5 smart gift ideas for Father's Day: Bose Frames to Jabra Elite Active 75t, check out these smart gadgets

Father's Day is nearing and you must be thinking about the best gift that you could give him, especially one that will have great utility value and be used frequently. Well, look no further, as here we have curated a list of 5 smart gadgets that will be appreciated by your dad.

These smart wearables offer top-of-the-line functionality. Here are five smart wearables that will convey love and appreciation for your dad on Father's Day 2023:

Bose Frames: These sunglasses feature built-in speakers to take calls hands-free while on the go. The Frames also have augmented reality (AR) capabilities, adding an exciting dimension to outdoor experiences.

Jabra Elite Active 75t: It is meant for workouts, runs and everyday use. The Elite Active 75t is sweat and water-resistant, making them a great gift for sporty dads who love their music.

Fossil Gen 6 Smartwatch: It combines classic watch design with modern technology. It runs on Wear OS and offers features like notifications, fitness tracking, and customizable watch faces.

PLAYGO MUZE: A 20W, wireless Karaoke speaker, this device touts an EBEL (Enhanced Bass, Extra Loud) sound and is portable. It is an option for those who want an exhilarating party-music experience. It has a built-in 2400 mAh rechargeable battery. The device has a Bluetooth 5.0 connection, a smart LED display, and can also be utilised in True Wireless Stereo (TWS) mode.

Embr Wave: This wearable is designed to help regulate body temperature. By wearing it on the wrist, your dad can cool down or warm up with a simple touch. The Embr Wave is perfect for dads who experience temperature fluctuations or want a personalized thermal comfort solution.