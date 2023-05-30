Home Tech News Xiaomi Sources More Production in India Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Xiaomi Sources More Production in India Amid Regulatory Scrutiny

Xiaomi contracted homegrown Optiemus Electronics Ltd. to make its bluetooth neckband earphones — the first time an Indian supplier will make an audio product for the Beijing-based tech giant, Muralikrishnan B, president of Xiaomi India, said in an interview.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: May 30 2023, 07:05 IST
Xiaomi
Xiaomi led India’s smartphone market for years, but allegations of money laundering and increased state scrutiny contributed to a decline of more than 20% in its shipments in the country last year, according to research firm Counterpoint. (REUTERS)
Xiaomi
Xiaomi led India’s smartphone market for years, but allegations of money laundering and increased state scrutiny contributed to a decline of more than 20% in its shipments in the country last year, according to research firm Counterpoint. (REUTERS)

Xiaomi Corp. is deepening local sourcing in India, where the Chinese smartphone company seeks to regain market share it lost amid heightened regulatory scrutiny and stiff competition.

Xiaomi contracted homegrown Optiemus Electronics Ltd. to make its bluetooth neckband earphones — the first time an Indian supplier will make an audio product for the Beijing-based tech giant, Muralikrishnan B, president of Xiaomi India, said in an interview.

“This marks our entry into a whole new set of categories,” Muralikrishnan said late last week at an Optiemus factory in the Noida suburb of Indian capital New Delhi. “We see this as a milestone, as further proof of our commitment to making in India.”

Xiaomi led India's smartphone market for years, but allegations of money laundering and increased state scrutiny contributed to a decline of more than 20% in its shipments in the country last year, according to research firm Counterpoint. It ranked third in the last quarter of 2022, also hurt by tough competition, component shortages and an excessively wide product portfolio that confused customers and retailers.

South Korean rival Samsung Electronics Co. beat Xiaomi to the top spot in the period, and has since reinforced its manufacturing push in India by locally building its fold and flip smartphones as well as its latest Galaxy S23 flagship.

Xiaomi is now betting on the growing demand for smart TVs, bluetooth earphones and other accessories to boost revenue in the country.

Previously, Xiaomi and some of its Chinese rivals were hesitant to make earphones and smartwatches in India as it was easier to import these products from China to a market where demand was still budding. But as Indian state agencies' crackdown on Chinese firms intensified, they've rushed to explore manufacturing alliances with local companies, possibly to win New Delhi's favor.

Helping local companies such as Optiemus, Lava International Ltd. and Dixon Technologies India Ltd. to become global players is a key goal in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's drive to make India an export hub.

“The Xiaomi partnership reflects the steady rise of homegrown companies, which are capable of feeding not just India's demand but can also export to the global market,” said Nitesh Gupta, a director at Optiemus, which also counts Apple Inc. 's Taiwanese supplier Wistron Corp. as a strategic partner.

Indian smartphone maker Lava is in advanced talks with China's Huaqin Technology Co. to create an electronics manufacturing venture that would aim to win contracts from US and Chinese customers, Bloomberg News reported in October.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 30 May, 07:04 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

pexels5530487
Want to upgrade a slow PC? Here are tips you can really use to speed things up
pexels-cottonbro-studio-4542998
Full coverage! Google Maps Street View India: Know how to use it
Summer_AC
How to cut AC bill without feeling hot
smartphone-5064084_1280
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Productivity Apps
Productivity Apps that will transform your workday

Editor’s Pick

Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!
Garmin Instinct Crossover
Garmin Instinct Crossover Review: Ultimate companion for adventure seekers
Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?

Trending Stories

iPhone 13
iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
Twitter
Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI brings new voice packs featuring Mortal and Thug; New map added too
BGMI
BGMI 2.5 update: Battlegrounds Mobile India servers to go LIVE today
BGMI
BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
BGMI
Will BGMI return in the form that you loved? Check out the likely Battlegrounds Mobile India changes
BGMI
BGMI update: Krafton updates Battlegrounds Mobile India description on Play Store

    Trending News

    iOS 17 wish list: These are the features we want to see rolled out during Apple WWDC 2023
    iPhone 13
    Shocked and awed! This iPhone survived 12 months under water
    pexels-sergey-meshkov-8481934
    BGMI release date revealed! Know when you can play Battlegrounds Mobile India again
    BGMI
    Apple WWDC 2023: When will iOS 17 be released? Should you download update?
    pexels-cottonbro-studio-5081918
    Twitter Withdraws From EU Disinformation Code, Commissioner Says
    Twitter

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets