Home Tech News WWDC 2023: Last-minute Apple rumours surrounding iOS 17, MR headset and more

WWDC 2023: Last-minute Apple rumours surrounding iOS 17, MR headset and more

Waiting for WWDC 2023 to kick off? Check out these last-minute rumours regarding expected announcements such as iOS 17, watchOS 10, and the new mixed reality headset.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 05 2023, 16:27 IST
WWDC 2023: 15-inch MacBook Air coming! Wonder tech or not? Check likely specs
Macbook air
1/6 According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, WWDC 2023 could see the launch of a new 15-inch MacBook Air, alongside other launches. This means that Apple could announce a 15-inch addition to its range of one of its best-selling laptops this year. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/6 The 15-inch MacBook Air will join the MacBook lineup and will be placed between the 13.6-inch MacBook Air and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. According to Gurman, the new MacBook Air could have the same internals as the 13-inch version, apart from a bigger 15.2-inch display. Disappointed?  (Unsplash)
MacBook Air
3/6 The new MacBook Air is expected to get the Apple M2 chip under the hood, instead of the M3 chip, which Apple could be keeping reserved for next year’s MacBooks, as per the reports. Therefore, it is not likely to get the M3 chipset for now. Definitely a bummer! (Unsplash)
image caption
4/6 That the gadget is actually coming is clear from the fact that, apart from Gurman, several other Apple analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young have also hinted about the MacBook Air launch. (HT Tech)
Apple MacBook Air with M2
5/6 Moreover, the 15-inch MacBook Air could get a 1080p webcam, improved speakers, MagSafe charging, and a function key row. It could give consumers an option for a larger but more affordable MacBook for those who prefer a bigger display but cannot afford the pricey MacBook Pro. Finally, some relief! (Apple)
image caption
6/6 It should be noted that all the details about the rumoured 15-inch MacBook Air are based on unofficial reports, and thus should be taken with a grain of salt. Only the official announcement from Apple will reveal actual details about the device, which is expected to at the WWDC 2023 starting from June 5. (HT Tech)
WWDC 2023
View all Images
Apple will announce several products at WWDC 2023. (AFP)

Apple's World Wide Developer Conference 2023 (WWDC 2023) is set to kick off today, June 5, and after months of anticipation, we cannot wait to see what new tech Apple has in store. While tipsters have already hinted at software updates such as iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and watchOS 10, new hardware including a 15-inch MacBook Air and a new mixed reality headset is also expected to be unveiled. The event will kick off today at 10 AM PT or 10:30 PM IST at Apple Park, California.

With just hours to go until Apple brings out its latest tech innovations, check out these last-minute rumours surrounding iOS 17, mixed reality headset, and more.

1. Demo of mixed reality headset

Apple is all set to enter the VR/AR world with its new mixed-reality headset and although there has been little to no information from Apple, the company is reportedly planning to provide a hands-on demo of the mixed-reality headset to some attendees. Apple has built a large structure at Apple Park and will give media personnel a chance to experience the Apple headset, with a focus on immersive FaceTime in VR, Apple TV+ streaming as well as gaming.

2. iOS 17, watchOS 10 features

After reporting on several expected features in the past months, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has recently said that a redesigned Weather app would be coming to the Apple Watch that will be similar to the iPhone app. Talking about iOS 17, Gurman also claimed that a new feature allowing users to check credit card balances could also be coming to the Wallet app. Moreover, Apple might finally change the “Hey Siri” trigger phrase to just “Siri”.

3. Apple Park setup

Gurman has revealed that Apple will hold WWDC 2023 in the same area of Apple Park as last year. The audience, including Swift Student Challenge Winners, developers as well as the media, will be watching the keynote from the Apple Park ring. However, to prevent people from getting sunburnt due to the Californian heat, Apple will offer more shaded areas, while also advising people to wear sunscreen.

First Published Date: 05 Jun, 16:27 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets