting features such as custom app icons, chat wallpapers, custom notification sounds, generative chat wallpapers and profile background, story boosts, sending gifts, and much more.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 22 Nov, 13:55 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Rockstar reportedly scraps BIG feature from Grand Theft Auto 6
Pokemon
True Gravity wins Pokemon UNITE India Open 2023, India’s largest eSports event
GTA 6
Colossal! Leaked GTA 6 map may set a new record
Pokemon Go
Catch the first-ever Pokemon Mela in Delhi-NCR! Meet Pikachu too
GTA V
GTA 6 leak: Will players have to shell out hundreds of dollars?
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon