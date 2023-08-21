Sneak peek! Realme GT 5 design leaked; likely to pack ultra-thin bezels

Get ready for some exciting news about the Realme GT 5 smartphone! It's about to launch soon in China, and we've got a sneak peek at its new look, courtesy the latest leak. This phone has been making headlines for its impressive features. Now, a leaked image on Weibo, shared by the trusted source Digital Chat Station, gives us a clear view of its front design.

Realme GT 5 Design

The leaked image provides a sneak peek at theRealme GT 5's front, highlighting its punch-hole display adorned with ultra-thin bezels. A closer examination of the image reveals a SIM slot, microphone, USB-C port, and speaker grille neatly arranged at the bottom of the device, Gizmochina reported.

The build material appears to be metallic, not plastic, a testament to Realme's commitment to quality. The tipster claims that the bezel design is the sleekest among its peers. To back this claim, comparisons have been made with the recently launched OnePlus Ace 2 Pro and the Redmi K60 Ultra, also known as the Extreme Edition. Furthermore, the tipster suggests that the rear shell texture surpasses that of most flagship phones.

What to Expect from Realme GT 5

As previously disclosed, the Realme GT 5 boasts a 6.74-inch OLED panel with an impressive 1.5K resolution. According to DCS, the official unveiling of the GT 5 in China is slated for this month. However, there's no official word yet regarding its global availability.

In terms of battery options, the Realme GT 5 is expected to offer two variants: a 4,600mAh option featuring rapid 240W charging and a 5,200mAh version with 150W charging support. Powering the device is the formidable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, coupled with up to 24 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

Photography enthusiasts can look forward to a 16-megapixel front camera and a robust 50-megapixel (Sony IMX890) + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel triple camera setup, ensuring a complete package for smartphone enthusiasts.