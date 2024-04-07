 When will Apple unveil the 2024 iPad Pro? Latest updates revealed | Tech News
When will Apple unveil the 2024 iPad Pro? Latest updates revealed

Apple's eagerly awaited new iPad Pro models face delays in their release, attributed to development and production challenges.

By: HT TECH
Apr 07 2024, 16:23 IST
iPad Air
Apple's new iPad Pro models, promised to be the most significant update in years, face delays in their anticipated release due to various challenges. (Unsplash)
Apple's new iPad Pro models, promised to be the most significant update in years, face delays in their anticipated release due to various challenges. (Unsplash)

Apple enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting the release of Apple's new iPad Pro models, which promise to be the most significant update since 2018. However, recent reports suggest that the launch of these highly-anticipated devices has been delayed due to various development and production challenges.

Reasons Behind the Delay

Initially expected to hit the shelves in March or April, the release of the new iPad Pro and iPad Air models has faced repeated postponements. Reports from the supply chain indicate that both hardware and software bottlenecks have contributed to these delays, particularly in finalizing the upcoming iPadOS 17.4 software update, reported 9to5mac.

One of the standout features of the new iPad Pros is their OLED screens, which represent a significant departure from previous models. These innovative displays require new manufacturing techniques, adding to the complexities and delays in production.

Revised Launch Timeline

Recent reports from Bloomberg suggest that the launch of the new iPad Pro and iPad Air is now slated for “early May.” Analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants corroborates this timeline, stating that the devices will begin shipping from Apple's supply chain this month. However, production of the 11-inch iPad Pro appears to be lagging behind its 12.9-inch counterpart, potentially resulting in limited availability upon launch.

Additionally, regulatory filings have revealed new iPad model identifiers, indicating that the release of the new iPad Pros is imminent. This process typically occurs in the weeks leading up to a product launch, further heightening anticipation among consumers.

While the delay may disappoint some iPad fans, the wait for the new iPad Pros is expected to be worthwhile. These devices are rumored to feature OLED screens, a thinner design, upgraded performance with an M3 chip, and a new Magic Keyboard accessory, among other enhancements.

While the release of the new iPad Pro models may have been delayed, all signs point to an imminent launch within the next several weeks. Apple enthusiasts can rest assured that these highly-anticipated devices will soon be available, offering a host of exciting features and improvements.

First Published Date: 07 Apr, 16:23 IST
