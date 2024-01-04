10 best New Year deals on smartwatches: Check Boat Lunar Tigon, Noise ColorFit 5 Pro, more

10 best New Year deals: Are you looking for a new feature-filled smartwatch? Then your timing is perfect as various e-commerce websites are providing massive discounts on electronic devices as part of their new sales. There are a variety of smartwatches in the market, however, finding the one that matches all requirements including budget is not easy. To help you solve your problem, we have curated 10 best New Year deals on smartwatches from top brands such as Boat, Noise, Firebollt, and more. Check out the list here. Products included in this article 61% OFF beatXP Nexus 1.78” Super AMOLED Display Bluetooth Calling Smart watch, Metal Body, Rotary Crown, 368*448px, 1000 Nits, 60Hz refresh rate, 100+ Sports modes, 24/7 Health Tracking, IP68 (Electric Black) (1) 65% OFF pTron Newly Launched Reflect Pro Plus Smartwatch, Bluetooth Calling,2.01" Full Touch Display, Full Metal Body, 650NITS,Digital Crown,100+ Watch Faces,HR,SpO2,Voice Assist, 5 Days Battery Life(Silver) (205) 92% OFF Fire-Boltt Armour, Sporty Rugged Outdoor Smart Watch with a 1.6" High-Resolution HD Display, Shockproof Metal Body, Bluetooth Calling 600 mAh Battery (265) 62% OFF Noise Newly Launched Endeavour Sturdy Design 1.46" AMOLED Display Smart Watch, BT Calling, SoS Technology, Rapid Health & 100+ Sports Modes- (Jet Black) (37) 75% OFF boAt Lunar Tigon Smart Watch with 1.45" AMOLED Display,Advanced BT Calling,Always on Display, Functional Crown,Premium Design & Ocean Ridge Strap,IP67,HR & SpO2 Monitoring(Active Black) (56) 55% OFF Noise Biggest Launch Pro 5 Smart Watch with 1.85" AMOLED Display, BT Calling, New DIY Watch Faces, Ultra Personalization with Smart Dock, Productivity Suite, 100 Sports Modes and More -Midnight Black (7,884) 80% OFF Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus 1.43" AMOLED Display Smartwatch with Bluetooth Calling, TWS Connection, 300+ Sports Modes, 110 in-Built Watch Faces, 4GB Storage & AI Voice Assistant (Black) (14,603) 65% OFF Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha 1.78" AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Smart Watch, Functional Crown, Metallic Build, Intelligent Gesture Control, Instacharge (Jet Black) (4,639) 51% OFF Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Bluetooth(4.0 cm, Black, Compatible with Android only) (7,051) 38% OFF Fire-Boltt Phoenix Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling 1.3",120+ Sports Modes, 240 * 240 PX High Res with SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring & IP67 Rating (Black) (125,461)

List of Best Selling Products

What to consider before buying a smartwatch

Make sure to check the quality of the watch is not poor and has a durable build for lasting performance. Just remember that it does not mean an affordable watch's quality is low as that is not always the case.

Check out the features of the smartwatch such as health monitoring features, sports modes, Bluetooth calling, gesture features, etc match your exact requirements or not.

The most important thing one should consider about a smartwatch is its battery life. Make sure the smartwatch you pick has an average battery life of at least up to 5 to 7 days.

Check if the smartwatch provides some additional storage for saving music or contacts. This will provide you with greater accessibility while using the smartwatch.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In conclusion, the diverse array of smartwatches presented here offers a spectrum of features catering to various preferences and budget considerations. Choosing the right smartwatch becomes a personalized decision, allowing individuals to select a device that aligns seamlessly with their specific needs and financial considerations. Whether prioritizing advanced health tracking, stylish aesthetics, or extended battery life, these options provide a comprehensive range, ensuring that users can find the perfect match for their requirements.

10 best New Year deals on smartwatches

BeatXP Nexus:

B0CNKHDK2C-1

The first smartwatch in the list is the BeatXP Nexus which comes with a unique design and amazing features. The smartwatch comes with a 1.78-inch Super AMOLED display with up to 60Hz refresh rate and 1000nits peak brightness. The watch is also connected with the Always On Display feature to get quick updates without using the watch keys. Its Bluetooth calling is equipped with EzyPair Technology which enables seamless call management directly from your wrist, ensuring connectivity without sacrificing style.

It comes with 24/7 Health Tracking features like routine checks on vital factors such as heart rate, sleep patterns, SpO2 levels, and personalized menstrual cycle reminders. The BeatXP Nexus watch features a Rotary Multifunctional Crown which makes it easy to navigate through the watch's various features. This feature enhances the watch's usability and style. The watch comes with more than 100 sports modes from yoga to intense training. Also, the device is available at a huge discounted price on Amazon as part of the best New Year deals.

Specifications Display: 1.78-inch Battery: Up to 7 Days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 1000nits



2. PTron Reflect Pro Plus:

B0CFR9MS8C-2

The next smartwatch on the list of 10 best New Year deals is the PTron Reflect Pro Plus. The smartwatch features a 2.01-inch TFT display with a Digital Working Crown and 650nits peak brightness. It offers 8 Active Sports Mode, Health/Fitness Trackers, Real-time Heart Rate Check, SpO2 Check, Blood Pressure Check, Sleep Monitor, Sedentary Alert, Step Count, Calories Burnt and Breathing.

It offers seamless Bluetooth calling and offers Quick Menu Dual Screen, SOS, Social Media Notifications, Voice Assistant, Noise Detection, Calculator, and much more. The smartwatch offers up to 5 days of battery life. It also enables you to manage Music and Camera Control right from the wrist.

Specifications Display: 2.01-inch Battery: up to 5 days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 650 nits

3. Fire-Boltt Armour:

B0CNT168Z5-3

Another one on this 10 best New Year deals list is Fire-Boltt Armour. It comes with a whopping price drop. The smartwatch features a 1.6-inch HD screen with 600nits peak brightness. The smartwatch is shockproof, ensuring resilience against accidental knocks and bumps, and perfect for active lifestyles. It offers effortless and convenient communication directly from your wrist with Bluetooth calling.

It provides an impressive 8-day lifespan in classic mode, 25 days on standby, and 5 days during Bluetooth calling sessions. It comes with an Adaptable Multi-Sports Mode and Comprehensive Health Tracking such as heart rate, sleep, and SpO2 tracking, granting easy access to essential health insights. It comes with added functionality with features like camera control, alarm clock reminders, weather updates, and sedentary reminders, enhancing convenience and productivity throughout the day.

Specifications Display: 1.6-inch Battery: up to 8 days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness:600 nits

4. Noise Endeavour:

B0CG1T39PB-4

The next smartwatch is the Noise Endeavour smartwatch which offers various unique features. The Noise smartwatch features a 1.46-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits peak brightness for effective outdoor viewing. Additionally, it features Always On Display with 100+ watch faces to select the ones which match your style the most. Its smart features include SOS technology which activates emergency calls to your favorite contact when the SOS button is pressed 5 times. It also features Bluetooth calling which enables users to check call logs and save 10 contacts on the watch.

The Noise Endeavour smartwatch comes with Noise Health SuiteTM features such as a Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, Breathing practice and Female cycle tracker. It also offers several sports modes for fitness enthusiasts. It also includes daily features such as reminders, weather, world clock, alarm, stopwatch and timer. It offers up to 7 days of battery life and 2 days with Bluetooth calling. All these features make it one of the best budget smartwatches.

Specifications Display: 1.46-inch Battery: up to 7 days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 600 nits

5. Boat Lunar Tigon:

B0CLYLKKWP-5

The next one on this list of 10 best New Year deals is Boat Lunar Tigon smartwatch - you can grab it from Amazon with a huge discount. The smartwatch features a 1.45-inch AMOLED display with an Always on Display feature, keeping essential information visible at all times for quick, hassle-free updates. It comes with a Functional Crown to ease your daily interactions with the smartwatch.

Take charge of your well-being with integrated heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring features, allowing you to stay informed about your health in real time. Stay connected on the go with the convenience of advanced Bluetooth calling, ensuring clear and seamless communication directly from your wrist. The smartwatch offers up to 7 days of battery life.

Specifications Display: 1.45-inch Battery: up to 7 days Water resistance: IP67 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 600 nits

6. Noise ColorFit Pro 5:

B0CFYNNBQX-6

It features a 1.85-inch AMOLED display with up to 600 nits of peak brightness. It also comes with Always On Display features to get easy access. It offers various watch faces and shows real-time updates about the weather, AQI and time. For women's safety, the smartwatch features SOS technology which lets users save up to 5 emergency contacts and call for help within seconds.

It also allows users to set emoji reactions to text right from their wrist. It features a Functional crown which is used to navigate your way through a series of features with ease. It also comes with a Tru Sync feature that ensures a stable and fast connection every single time while using the Bluetooth calling feature. It comes with various health tracking features such as a Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, Stress measurement, Breathing practice and Female cycle tracker. Additionally, it comes with 100+ sports modes so women can also take care of their fitness. Lastly, the smartwatch offers up to 7-day of battery life.

Specifications Display: 1.85 Battery: up to 7-day Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 600 nits

7. Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus:

B0BRMWKZZN-7

The next smartwatch on the list of 10 best New Year deals, is the Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus, which is available at a huge discount as part of the best New Year deals. It features a 1.43-inch AMOLED Display with a 2.5D full lamination curve and 700nits peak brightness. It also offers 4GB internal storage to users so they can store music and listen to listen right through their wrists. The watch consists of 300 sports modes to track your activities with minute details. Tracking steps, calories, kilometres and taking one step ahead now you can track your dance class and much more.

The Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus comes with various health-tracking features such as SpO2, Heart Rate, Sleep, sports Tracking and many more. It also supports Bluetooth calling with a built-in mic and speakers so you can talk through the watch anytime, anywhere. You can also activate your mobile phone's voice assistant with one single tap and get the work done in a better manner. The watch will work on a single charge for about 5 days and about 2 Days with Bluetooth calling.

Specifications Display: 1.43-inch Battery: up to 5 days Water resistance: IP67 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness:700 nits

8. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha:

B0BGSV43WY-8

The smartwatch features a massive 1.78-inch AMOLED display with 368x448 pixel resolution and 500 nits peak brightness. The display also offers a refresh rate of up to 60Hz. It comes with a Always on Display feature which enables users to stay connected. It features a Functional crown which is used to navigate your way through a series of features with ease. It also comes with a Tru Sync feature that ensures a stable and fast connection every single time.

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha features gesture control which enables users to do handfree tasks such as covering the screen with their palm to turn it off and double-tap it to turn it back on. The smartwatch offers Bluetooth calling with a dial pad and you can save up to 10 contacts on the watch. It comes with various health tracking features such as Blood oxygen monitor, Sleep monitor, 24x7 heart rate monitor, Stress measurement, Breathing practice and Female cycle tracker. Lastly, it offers up to 7 days of battery life.

Specifications Display: 1.78-inch Battery: Up to 7 Days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth: Yes Brightness: 500 nits

9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4:

B09DG4FJTB-9

The next smartwatch on the list of 10 best New Year deals is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. It is available at a huge discount rate as part of best New Year deal. It features a 40mm display with a 1.2-inch super AMOLED full-color always-on display with a resolution of 396x396 pixels. Both these models come with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The Galaxy Watch 4 is powered by Samsung's Exynos W920 Dual Core 5nm processor for great performance. It is coupled with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of storage space. It runs on the new Wear OS with One UI Watch 3 user interface on top. It is water-resistant up to 5ATM and it comes with IP68 and MIL-STD-810G certification. For connectivity, it has LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11, NFC, and GPS. Coming to the battery, the 40mm variant comes with a 247mAh battery.

Specifications Display: 40mm Battery: 247mAh battery Water resistance: 5ATM Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 1000 nits

10. Fire-Boltt Phoenix:

B0B3RRWSF6-10

The smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with an impressive 466*466 pixel resolution and 700 nits of peak brightness. It also comes with an Always On Display feature which enables you to get a glance at the time, date, and notifications without lifting a finger. The watch also features a Rotating Crown which enables users to scroll through apps, messages, and notifications.

It comes with various health monitoring features such as heart rate, blood pressure, sleep patterns, SpO2, and female health. It also comes with a Bluetooth Calling feature through which you can take calls directly from your wrist. It also has a built-in dial pad and a personal voice assistant. The watch needs to be charged for 3 hours to reach 100 percent.

Specifications Display: 1.43-inch Battery: up to 5 Days Water resistance: IP68 Bluetooth calling: Yes Brightness: 700nits

Top 3 features for you Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 BeatXP Nexus 1000 Nits brightness EzyPair Technology 100+ sports modes Fire-Boltt Phoenix Rotating crown 110+ sports modes Dial Pad and Call Records PTron Reflect Pro Plus Social Media Notifications Music/Camera Control pTron Fit+ App Fire-Boltt Armour Shockproof Multi-Sports Mode Bluetooth calling Noise Endeavour SOS technology 7 days battery Productivity Suite Boat Lunar Tigon Functional Crown Always on Display Bluetooth calling Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Tru SyncTM technology 100+ sports modes SOS technology Fire-Boltt Invincible Plus 300 sports modes Social Media Notifications 110 Inbuilt Watch Faces Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha Gesture control 7 days battery Dial Pad and Call Records Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Optical Heart Rate Sensor Advanced Sleep Analysis & Women's Health 90+ workout modes

Also, read these top stories today:

Fierce Tech Titan Fight Over AI in 2023!

After OpenAI stole the limelight, Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other Big Tech companies rushed muscled in on the Generative AI action. The one thing that distracted everyone was the OpenAI sideshow that starred Sam Altman. Read all about it here.

If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

New TVs coming!

Roku Inc., the maker of TV streaming boxes and software, is debuting its first high-end TVs. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

AI bid to bridge the gap!

Intel on Wednesday said it was forming a new independent company around its artificial intelligence software efforts. Jump in right now here.

Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.