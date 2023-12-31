10 best year end deals: Embrace 2024 with top notch headphones from Sony, Sennheiser and more

10 best year end deals: As we bid farewell to 2023 and usher in the promising dawn of 2024, it's the perfect time to elevate your auditory experience with the best year-end deals on premium headphones. Whether you seek solace in music, aim for heightened productivity, or simply savour the nuances of sound, headphones have become indispensable companions, offering a private sanctuary amidst the hustle and bustle of life. Products included in this article 20% OFF Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Industry Leading Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, 8 Mics for Clear Calling, 40Hr Battery, 3 Min Quick Charge = 3 Hours Playback, Multi Point Connectivity, Alexa - Black (10,895) 46% OFF Sony WH-CH720N, Wireless Over-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones with Mic, up to 35 Hours Playtime, Multi-Point Connection, App Support, AUX & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) (3,119) 44% OFF JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black) (45,788) 54% OFF Sony INZONE H7, WH-G700 Wireless Gaming Headset, Over-Ear Headphones with 360 Spatial Sound, 40 Hours Battery Life, Works with PC, flip to Mute mic, Mobile, Laptop, PS5 & PC Compatible (White) (1,716) 73% OFF Skullcandy Hesh ANC Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Mic (Black) (7,573) 44% OFF ZEBRONICS Duke 60hrs Playback Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic (Blue) (11,738) 23% OFF Sony WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Phone Calls, 30 Hours Battery Life, Quick Charge, AUX,Touch Control and Alexa Voice Control-Blue (49,605) 53% OFF boAt Rockerz 400 Bluetooth On Ear Headphones With Mic With Upto 8 Hours Playback & Soft Padded Ear Cushions(Carbon Black) (86,052) 40% OFF Sennheiser HD 450SE (ANC) Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic, Designed in Germany, Alexa Built-in - Active Noise Cancellation, 30h Battery,Fast Charging, Foldable, 2Yr WARRANTY - Black (3,285)

In a world where personal space is at a premium, headphones allow us to escape into our chosen realms of melodies, discreetly enjoy podcasts, or lose ourselves in the captivating dialogues of a movie without disrupting those around us. Beyond their role in entertainment, headphones carve out a focused space for concentration, making them invaluable tools for work or study, especially in noisy environments.

For those who revel in the seamless blending of technology and convenience, Bluetooth headphones stand out as the ultimate choice. While TWS earphones and neckband styles hold their own allure, they can't quite replicate the expansive sound stage and audio quality offered by a full-fledged headphone. The year 2023 witnessed the arrival of outstanding earpieces, presenting us with a plethora of options. Choosing a high-quality headphone requires careful consideration and time, for it becomes a gateway to appreciating the diverse realms of sound and music.

Best Year End Deals on Headphones: Benefits of Buying Wireless Headphones

1. Freedom of movement: No more getting tangled up in cords! Wireless headphones give you the freedom to move around without being tethered to your device. This is great for activities like working out, running, or cleaning.

2. Convenience: Wireless headphones are often more convenient than wired headphones. They're easy to pair with your devices, and you don't have to worry about carrying around a bulky cord.

3. Sound quality: Wireless headphones have come a long way in recent years, and many now offer excellent sound quality. You can find wireless headphones with features like active noise cancellation and spatial audio that can take your listening experience to the next level.

4. Style: Wireless headphones come in a variety of styles to suit your taste. You can find sleek and minimalist earbuds, sporty headphones with built-in heart rate monitors, and even over-ear headphones that make a statement.

5. Battery life: Wireless headphones have gotten better and better at battery life. Some models can now last for up to 30 hours on a single charge.

If you're thinking of a headphone upgrade, look no further than our curated list of the best year end deals on headphones, featuring top-tier brands like Sennheiser, Sony, JBL, and more. These auditory marvels promise to elevate your listening experience to new heights, and what better way to bid adieu to 2023 than by immersing yourself in the best year-end deals on these premium headphones?

1. Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Headphones With Mic

Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise Cancelling Headphones with a built-in microphone, offering a top-notch audio experience. In the vast realm of headphones available in India, this particular model stands out for its exceptional battery life and the convenience of rapid charging on the fly. Whether you're into gaming, music, or indulging in extended binge-watching sessions, these headphones cover all bases. Elevate your auditory journey by acquiring the best Sony headphones available in India, promising a transformative audio encounter.

The lightweight design ensures all-day comfort, making it easy to wear for extended periods. This Sony headphone facilitates seamless audio transitions across various devices, adding an extra layer of convenience to your multimedia experience. Enjoy crystal-clear call quality, optimising the usage of your preferred headphone brand in India. These headphones are versatile, adapting to your specific needs and preferences while maintaining a stylish appearance throughout the day. Available in black, midnight blue, and silver, these Sony headphones are not only an audio accessory but also a thoughtful and stylish gift option for your loved ones, all at competitive prices in India.

Headphone Type Over-Ear Microphone Yes Connectivity Wireless Volume Control Yes Driver Unit Dynamic, 1.18-inch

2. Sony WH-CH720N, Wireless Over-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones

The Sony WH-CH720N Wireless Over-Ear Active Noise Cancellation Headphones are a top pick for urban dwellers seeking tranquility. These headphones stand out with an impressive 50-hour battery life, complemented by quick charging capabilities, ensuring prolonged usage without any burden of weight or bulkiness. Adding to the convenience, the multi-point connection feature allows simultaneous pairing with two Bluetooth devices. Elevating the noise-cancelling experience, Sony incorporates the Integrated Processor V1, delivering an immersive musical journey. With these headphones, immerse yourself in your favourite tunes without interruptions, making them an ideal choice for those prioritising peace and superior audio quality in bustling city environments.

Headphone Type Over-Ear Microphone Yes Connectivity Wireless Ambient Sound Control Yes Driver Unit Dynamic, 1.18-inch

3. JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic

On the third spot in this list of best year end deals is the JBL Tune 510BT On-Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic stand. It is a testament to the renowned audio quality of the JBL brand. These headphones deliver dynamic audio enhanced by a built-in microphone, ensuring clear communication. With an impressive battery life of up to 40 hours on a single charge and the convenience of dual pairing through both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, users can enjoy uninterrupted wireless connectivity.

For those seeking an immersive sound experience, the JBL Tune 510BT headphones prove to be among the best in the market. The inclusion of Siri or Hey Google activation at the touch of a button adds a layer of convenience, allowing users to engage with their voice assistants effortlessly. Additionally, the hands-free calling feature and button controls on the ear cup further enhance user experience, providing easy management of sound and calls directly from the headphones. Experience the perfect blend of functionality and audio excellence with the JBL Tune 510BT.

Headphone Type Over-Ear Driver size 32 Connectivity Wireless Weight (g) 160 Bluetooth version 5.0

Experience the freedom of powerful JBL Pure Bass sound without any wires with the JBL Tune 510BT On-Ear Wireless Headphones. Designed for extended play hours, these headphones offer an impressive 40 hours of non-stop listening under optimal audio settings. The convenience extends to quick recharging, as a mere 5-minute recharge with the superior USB Type-C charging cable provides up to 2 hours of playtime. In just 2 hours, your Tune 510BT headphones can be fully charged.

Recognized as one of the leading brands for headphones in India, JBL ensures a seamless audio experience with MultiPoint Connectivity (Dual Connect) on the Tune 510BT. Effortlessly switch between two Bluetooth devices, facilitating a smooth transition when you need to take a call on your mobile phone while enjoying a video on your tablet. Elevate your wireless audio experience with the JBL Tune 510BT, where convenience, longevity, and versatile connectivity converge for an immersive listening journey.

Headphone Type On-Ear Driver size 32 Connectivity Wireless Charging Type-C USB Bluetooth version 5 Weight (g) 160

5. Sony INZONE H7, WH-G700 Wireless Gaming Headset

On the fifth spot in this list of best year end deals is the Skullcandy Hesh ANC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, a top-selling choice in India, boasts powerful 40mm drivers and outstanding acoustics. With a legacy of continuous improvement spanning four generations, the audio quality is exceptional. Offering 22 hours of battery backup, these headphones also support fast charging, providing 3 hours of listening time with just a 10-minute charge. Ideal for creating your personal audio sanctuary, noise-cancelling headphones like the Hesh ANC are perfect for blocking out the world around you. Immerse yourself in a world of rich, refined sound and enjoy extended listening sessions with the comfort and convenience that Skullcandy brings to your auditory experience.

Headphone Type Over-Ear Driver size 40 mm Connectivity Wireless Charging USB-A Port Bluetooth version 5 Platform Support PlayStation 5 Windows

6. Skullcandy Hesh ANC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

The Skullcandy Hesh ANC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, a top-selling choice in India, boasts powerful 40mm drivers and outstanding acoustics. With a legacy of continuous improvement spanning four generations, the audio quality is exceptional. Offering 22 hours of battery backup, these headphones also support rapid charging, providing 3 hours of listening time with just a 10-minute charge. Ideal for creating your personal audio sanctuary, noise-cancelling headphones like the Hesh ANC are perfect for blocking out the world around you. Immerse yourself in a world of rich, refined sound and enjoy extended listening sessions with the comfort and convenience that Skullcandy brings to your auditory experience.

Headphone Type Over-Ear Driver size 40 mm Connectivity Wireless ANC Yes Bluetooth version 5 Weight 228g

7. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Duke Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphone

On the seventh spot in this list of best year end deals is the ZEBRONICS Zeb-Duke Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones – a potential solution to your quest for the finest Bluetooth headphones. Revel in excellent sound quality, thanks to the 40mm drivers that deliver crystal-clear audio. Designed for extended music enjoyment, these headphones feature an adjustable headband with cushion pads, ensuring comfort during long jamming sessions.

Equipped with a multifunction button, these Bluetooth headphones provide convenient control over media playback and volume adjustments, along with a voice assistant feature for hands-free operation. With an impressive 30 hours of playback time, this headphone becomes a reliable companion, allowing you to immerse yourself in your favourite music all day long.

Headphone Type Over-Ear Driver size 40 mm Connectivity Wireless Microphone Impedance 2.2k Ohms Bluetooth version 5 Weight 210g

8. Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones

The SONY WH-1000XM4 Industry Leading Wireless Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones surpass expectations as Sony's flagship model. Renowned for their best-in-class noise-cancelling capabilities, these headphones excel in ANC performance, adapting seamlessly to various environments. Notably, the low-end noise cancellation is exceptional, complemented by an updated design that enhances both aesthetics and comfort.

Packed with features, including a proficient microphone for calls and impressive sound quality, these headphones stand out as a superb choice. Intelligent technologies contribute to a hands-free listening experience, ensuring convenience. A single charge provides an impressive 30 hours of playback, making them reliable for all-day use, while a quick 10-minute charge yields 5 hours of playback. The ability to connect to two Bluetooth devices simultaneously adds a layer of versatility, as the headphones intuitively switch between devices for incoming calls. Elevate your audio experience with the SONY WH-1000XM4, a harmonious blend of cutting-edge technology and user-friendly design.

Headphone Type Over-the-Head Foldable Yes Connectivity Wireless Driver Unit 40mm HD Bluetooth version 5 Weight 254g

9. boAt Rockerz 400 Bluetooth On Ear Headphones With Mic

The boAt Rockerz 400 Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones with Mic stand out as one of India's top-selling Bluetooth headphones by Boat. Featuring easy access integrated controls and a built-in mic, these headphones ensure a smooth user experience and hands-free conversations on the go. Enjoy an impressive 8-hour playtime with Nirvana, allowing you to stay submerged in music for extended periods. Offering the best of both worlds, experience the benefits of passive noise cancellation, shutting out the outside world for an immersive musical journey. Powered by 40 mm drivers, these headphones deliver HD audio with extra super bass, setting the tone for an energised day ahead.

Headphone Type Over-Ear Connectivity Wireless Driver Unit 40mm dynamic drivers Bluetooth version V5.0 Bluetooth Range 10m

10. Sennheiser HD 450SE (ANC) Bluetooth 5.0 Over Ear Headphone with Mic

On the last spot spot in this list of best year end deals is the Sennheiser HD 450SE (ANC) Bluetooth 5.0 Over-Ear Headphones. It stands out as a top choice when you're in search of the finest headphones. Ideal for gym workouts or running, these headphones offer a remarkable 30-hour battery life complemented by rapid USB-C charging. They feature a Voice Assistant button for seamless interaction with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, enhancing user convenience. The robust folding design ensures durability, making them suitable for on-the-go use.

Crafted to deliver a superior sound experience, the HD 450SE boasts deep dynamic bass for an immersive audio journey. Exceptional quality is guaranteed through high-quality wireless codec support, including AAC and AptX, with AptX Low Latency ensuring perfect audio sync with on-screen action during video playback. With Sennheiser's active noise cancellation and closed-back design, the HD 450SE ensures a captivating sound experience free from distractions, allowing you to

Headphone Type Over-Ear Connectivity Wireless Microphone Yes ANC Yes Bluetooth version V5.0 Weight ‎240 g

immerse yourself fully in your audio world.