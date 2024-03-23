 US lawsuit against Apple could make iPhone experience more consumer-friendly | Explained | Tech News
Home Tech News US lawsuit against Apple could make iPhone experience more consumer-friendly | Explained

US lawsuit against Apple could make iPhone experience more consumer-friendly | Explained

The U.S. has filed a lawsuit against Apple with the aim of increasing competition for the iPhone and giving a leg up to smaller companies whose apps work with the ubiquitous device.

By:REUTERS
| Updated on: Mar 23 2024, 08:05 IST
Icon
How to capture the stunning total solar eclipse - here are top tips from NASA
Apple
1/5 Prioritize Safety: Ensure both your eyes and camera are protected with appropriate solar filters. Never look directly at the total solar eclipse without proper eye protection. Use a solar filter for your camera lens to prevent damage. Remember to remove the filter during totality to capture the Sun's corona safely. (NASA)
image caption
2/5 Utilize Available Equipment: Regardless of your camera type, whether a DSLR or a smartphone, focus on honing your skills and creativity. Even basic equipment can produce stunning results. If lacking specialized gear like a telephoto lens, opt for landscape shots to capture the ambiance of the changing light. (NASA)
image caption
3/5 Equip Yourself: Additional accessories such as tripods and delayed shutter release timers can significantly improve image stability, especially in low-light conditions. A tripod ensures steady shots, while a timer reduces camera shake, resulting in sharper images. (NASA)
image caption
4/5 Explore Diverse Perspectives: Beyond capturing the eclipse itself, seize the opportunity to document the surrounding environment. Look for unique lighting effects, shadow play, and the reactions of fellow eclipse watchers. Embrace different angles and viewpoints to add depth to your photography. (NASA)
image caption
5/5 Master Your Gear: Familiarize yourself with your camera's settings well ahead of the total solar eclipse. Experiment with exposure and focus to adapt swiftly to changing light conditions during the eclipse. Practice adjusting settings for optimal results, particularly during the transition from partial to total eclipse phases. (NASA)
Apple
icon View all Images
Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter, of the Antitrust Division, speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice headquarters in Washington, (AP)

The U.S. has filed a lawsuit against Apple with the aim of increasing competition for the iPhone and giving a leg up to smaller companies whose apps work with the ubiquitous device.

In the lawsuit against the $2.7 trillion company, the U.S. argues the iPhone maker hurt smaller rivals and drove up prices, and the Justice Department is asking the court "to restore competitive conditions in the markets affected by Apple's unlawful conduct".

Apple said the lawsuit threatens the company and the principles that set its products apart in a competitive market.

Also read: Pushpak viman launched! With Swadeshi space shuttle, ISRO takes bold step into reusable rocket segment

In Europe, consumers have already benefited after a slew of rules and regulations compelled Apple to make a number of user-friendly changes to its popular smartphone, suggesting similar changes could occur in the U.S. if the Justice Department lawsuit is successful.

Below are several areas where EU competition authorities have changed the rules and Apple has altered its product.

Also read: iPhone update rolled out! Apple introduces iOS 17.4.1 with bug fixes, security enhancements

CHARGING CABLES

Apple's switch to USB-C chargers – the standard for Android-based devices – may be the most obvious change for users.

In 2022, the EU passed a law making the charging port the compulsory standard across the 27-nation bloc by the end of 2024. This made it easier for consumers to power up their devices using chargers they already owned, or to borrow those belonging to others.

APP STORE

In Europe, new rules have created alternatives to Apple's App Store, meaning users can download applications from rival sources, including websites and rival app stores.

This allows developers to avoid the tech giant's 30% commission fee which, in theory, could mean apps becoming cheaper. Once fully implemented, users should also enjoy access to a wider range of apps.

Also read: Apple lawsuit: Built by Steve Jobs, Apple is like "Hotel California, you can check out but you can never leave"

PAYMENTS USING NON-APPLE WEBSITES

In both the EU and the U.S., app developers can direct users to their own websites to buy items, rather than having to use Apple's in-app purchasing system, which also takes a 30% cut.

The change was made in the EU in line with the recently enacted Digital Markets Act. In the U.S., Apple's hand was forced following a lawsuit from Fortnite-maker Epic Games, a longstanding critic of the tech giant's business practices.

BROWSERS

Another change in Europe introduced to comply with the EU digital markets law concerns default web browsers. Safari has been the default browser on iPhones since the device was first released in 2007.

While iPhone users could already change their default to a competitor like Google Chrome or Opera, they will now be automatically be given the choice to switch when opening Safari in the latest Apple software update, iOS 17.4.

Pushing back against the EU changes, Apple said users would be presented with a list of options without the chance to learn about them, and warned it would interrupt their browsing experience.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Mar, 08:05 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Rockstar Games
GTA Online PC update tightens anti-cheat measures with player reporting system; Know what’s new
GTA 6
Tech experts assess leaked specs for PlayStation 5 Pro, cast doubt on GTA 6 running at 60fps
Fortnite
Fortnite maker Epic Games will open store on iOS, Android platforms this year
GTA 6
Concept GTA 6 map suggests familiar locations from GTA Vice City might make a comeback
GTA 6
GTA 6 launch to take place earlier than anticipated? Insider suggests early 2025 release window

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets