New Xiaomi Smart TV range rolled out! Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro to Redmi FTV Series, check them out here

Xiaomi's newest Smart TV range promises unparalleled visuals, immersive sound, and seamless connectivity for an unmatched viewing experience.

| Updated on: Feb 22 2024, 15:49 IST
Elevate your viewing experience with this Xiaomi Smart TV range that has been designed to redefine home entertainment with stunning visuals, lifelike audio, and intuitive interfaces.
Elevate your viewing experience with this Xiaomi Smart TV range that has been designed to redefine home entertainment with stunning visuals, lifelike audio, and intuitive interfaces.

Xiaomi's latest Smart TV lineup promises an amalgamation of cutting-edge technology and seamless connectivity for unparalleled viewing experiences. 

Starting with the Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro Series, co-engineered with Google, you can immerse yourself in 4K HDR visuals, powered by Dolby Vision IQ and Vivid Picture Engine 2. Enhanced by a 40-watt speaker system featuring Dolby Atmos and DTS:X technology, the X Pro Series delivers lifelike audio. With Google TV integration and Chromecast Built-in, accessing a variety of entertainment options is effortless. Available in 43'', 50'', and 55'' sizes, the X Pro Series caters to those seeking premium entertainment experiences. 

Price: INR 47,999 (55 inches), INR 32,999 (43 inches), INR 41,999 (50 inches).

Moving on to the Xiaomi Smart TV A Series, boasting powerful 20-Watt speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual X technology, users can enjoy immersive sound quality. Equipped with Dual-Band Wi-Fi and a 1.5 GB RAM Quad Core A35 processor, it ensures smooth performance and efficient multitasking. Patchwall+ provides access to over 200 free live TV channels, while the Vivid Picture Engine enhances colors and contrast. 

Price: INR 12,499 (32 inches), INR 22,999 (43 inches).

Lastly, the Redmi FTV Series offers a superior viewing experience with the Vivid Picture Engine and Dolby Audio technology. With Fire OS 7 TV built-in, seamless access to apps and content is guaranteed. Featuring profiles, parental controls, and hands-free Alexa integration, it provides smart entertainment at its finest. The 43-inch model boasts powerful 24W speakers and supports Dolby Audio and DTS-HD for immersive sound. Connectivity options include Airplay 2 and Bluetooth 5.0, ensuring versatility in usage. Powered by a quad-core processor and Mali G52 MC1 GPU, the Redmi FTV Series delivers smooth performance, backed by Redmi's reliable customer service via Xiaomi and Amazon. 

Price: INR 11,499 (32 inches), INR 23,999 (43 inches).

Available on Mi.com and Amazon.com, these Smart TVs redefine home entertainment, catering to various preferences and requirements with their innovative features and sleek designs.

First Published Date: 22 Feb, 15:49 IST
