WWDC 2023: Last-minute Apple rumours surrounding iOS 17, MR headset and more

Apple's World Wide Developer Conference 2023 (WWDC 2023) is set to kick off today, June 5, and after months of anticipation, we cannot wait to see what new tech Apple has in store. While tipsters have already hinted at software updates such as iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and watchOS 10, new hardware including a 15-inch MacBook Air and a new mixed reality headset is also expected to be unveiled. The event will kick off today at 10 AM PT or 10:30 PM IST at Apple Park, California.

With just hours to go until Apple brings out its latest tech innovations, check out these last-minute rumours surrounding iOS 17, mixed reality headset, and more.

1. Demo of mixed reality headset

Apple is all set to enter the VR/AR world with its new mixed-reality headset and although there has been little to no information from Apple, the company is reportedly planning to provide a hands-on demo of the mixed-reality headset to some attendees. Apple has built a large structure at Apple Park and will give media personnel a chance to experience the Apple headset, with a focus on immersive FaceTime in VR, Apple TV+ streaming as well as gaming.

2. iOS 17, watchOS 10 features

After reporting on several expected features in the past months, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has recently said that a redesigned Weather app would be coming to the Apple Watch that will be similar to the iPhone app. Talking about iOS 17, Gurman also claimed that a new feature allowing users to check credit card balances could also be coming to the Wallet app. Moreover, Apple might finally change the “Hey Siri” trigger phrase to just “Siri”.

3. Apple Park setup

Gurman has revealed that Apple will hold WWDC 2023 in the same area of Apple Park as last year. The audience, including Swift Student Challenge Winners, developers as well as the media, will be watching the keynote from the Apple Park ring. However, to prevent people from getting sunburnt due to the Californian heat, Apple will offer more shaded areas, while also advising people to wear sunscreen.