WWDC 2023: iOS 17 is now official| Details

From enhanced performance and streamlined functionality to exciting new features, iOS 17 is poised to elevate the way we interact with our Apple devices. Catch up the full details here

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jun 05 2023, 23:11 IST
iOS 17 will transform your iPhone, make it like new! Check full list
iOS 17
1/7 There is no need to buy a new iPhone every year. Instead, every year a new iOS update will transform your handset and make it like new. This year, iOS 17 will end up doing that. (Pexels)
iOS 17
2/7 Sadly, many really old iPhone models will not get the iOS 17 update.  (Unsplash)
iPhone
3/7 So, if you own an iPhone 7, 1st-gen iPhone SE, or any earlier devices, it is certain that you won't be able to download iOS 17. (REUTERS)
iOS 17
4/7 As per a MacWorld report, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, iPhone 14 will be compatible with the iOS 17 update. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/7 Some early leaks suggested that the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X may lose support for iOS 17. But, as per a tipster on MacRumors Forums, said all iPhones that support iOS 16 will get iOS 17. (Pexels)
image caption
6/7 That means iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR are also on the list of those iPhones which will get the iOS 17. (Pexels)
iOS 17
7/7 However, it just may be that the older iPhones may not be able to use a wide range of new features due to their old chipset and technology limitations. (Pixabay)
Apple
View all Images
iOS 17 is released with very exciting features. (Apple)

iOS 17, the latest update for iPhone users, has been officially announced. Revealed during the main presentation of WWDC23, this major software update brings exciting improvements to the way people will communicate. These enhancements can be seen in the Phone and Messages apps, as well as other background services like AirDrop and SharePlay.

In the Phone app, users now have the option to customise their call screen. They can choose different fonts, use Memoji (personalised emojis), and more. This allows users to make their call screen unique and give a specific look to different contacts they call. Additionally, a new feature called Live Voicemail has been added. It shows a written transcript of a voicemail as it is being recorded. This way, users can get an idea of the message's content before deciding to pick up the call. Moreover, during a FaceTime call, if someone doesn't answer, you can now leave a video message for them.

The Messages app has also received some exciting updates. Users can now create and insert Live Stickers, which are animated stickers, into their conversations. This adds a fun element to chats. Furthermore, these stickers can be used in other areas of the system where Markup is available.

In addition to Live Stickers, the Messages app now includes several useful additions. These include a quicker gesture to reply to a specific message, the ability to share your location directly in the chat, and the option to jump to the last message you read.

Apart from communication improvements, iOS 17 introduces a new Journal app. This app allows users to easily write down their thoughts, ideas, and experiences in a digital journal. It provides a convenient way to keep track of important moments and memories.

Another notable addition is the Standby mode. This feature helps conserve battery life by optimising system performance when the device is not in active use. It ensures that the device consumes less power during idle periods, resulting in longer battery life.

Additional Features

iOS 17 also get several other new features and enhancements to improve the user experience and provide greater functionality. Some of the notable additions include enhanced privacy features in Safari, easier password sharing, new mental health features in the Health app, offline maps in Maps, shared tracking with AirTag, collaborative playlists in Apple Music, improved AirPods features, extended activity history in the Home app, a categorized grocery list in Reminders, visual look-up in paused video frames, streamlined voice commands for Siri, improved recognition in the People album in Photos, and various privacy and accessibility updates.

These updates and additions in iOS 17 aim to enhance user privacy, improve functionality, and provide a more inclusive experience for all users.

First Published Date: 05 Jun, 23:10 IST
