Waiting for iOS 16.4 update? Know when Apple will release it to you

Apple has already released iOS 16.4 candidate version for testing to developers and now the company is all set for the final roll out of this next operating system update. Want to know when? Apple has not yet disclosed the exact date for rolling out the iOS 16.4 update. However, it is expected to be released to the public as soon as this week. This software update will bring several new features and changes to various iPhones, starting with iPhone 8 and all the newer models, including iPhone SE.

Wondering how will you be able to download the iOS 16.4 update once released? In order to install the iOS 16.4 update, after it is released, you will have to go to your iPhone's Settings and then click on General. After this click on Software Update and do as directed on the screen of your device.

Meanwhile, if you want to know what are the expected features and updates that the iOS 16.4 can bring to your iPhone, here are some of the updates you can get:

1. New emoji: iPhone users will get to play around with 31 new emojis including shaking face emoji, three new heart colors and more. The first draft of these emojis were unveiled last year but they have not been added so far. Now, with the iOS 16.4 update, it is expected to be rolled out to everyone.

2. Web push notification: The web-based push notifications via Safari on the iPhone will allow users to receive notifications from websites through Safari. According to a report by MacRumors, "Only websites that a user saves as a web app on the Home Screen can request to send push notifications."

3. Crash Detection optimizations: The iOS 16.4 will also bring additional Crash Detection optimizations for iPhone 14 models. Several U.S. states and Canada complained about an influx of false 911 calls from skiers and snowboarders, after which Apple has been working on the same.

4. Music app interface: Users will now see queued songs appearing in a small banner towards the bottom of the app instead of a full-screen pop up.

5. New Siri voices: It was earlier revealed that the keyboard is getting new language support for Korean, Ukrainian, Gujarati, Punjabi and Urdu but it turns out that even Siri will be getting new voices as Apple adds more languages. Siri gets Arabic and Hebrew voices.