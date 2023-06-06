Home Tech News 5 key takeaways from Apple WWDC 2023

Here are the key takeaways from Apple Inc.’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, California, Monday:

Apple announced a 15-inch MacBook Air powered by an Apple-designed M2 processor chip. California, U.S. June 5, 2023. REUTERS/Loren Elliott (REUTERS)

Here are the 5 key takeaways from Apple Inc.'s annual Worldwide Developers Conference in Cupertino, California, Monday: Apple's much-awaited headset will cost $3,499 and come in early 2024. The Vision Pro will usher in “spatial computing” in the way that the iPhone sparked mobile computing, the company said.

While more cautious than other companies, Apple highlighted AI tools peppered throughout its products. Filling PDFs, automatic transcription, suggesting journal prompts and re-creating your face in augmented reality are some of the AI features touted.

A new 15” MacBook Air will weigh only 3.3 pounds and start at $1,299. A new Mac Pro desktop with the new M2 Ultra chip will be $6,999.

Apple stock hit an all-time high ahead of today's WWDC as headset-hype built. But after the higher-than-expected price was announced, shares swiftly dipped and reached their lowest point of the day after the presentation.

Industry partners for the new headset include Disney, whose CEO Bob Iger was part of the presentation and said his company's streaming service will be available on the Vision Pro. Developers on Unity Software's platform, a popular video-game engine, will also have access to Vision Pro tools, which vaulted company's stock up 16%.

