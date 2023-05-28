Home Tech News Turn your iPhone into a ‘Knowledge Hub’ with these top 5 education apps

Turn your iPhone into a ‘Knowledge Hub’ with these top 5 education apps

If you're looking to transform your iPhone into a knowledge hub, there's a wealth of education apps available that can help you acquire valuable skills for a successful career or embrace a new lifestyle.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Updated on: May 28 2023, 17:28 IST
Education Apps
View all Images
Best education apps for iPad and iPhone. (Pexels)

If you're looking to transform your iPhone or iPad into a knowledge hub, there's a wealth of education apps available that can help you acquire valuable skills for a successful career or embrace a new lifestyle. Whether you're aiming to develop technical expertise, enhance soft skills, brush up on existing knowledge, or overcome challenges in academic subjects, our handpicked selection of the finest education apps for iPad and iPhone is here to accelerate your journey towards your desired career destination.

1. Duolingo

Looking to learn a new language? Duolingo is the perfect app for language enthusiasts. With a wide range of options like Dutch, French, Spanish, Chinese, and English, Duolingo caters to al your language learning needs. It customizes lessons based on your proficiency and goals, making it ideal for beginners and those looking to brush up their skills. The app's engaging games and daily reminders keep you hooked as you progress from simple words to complex sentences. Duolingo is undoubtedly one of the top language learning apps available.

2. Udemy

Udemy offers a wide range of video courses to enhance your skills for a new career. With flexible lengths, specialties, and requirements, it's a convenient platform for learning. Unlike subscription-based platforms, Udemy allows you to pay for courses as you learn, often with discounted prices. It also enables you to download tutorials for offline viewing, helping you save data. When choosing a tutor, you can watch YouTube videos first to see if their teaching style suits you before enrolling in their course.

3. LinkedIn Learning

LinkedIn Learning is a valuable platform for career advancement and personal development. It offers a wide range of courses, from resume writing to programming, with experienced tutors who teach in an easy-to-follow manner. Some courses are free, while others require a LinkedIn Premium subscription. The platform provides end-of-session assessments to track your progress, and you can share your achievements on LinkedIn to showcase your skills to professionals and potential employers. It's time to optimize your LinkedIn experience by exploring LinkedIn Learning.

4. PhotoMath

PhotoMath is a problem solver that provides quick solutions to mathematical problems. It caters to parents, teachers, and students, offering tailored solutions for each user. With its iPhone scan-to-text feature, you can easily solve math assignments by scanning the problem and receiving step-by-step solutions. While it excels at solving simple problems, complex word problems may pose a challenge. To enhance learning, attempt solving problems independently before referring to the solutions. PhotoMath offers free and premium memberships, with the latter providing animated tutorials, a Maths Dictionary, and other exclusive features. Available in multiple languages.

First Published Date: 28 May, 17:28 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets