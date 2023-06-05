WWDC 2023: iOS 17 is now official| Details

iOS 17, the latest update for iPhone users, has been officially announced. Revealed during the main presentation of WWDC23, this major software update brings exciting improvements to the way people will communicate. These enhancements can be seen in the Phone and Messages apps, as well as other background services like AirDrop and SharePlay.

In the Phone app, users now have the option to customise their call screen. They can choose different fonts, use Memoji (personalised emojis), and more. This allows users to make their call screen unique and give a specific look to different contacts they call. Additionally, a new feature called Live Voicemail has been added. It shows a written transcript of a voicemail as it is being recorded. This way, users can get an idea of the message's content before deciding to pick up the call. Moreover, during a FaceTime call, if someone doesn't answer, you can now leave a video message for them.

The Messages app has also received some exciting updates. Users can now create and insert Live Stickers, which are animated stickers, into their conversations. This adds a fun element to chats. Furthermore, these stickers can be used in other areas of the system where Markup is available.

In addition to Live Stickers, the Messages app now includes several useful additions. These include a quicker gesture to reply to a specific message, the ability to share your location directly in the chat, and the option to jump to the last message you read.

Apart from communication improvements, iOS 17 introduces a new Journal app. This app allows users to easily write down their thoughts, ideas, and experiences in a digital journal. It provides a convenient way to keep track of important moments and memories.

Another notable addition is the Standby mode. This feature helps conserve battery life by optimising system performance when the device is not in active use. It ensures that the device consumes less power during idle periods, resulting in longer battery life.

Additional Features

iOS 17 also get several other new features and enhancements to improve the user experience and provide greater functionality. Some of the notable additions include enhanced privacy features in Safari, easier password sharing, new mental health features in the Health app, offline maps in Maps, shared tracking with AirTag, collaborative playlists in Apple Music, improved AirPods features, extended activity history in the Home app, a categorized grocery list in Reminders, visual look-up in paused video frames, streamlined voice commands for Siri, improved recognition in the People album in Photos, and various privacy and accessibility updates.

These updates and additions in iOS 17 aim to enhance user privacy, improve functionality, and provide a more inclusive experience for all users.